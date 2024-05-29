Highlights Olympiacos secured their first European trophy with a late winner by Ayoub El Kaabi.

Former Liverpool player Arthur Melo struggled in the midfield, hampering Fiorentina's chances.

Premier League-linked player Nico Gonzalez produced a disappointing performance in the Europa Conference League Final, but Wolves loanee Daniel Podence had a solid game.

Olympiacos' late winner against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final meant that the trophy has finally been taken off of West Ham United's hands following the Irons' win over La Viola last year in Prague - but whilst the spotlight will be on Ayoub El Kaabi following his winner, there were three Premier League spotlights shining down in the game at the OPAP Arena in which two of those faltered massively.

A tense game saw Olympiacos win their first ever European trophy after a spate of missed chances by the Italian side, who will have been wary of suffering the same heartbreak they did last season; and they were made to rue their wastefulness when El Kaabi - who downed Aston Villa in the semi-finals - flicked a header home with little more than two minutes remaining on the clock to send the Greek giants wild. Some former, current and potentially future Premier League stars featured in the game - and GIVEMESPORT gives you the rundown on their key talking points.

Arthur Melo

The former Liverpool man featured in the huge clash in Athens

The Brazilian was at Liverpool on loan in the 2022/23 season, but famously failed to make a single appearance for the Reds in domestic competitions with just one outing in the Champions League - a 4-1 loss to Napoli, which saw him never feature for the Reds again with 13 minutes of game time to his name all season after being limited to youth games.

He’s fared well for Fiorentina so far this season, making 47 appearances in all competitions and recording two goals - but today, he was simply not at his best and it’s perhaps an image that Liverpool fans will have been glad to see, as the former Barcelona man was genuinely detrimental to their cause which evidently played a part in Olympiacos' etching on the trophy.

Featuring for 75 minutes, his passing was generally on the mark with Sofascore suggesting that 22 of his 25 passes were successful; but the Brazilian didn’t win a single duel from four, failed to attempt a dribble and lost the ball seven times in a terrible outing in Athens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool paid a reported £3.9million loan fee for Arthur Melo - £300,000 per minute of football that he played for the first-team.

He didn’t compliment midfield partner Rolando Mandragora well at all, and his lack of authority in the middle of the park was not what Fiorentina needed.

Last season’s finalists were limited to snapshots and half-chances throughout the game and some midfield control perhaps would have seen to that - which Arthur didn’t offer.

Nico Gonzalez

It was a disappointing showing from the promising star

Another player who has Premier League links, though not in the sense that Arthur has. The Argentine has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in recent years after some fine outings for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and La Viola, with 24 goals in 85 league games for the Italian outfit - but tonight he was dreadful, to say the least.

Missing a half-chance that perhaps was slightly harsh to berate in the opening stages, he got on the end of Christian Kouame’s nod-down just mere minutes later and all he had to do was get some real contact on the ball - but he sliced his effort harmlessly onto the bar to leave Fiorentina wondering when their spurned chances would result in the opener.

Missing the ball plenty, Gonzalez completed just 69 per cent of his passes, two of his five dribbled and lost possession 24 times - an incredible amount when teams need their players to be sound on the ball in tense situations.

Scouts will undoubtedly be watching on huge occasions like these and Gonzalez will likely have found his way to the bottom of most report cards if his performance is anything to go by.

Daniel Podence

The Wolves loanee had a solid outing

Once upon a time Wolves’ little magician, Podence had already had a spell at Olympiacos before his move to Molineux and fans will have been hoping he would be the hero for them this evening.

That almost came true in the third minute when his low drive was saved by Pietro Terracciano, and all throughout the night, his flash touches, jinking drives and nimble nature caused real problems for La Viola.

The Premier League was arguably too physical for him given he stands at just 5ft 4in, but we did see glimpses of his talent on English shores with 12 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

There is every chance that he will return to Wolves and shine once his loan spell is up in the summer, but with 15 goals in 47 appearances for Olympiacos this season, the Greek outfit could do worse than sign him permanently at the club where he is loved and without doubt their best player - though that could change if Pedro Neto makes a move to one of Newcastle United or Manchester City.

Related Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Olympiacos vs Fiorentina went to extra time in a cagey Europa Conference League Final and it was the Greek side who prevailed victorious

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.