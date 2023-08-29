Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is creating 'problems for himself' with his use of summer signing Kai Havertz because of one key factor, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Havertz arrived from London rivals Chelsea in the summer for £65 million, but has at times looked lost in the Arsenal starting-11 so far.

Arsenal latest news - Kai Havertz

It was a transfer that raised eyebrows at the time, with Arsenal happy to near-enough reimburse Chelsea for the full £75 million they spent on Havertz back in September 2020.

While he may have left Stamford Bridge with plenty of high points, like scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City, the German international never truly lived up to the hype during his three years in west London.

Instead, the now 24-year-old was handed a fresh start by the Gunners, but less than five matches into his Arsenal career, there are already questions being raised about his suitability.

Havertz started the weekend draw against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium, but was dragged off after 56 minutes, with the former Bayer Leverkusen man having registered just 20 passes during that time (via Fotmob).

While not nearly effective enough to play in an Arteta midfield, the Arsenal boss did come out and defend Havertz post-match, telling reporters: “Yes, I think (he will win the fans over). I think he’s done already really good things today. It was tough for him in certain moments, he got in great areas again and the ball didn’t arrive" (via Fotmob).

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Kai Havertz and Arsenal?

When quizzed on whether Havertz will come good over time, journalist Brown hinted that Arteta's constant fiddling with his position could prove the German's downfall.

On the current state of play, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He looks okay, playing up front as a kind of false nine, but I think Arteta makes problems for himself by trying to be a little bit too clever and if he is going to continually rotate and experiment to try to pull surprises on teams, some of those will work and some of those won't.

"It seems pretty likely that those are going to involve Havertz quite a lot. So it all spells a hit-and-miss season for me unless he finds a role that suits him and manages to stick in it."

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

With their next fixture not until Sunday evening against Manchester United, Arteta and Co. can spend the next three days focused on wrapping up any remaining deals before Friday's deadline.

That could include the future of Nuno Tavares, who according to football.london is currently mulling over his potential options.

The report states that Aston Villa retain an interest in the young fullback, but it's likely the West Midlands outfit would be pushing for a loan deal, whereas Arsenal's preference is a permanent sale.

Tavares only has one year left on his existing contract and while the Gunners do hold an option to extend his deal by an extra year, they're looking to pocket some much-needed cash after a busy summer of spending in north London.