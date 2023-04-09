Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold needs competition in the squad to re-find his form, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled at times this season and Jones believes the lack of depth in his position is partly to blame.

It hasn't been a season to remember for Alexander-Arnold. Having come within two matches of winning the quadruple with Liverpool last time around, the England right-back has been part of a Reds side that have fallen well below their objectives for the campaign.

As an established member of Jurgen Klopp's side, Alexander-Arnold has deservedly come in for some stick.

Former Chelsea star Scott Minto recently criticised Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities, claiming "he’s not very good" in that area (via talkSPORT).

Of course, this isn't the first time the right-back has been called into question regarding his ability at the back, but with Liverpool experiencing a severe drop-off in quality this season, it's unsurprising the debate has once again surfaced.

Alexander-Arnold, who pockets a reported £180,000 per week, was taken out of the Liverpool side altogether for their recent 0-0 draw away at Chelsea, with compatriot Joe Gomez fancied at right-back instead.

Predominately a centre-half, Gomez may have been playing out of position at Stamford Bridge, but the ex-Charlton Athletic man was part of a Liverpool defence that kept their first clean sheet since the beginning of March (Flashscore).

And it's that lack of squad depth which has led some to question not only Alexander-Arnold's form, but Liverpool's recruitment strategy as a whole.

What has Dean Jones said about Alexander-Arnold?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones questioned whether Alexander-Arnold's drop off in form could be put down to the competition for places within the Liverpool ranks.

On the 24-year-old, Jones said: "I think we just reached the point where Liverpool have to sign a right back that challenges Trent for that position. It's not that I think he has to be replaced.

"But he has to have competition in order to improve his levels and to give him an edge, a competitive edge to make sure that he deserves his spot in the team at the moment.

"He’s usually on the team sheet every week, no matter what because there's no proper competition to take his role. And I think that that is a big problem for Liverpool at the moment.”

What next for Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool?

It's easy to forget that Liverpool did actually sign a back-up right-back in the summer transfer window, with teenager Calvin Ramsay joining from Aberdeen for £6.5 million (Sky Sports).

However, the Scottish under-21 international has barely been seen in the Liverpool squad this season and is yet to make his Premier League debut.

One solitary appearance on the bench in the Premier League is all Ramsay has to show for his top-flight efforts, whereas the defender did manage to get on the pitch during a Champions League clash against Napoli, albeit for a three-minute cameo (Transfermarkt).