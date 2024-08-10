Highlights The unique league format values quarterbacks and tight ends more.

Drafting two elite tight end prospects can give you an edge in TE-Premium.

Focus on high-potential players in rounds 10 and later.

Fantasy football has so many different formats, and TE-Premium Superflex leagues are becoming one of the most popular among NFL fans. As this format gains popularity, it can be overwhelming to try and develop a draft strategy. But this mock draft can guide you on approaching the draft in these fantasy formats.

The biggest difference in this format is that the quarterback and the tight end position become more valuable. You can start two quarterbacks at a time, and for each reception caught by a tight end, they receive an additional 0.5 points. A 10-yard reception in this format by a tight end would be worth 2.0 points versus 1.5 points. It may seem minor, but these additional points add up quickly and can make tight ends some of the most valuable players in all fantasy football.

League Roster Settings Position Roster Slots Quarterback 1 Running Back 2 Wide Receiver 3 Tight End 1 Superflex 1 Flex 1 Bench 6

Having a strategy for entering the draft is important in this format. Unlike some fantasy football formats, it's much more difficult to take the board as it comes to you.

1 Draft Board



Quarterbacks were flying off the board early, but the talent level at the position is much deeper than it has been in previous years. It allowed for an opportunity to draft elite players at other positions while still receiving two really good quarterbacks to start. Despite it being a tight-end premium league, tight ends were drafted more sporadically. The emergence of Sam LaPorta and Trey McBride provided an opportunity to wait a bit longer at the position and still draft two really good fantasy tight ends.

2 Round 1: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals



The best way to make sure you still receive quality production while taking quarterbacks and a tight end early, is by selecting an elite wide receiver or running back in the first round. Lamar Jackson fell in the first round, along with plenty of other elite fantasy quarterbacks to feel good about drafting one in the second round. Jackson is an excellent player, but it's unlikely that he's going to produce at an MVP level once again in 2024.

Despite missing four games in 2022 and having Jake Browning throw to him for a large chunk of the season, Ja'Marr Chase still finished as the WR13. With Joe Burrow fully healthy entering this season and 162 vacant targets with the departures of Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd, Chase could eclipse 150 targets for the first time in his career.

Chase is as safe as any other first-round fantasy football player, but he has more upside than anyone else on the board. With Chase wanting a contract extension, he could have a career year in 2024.

3 Round 2: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals



Shortly after selecting Chase, Kyler Murray was still available to draft an elite fantasy football quarterback. Murray's ADP is still lower than it's been in previous years since he missed nine games recovering from a torn ACL. However, Murray returned to form pretty quickly, averaging 18.92 PPG. With over a year removed from the torn ACL and the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr., his upside should only increase.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyler Murray finished with his second-best rushing success rate in 2023 (59.1%).

The biggest concern after his torn ACL is that he wouldn't be as mobile as he was, but that has been proven otherwise. As the Arizona Cardinals passing offense improves with new additions and Murray's consistent rushing ability, he should safely finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback as he has in the first three years of his career.

4 Round 3: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (for now)



There have been countless rumors discussing a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade, but that shouldn't stop you from drafting him. While there's some doubt about where Aiyuk might play in 2024, there shouldn't be any doubt about the type of player he is. Aiyuk has developed into one of the best route runners in the NFL, so there shouldn't be any concerns about his production on another NFL organization.

After back-to-back top-15 fantasy seasons, it was hard to pass on Aiyuk in the third round. Adding another elite wide receiver to pair with Chase was hard to pass on, especially since there was still plenty of talent left at the quarterback and tight end position. If Aiyuk remains with the San Francisco 49ers, you could expect another top-20 season at the very least. If he's traded to a team like the New England Patriots or Cleveland Browns, you could expect him to take a Stefon Diggs-type leap where he becomes one of the best wide receivers in all fantasy football.

5 Round 4: Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



After finishing as the RB7 last season, Rachaad White fell to the middle of the fourth round. A lot of fantasy football managers are fading White after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Bucky Irving in the fourth round, along with him averaging 3.6 yards per carry last season. There's always a chance that White could lose the starting job to Irving, but these same concerns happened with Travis Etienne Jr. when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Tank Bigsby and with Josh Jacobs when the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Zamir White. Both Etienne Jr. and Jacobs finished as the RB3 the year after their team drafted a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers greatly improved their offensive line this offseason by drafting Graham Barton in the first round and signing Ben Bredeson in free agency. With an improved offensive line, White should see his efficiency increase. Even if White has a decrease in usage last year, it will be enough to be an RB1 after he finished second in touches among running backs in 2023. If you're able to grab an RB1 in the fourth round of a fantasy draft, you must take advantage every time.

6 Round 5: James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills



For many of the same reasons as White, James Cook shouldn't be a running back that is faded in 2024. Cook had a strong sophomore season, with 281 touches and over 1,500 scrimmage yards. Most fantasy managers are expecting Cook to have a decline in touches due to the Buffalo Bills drafting Ray Davis, but it's more likely for the opposite to occur.

Between the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, there are 241 vacant targets between the two of them. Yes, the Bills drafted Keon Coleman and signed Curtis Samuel, but those players aren't at the caliber of the talent they lost. With these offensive personnel changes, it's likely that the Bills will rely more on the run game than they did last season.

In games where Cook had at least 16 rushing attempts last season, they were 7-2, including the playoffs. Clearly, the team was successful when they ran the ball more, and drafting Davis could provide some insurance for Cook if he was expected to increase his usage. At the end of the fifth round, Cook becomes a massive fantasy steal.

7 Round 6: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams



This felt like the latest you could wait to have your pick at QB2 in the draft. With guys like Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Aaron Rodgers still on the board, it was the perfect time to solidify the QB2 position in superflex. After Cousins and Rodgers suffered gruesome lower body injuries last season, Stafford was the safest pick.

Last year, Stafford finished as the QB15, despite missing two games. With the breakout of Puka Nacua, along with flashes from DeMarcus Robinson and TuTu Atwell, it seems like Stafford could be poised for one or two more elite seasons before his older age finally catches up to him.

2023 felt like the tease of what's to come this year. They have some flaws on defense, but they ran the ball well and were more versatile in the passing game. If the Los Angeles Rams can take another step forward in 2024, Stafford could finish as a top-12 fantasy QB once again. Considering he was a sixth-round pick, that would be terrific value for a premium position in this format.

8 Round 7: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers



It's unusual to draft a player like George Kittle in the seventh round of a tight end premium league, which is why you can't pass him up with this pick. Kittle isn't as consistent week-to-week as someone like Travis Kelce, but he's still one of the most talented players at the position for the last seven years.

George Kittle Career Fantasy Finishes Year Fantasy Finish 2017 TE21 2018 TE3 2019 TE2 2020 TE20 2021 TE4 2022 TE3 2023 TE5

You can live with the occasional weeks when Kittle won't be targeted much because he has TE1 potential every week. If Aiyuk is traded, that would only become good news for Kittle's fantasy value. He's built a strong connection with Brock Purdy, so there wouldn't be an adjustment period where they're forcing themselves to get Kittle more involved. This team ends up in fantastic shape drafting an upper-echelon fantasy tight end this late.

9 Round 8: Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys



The beautiful thing about tight end premium is that they still qualify for the extra 0.5 points per reception in the flex position. Considering the still available players, Jake Ferguson had more potential than everyone. Ferguson broke out last season, finishing as the TE8. With another year under his belt and the departure of Tony Pollard, Ferguson could finish as a top-five fantasy tight end in 2024.

10 Round 9 - Diontae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers



2023 was a complete disaster for the Carolina Panthers, but with Dave Canales as the new head coach, the future is bright. While Adam Thielen had a productive season last year, the Panthers desperately needed a separator who could elevate Bryce Young's game. So, it made all the sense in the world to trade for Diontae Johnson. Based on some of the immaturity issues that were reported, it seems Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers both needed a fresh start. Johnson can immediately take over as the WR1 on an improved offense.

11 Round 10: Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants



Everyone seems to forget that since Saquon Barkley is gone, there are a ton of touches for Devin Singletary to absorb. Barkley had 288 touches last season, so there are a lot of opportunities for Singletary immediately. Even though he isn't as talented as Barkley, the opportunities are enough to make him fantasy-relevant in 2024. As long as he remains healthy, he should be a flex option with a high-end RB2 upside.

12 Late Rounds Approach: Attack Upside

Once you have your first 10 draft picks, you have already developed your starting roster. In the later rounds, it's always about finding value and high-potential players. The goal should be finding players who can exceed their ADP and become worthy of starting positions. This can be beneficial as it provides your roster with injury insurance or trade leverage.

Fantasy football doesn't end at the draft; it only begins. You should always be looking at opportunities to improve your roster up until the trade deadline. In these later rounds, you can find players with much potential to help seriously improve your roster.

Round 11: Curtis Samuel, WR, Buffalo Bills

Round 12: Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints

Round 13: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Round 14: Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Round 15: Darnell Mooney, WR, Atlanta Falcons

All of these players have similarities. They all have opportunities where they can exceed their ADP due to the situations they're in. Curtis Samuel and Darnell Mooney have produced at a high level in the past and are both in better situations where they could become flex options. Kendre Miller and J.K. Dobbins are in crowded running back rooms, but have flashed either at the NFL or college football levels. Then you have Young, who will be a starting quarterback but had a disappointing rookie season. If he improves with some of the personnel changes, he could be an excellent QB3 to fill in during bye weeks.

If you hadn't selected a second tight end earlier in the draft, this would be another time to take a flyer on one of those players. In this format, it's important to ensure you have at least three quarterbacks and two tight ends to protect your team from injuries.

All stats are courtesy of Fantasy Pros, and Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.