A three-second knockout in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was once considered a near-unbreakable record.

But, on Friday the 6th of December at the BKFC 69 event in Atlanta, Georgia, Justin Watson did the improbable as he hammered Cole Ferrell in just two seconds. That's all it took. And so another seemingly unbreakable record gets made.

Keep scrolling for the highlight-reel.

Related Alex Pereira Has One Expectation For Jon Jones Before They Fight Alex Pereira has one demand for Jon Jones before they fight. He must first fight Tom Aspinall.

Justin Watson Scores 2-Second KO in BKFC

Watson needed no second invitation to hammer Cole Ferrell at BKFC 69

Uly Diaz set the previous record when, in 2020, he starched Donelei Benedetto in just three seconds. Now, Watson set a new record when he wasted no time sending his opponent to the canvas.

Watch it right here:

The fight aired midway through the BKFC 69 event at the Gas South Arena during a Triller card that showcased many thumping wins.

Including Sam Sampler's statement win over Micah Livingston:

And Daniel Cooper's nasty bodyshot knockout of Louis Brewington:

BKFC is a surging firebrand in the weird and wild world of fight sports and has only gone from strength to strength in recent years, culminating with a partnership with the former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor, and broadcast deals with Triller and DAZN.

The BKFC 69 event is the fight firm's 30th of the year. It returns on the 21st of December to close 2024 with a DAZN fight card from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

It already has two events booked for 2025, including a BKFC Fight Night show on the 18th of January at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. And then a big one — Knucklemania V — on the 25th of January at Wells Fargo Center in founder and promoter David Feldman's hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There have only been three confirmed fights so far for Knucklemania V but there are already names MMA fans will be aware of, including a bout between former UFC stars Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens. Bec Rawlings and Taylor Starling meet in a women's flyweight fight, and Bryce Hall takes on Kimbo Slice Jr., too.