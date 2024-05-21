Highlights Tyson Fury may push hard for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after their box office bout May 18.

Usyk defeated Fury to claim the undisputed heavyweight championship for the first time in 25 years.

Frank Warren confirmed a rematch clause in the contract, saying Fury will get what he wants.

Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed boxing heavyweight champion in 25 years when he handed Tyson Fury his first loss on the 18th of May. Now the champion has several options at his fingertips for his next fight, though two rematches with former opponents are the most likely scenarios.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Tyson Fury wants a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

After their split decision was read in favor of Usyk, Fury immediately began his campaign for a rematch. First, he claimed he felt he'd won the fight, even going to far as saying Usyk only won because his country is at war. “His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war,” Fury said in the ring. “I believe I won that fight, I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. We both put on a good fight. His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war.” Then later in the post-fight interview, Fury said he and his corner all believed he was up on the scores which is why he coasted in the final round.

Frank Warren also confirmed there is a rematch clause in their contract and if that's what fury really wants, that's what he'll get. "There was a rematch clause," Warren said after the fight. "That was the condition that was required by the people who were investing in it and that is what is there. If Tyson wants it – and he’s said that he does want it – then it will go ahead."

A rematch between the two could be exciting, especially considering the history between the two and the potential bad blood Usyk might hold for his post-fight comments about the war. But there's another rematch on the horizon we like just as much.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 3

If not for Fury, Anthony Joshua deserves the next shot at Usyk

Usyk is well acquainted with Anthony Joshua. The pair fought twice before. The pair fought back-to-back matches first on the 25th of September 2021 and then again nearly a year later on the 20th of August, 2022. Usky won both matches, first by unanimous decision and then via a split decision. Since then Joshua has gone on a tear beating Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and a recent second-round brutal knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. He's more than earned his right to rematch with Usyk.

Joshua was sitting ringside for the fight in Saudi Arabia and according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, he thought the right man won. “He said, ‘Usyk won it easy.’ I had it quite close," Hearn said. "Again, scoring is subjective. I thought Fury boxed fantastically well in the first six rounds. I thought he was well on his way to boxing to a stoppage or a decision, but Usyk is incredible.”

No matter what happens next with Usyk it's more likely than not that he'll be fighting a rematch of some kind next.