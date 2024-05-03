Highlights There are many incredible managers in world football right now, with both experienced and young managers catching the eye.

Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso are among the best-performing managers around.

The 20 best managers on the planet have been ranked based on trophies, success and longevity.

There are many incredible managers in world football at the moment, with some experienced veterans in the game enduring wonderful campaigns and younger bosses emerging to stake their claim as the best around.

The 2023-24 campaign is entering its final stages and there are still some huge honours up for grabs, meaning some managers could yet increase their standing in the sport before the final whistle is blown. Meanwhile, some have already lifted league titles and domestic cup competitions, which only helps to increase their reputations.

That said, below is a list of the 20 best managers in football currently, and the following factors have been taken into consideration when trying to order them.

Ranking factors

Trophies.

Recent success (Honours won).

Longevity.

Performance compared to expectations.

International managers and out of work bosses are ranked lower due to a lack of recent games.

20 Best Managers in World Football (2024) Rank Manager Team 1 Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2 Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 3 Simone Inzaghi Inter Milan 4 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 5 Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 6 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 7 Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid 8 Unai Emery Aston Villa 9 Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich 10 Julian Nagelsmann Germany 11 Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain 12 Lionel Scaloni Argentina 13 Didier Deschamps France 14 Luciano Spalletti Italy 15 Xavi Barcelona 16 Zinedine Zidane None 17 Edin Terzic Borussia Dortmund 18 Massimiliano Allegri Juventus 19 Thiago Motta Bologna 20 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea

20 Mauricio Pochettino

Current team: Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has gone through a difficult first season at Chelsea, but the Argentine is still seen as a brilliant manager who works incredibly well with young players, in particular. The situation at Stamford Bridge hasn't been easy for anyone to navigate in recent years, but Pochettino appears to slowly be getting to grips with his best set-up.

One of the biggest obstacles he's had to get over is the sheer size of the playing squad at the club. The 52-year-old looks to have found the group of players he trusts most and can rely upon, and this has contributed to a significant improvement in the Blues' form since the start of the calendar year.

Related Chelsea's 15 Managers From Roman Abramovich's Reign Until Now [Ranked] From Rafael Benitez to Guus Hiddink, we've ranked Chelsea's 15 managers since Abramovich took over to now with Pochettino at the helm.

19 Thiago Motta

Current team: Bologna

Bologna are closing in on Champions League qualification for the first time in their history due to the fantastic job Thiago Motta has done since he arrived in 2022. The Italian side were often in the lower half of the top flight but now look likely to be rubbing shoulders with Europe's elite in the newly formatted competition in 2024-25.

Motta's revolutionary 2-7-2 formation has transformed the way the team play and improved results have followed. The 41-year-old is being circled by several of the top clubs in Europe, including Juventus and Manchester United. These clubs don't come knocking unless a manager has been doing something right.

18 Massimiliano Allegri

Current team: Juventus

Financial issues have plagued the past few seasons at Juventus, but Massimiliano Allegri has at least managed to steer the ship back into the Champions League after an absence from the competition. Following a long period of dominance in Italian football, the 'Old Lady' have failed to lift the league trophy since 2020.

Allegri returned to the club in 2021 after having an incredibly successful first stint in Turin between 2014 and 2019. The lack of silverware in recent years isn't so much down to the managerial ability of the 56-year-old, but rather the off-field troubles at the club.

17 Edin Terzic

Current team: Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic is a manager who gets very little praise in Europe despite the solid job he has done at Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund are in contention to reach their first European final since 2013 as they compete with Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

The Bundesliga form in the 2023-24 season works against the German-born boss as Dortmund are set to only just sneak back into the CHampions League due to their own success in the competition. Germany secured a fifth spot in the top continental competition after BVB defeated PSG in the first leg of the semi-final. Terzic has the full backing of the famous Yellow Wall and has managed to get a tune out of his talented group of players.

16 Zinedine Zidane

Current team: Unattached

It may be expected that the man to have won three consecutive Champions League trophies would be significantly higher on this list. The fact Zinedine Zidane hasn't been seen in a dugout since he departed Real Madrid in 2021, meaning he's had three years away from the game.

The Frenchman is still a highly sought-after boss as he's been linked with the upcoming vacancy at Bayern Munich in recent times. Being one of the greatest players of all time is likely to work in Zidane's favour as no player would go against what the iconic figure tells them to do. That respect can go a long way in the modern game, where player power is an increasing problem. Zidane is a natural winner as success has followed him around, whether he's on the pitch or on the sidelines.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

15 Xavi

Current team: Barcelona

Granted, the 2023-24 season hasn't been too great for Barcelona, but Xavi is still seen as one of the best young coaches around due to the success he had in the prior campaign. A La Liga triumph by quite some distance had some wondering if the club icon was set to bring a dominant era back to Camp Nou.

That hasn't quite panned out to date as Real Madrid are on the verge of becoming Spanish champions and Barca crashed out of the Champions League disappointingly against Paris Saint-Germain. However, there's still room for improvement with lots of youngsters in the squad and Xavi performed a U-turn on his decision to leave the club after he saw an improvement in the dedication he was seeing from his players. This shows the high standards he sets at the helm of his beloved club.

14 Luciano Spalletti

Current team: Italy

Italy have found qualification for international tournaments to be hard to come by at times in their recent history, but Luciano Spalletti has managed to get his team a place in Euro 2024, where they will attempt to defend their crown as champions of Europe.

The former Inter Milan boss took charge of the national side in 2023 after leaving Napoli. During his time in Naples, Spalletti proved he was capable of getting his team to work hard as he guided the club to a first Serie A title in over 30 years. This was the biggest triumph of his managerial career to date, but could be usurped in Germany should he lift silverware with his country.

13 Didier Deschamps

Current team: France

When adding all of his medals as a player to those in his managerial career, Didier Deschamps must be one of the most successful people in football history. The Frenchman is the definition of a serial winner and proved that at the 2018 World Cup.

Some fans have been known to get impatient with the lack of success in recent international tournaments, but the France manager was a penalty shootout away from retaining the biggest prize in world football in 2022. The nation will head into Euro 2024 as one of the favourites to win the whole thing due to the incredibly talented squad at their disposal, but also down to the man-management of Deschamps.

Related 7 Managers With the Most World Cup Wins in Football History (Ranked) The World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in football history but who are the top seven most successful managers in the competition's history

12 Lionel Scaloni

Current team: Argentina

Everyone knows the biggest achievement of Lionel Scaloni's stint as a football manager. He will forever be known as the man who helped Lionel Messi complete football by winning the World Cup in 2022. Of course, that doesn't do enough justice to the overall work he's done to transform the nation from almost a sleeping giant for many years into a side competing for all the major honours on offer.

The 45-year-old was also at the helm when Argentina defeated Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final. He's been in the job since 2018, taking the job before he hit the age of 40. To have achieved the success he has as such a young manager is worthy of a relatively high place on this list.

11 Luis Enrique

Current team: Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique's managerial skills could soon be put to the test as the Spaniard is set to be tasked with steering Paris Saint-Germain through the post-Kylian Mbappe era. The Frenchman is set to leave the club in the summer and Enrique will be forced to find a new talisman and plan a way to set his side up to cover for the significant loss of his star player.

However, his record in management speaks for itself and the ex-Barcelona boss is one of the few men on this list who will feel extremely confident he can make a success of the situation. He's already won a domestic trophy and a Ligue 1 title in his first year occupying the dugout. Having overseen the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez at Barca, Luis Enrique has no problem working with big-name players and often gets the best out of them.

10 Julian Nagelsmann

Current team: Germany

Germany are one of the favourites to win Euro 2024. Firstly, because they are the host nation and will have strong support at the tournament and secondly, due to the revolutionary ideas of Julian Nagelsmann. Eyebrows were raised when Bayern Munich dismissed the German, as the 36-year-old was doing a commendable job at the time.

Nagelsmann has since been hired by the national team and has won three of his first six games in charge of Die Mannschaft, including an impressive dominant victory over France. He has some of the most exciting young players in the world at his disposal such as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala and the young boss' stock will rise significantly if he helps his country to a first major honour in 10 years.

9 Thomas Tuchel

Current team: Bayern Munich

Manchester United are said to be targeting Thomas Tuchel if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag and it's clear to see why. The Bayern Munich boss will be leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after failing to win the Bundesliga with the German giants.

Despite his domestic troubles in the hot seat, Tuchel has a solid track record in Europe and has guided the Bavarian outfit into the Champions League semi-final. Should they get past the daunting obstacle of Real Madrid, Bayern will be the strong favourites to lift their seventh European trophy. The 50-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers as he's regularly got the best out of players no matter where he goes.

Related Thomas Tuchel’s Innovative Training Methods Thomas Tuchel's interesting training ground methods could soon be heading back to the Premier League, with the German linked to Man United.

8 Unai Emery

Current team: Aston Villa

Before the season kicked off, very few would have given Aston Villa a chance of securing a Champions League spot, but Unai Emery has the west Midlands outfit on the verge of finishing in the top four. Comparing the state of the Villans now to when the ex-Arsenal boss took over from Steven Gerrard shows just how remarkable this achievement is.

He has been highly regarded as a brilliant tactician after winning multiple European trophies in his career with Sevilla, and Emery could yet add a Europa Conference League crown to his extensive list of honours. He has elevated the likes of John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa to heights that previously looked impossible, which proves the Spaniard is a brilliant man manager.

7 Diego Simeone

Current team: Atletico Madrid

One of the longest-serving managers in Europe's top five leagues, Diego Simeone has hovered among the best coaches in the world for quite some time. In the 2023-24 season, Atletico Madrid are set to achieve another successful term as Champions League qualification is within reach once more.

The disappointment will come with the lack of silverware collected as the Spanish club were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals despite being drawn on the favourable side of the brackets. Simeone is perhaps the best manager around when it comes to taking a pragmatic and solid approach, which is why he's paid mega-money.

6 Mikel Arteta

Current team: Arsenal

Arsenal fans would back their boss as the best on the planet as Mikel Arteta has transformed the club's fortunes in recent years and has them in contention to win the Premier League title for a second successive season. If the north London side became champions of England for the first time in 20 years, the Spaniard would be praised as a hero.

However, all four of the managers above him on this list have won a trophy in the current season at the time of writing. The Gunners were knocked out of both domestic competitions in the early stages and exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Arteta has done a phenomenal job to have the supporters of the club dreaming of success in the near future after enduring a disappointing spell before he arrived.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Young Managers in World Football GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the most exciting young managers in the world, featuring the likes of Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann.

5 Xabi Alonso

Current team: Bayer Leverkusen

The work Xabi Alonso has done is incredible during his two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen. His team are on the longest active unbeaten run in Europe and knocked Bayern Munich off their Bundesliga perch for the first time in over a decade.

Alonso has lifted the German league title and could yet add a domestic and European cup to his trophy cabinet. Many clubs across the continent have been linked with the best young manager in world football, but the 42-year-old has pledged his future to Bayer Leverkusen, much to the delight of the side that have benefitted greatly from his tactical intelligence.

4 Jurgen Klopp

Current team: Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will soon be without a job after the German announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, he will be fondly remembered as one of the best managers in Premier League history after rebuilding the Reds from a mid-table side into regular title challengers.

At the start of 2024, it looked like there was a strong possibility the 56-year-old would be sent off in the greatest way possible. Liverpool were actively competing in four competitions and looked almost unstoppable in the wake of Klopp's announcement. Unfortunately, the most successful manager the Merseyside club have had in the Premier League era looks set to bow out with only a League Cup triumph in his final campaign.

Related The 15 Best Managers in Premier League History Based on Stats Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag all crack the top 10 with their points-per-match average.

3 Simone Inzaghi

Current team: Inter Milan

To be ranked above the likes of Klopp, Alonso and Arteta in 2024 is an incredible achievement and testament to the work Simone Inzaghi has done at Inter Milan. The Serie A title returned to the Italian giants after they secured the trophy in the best way possible; against fierce rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.

He also came so close to being the first Inter boss to bring the Champions League back to Italy in the 2022-23 season, narrowly losing in the final against Manchester City. Inzaghi could even be in with a chance of making it into the top two if his team continue blowing their Serie A competition away in the second half of 2024.

2 Carlo Ancelotti

Current team: Real Madrid

As one of few people to have won the Champions League (or European Cup) as both a player and manager, Carlo Ancelotti will leave an ever-lasting legacy. The Italian first dipped his toe in the world of management in 1995 and, almost three decades later, he's still among the best around.

He has an aura around him that helps Ancelotti gain respect from players. Being able to take control of the Real Madrid squad full of superstars and get them working hard for the badge is a difficult task in itself. The 64-year-old has won league titles in four of the top five European leagues - Spain, Germany, Italy, and France - and could soon secure a La Liga and Champions League double.

1 Pep Guardiola

Current team: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is the best manager in world football and, in truth, has been for many years now. Manchester City could still potentially win a Premier League and FA Cup double and that would still be seen as a slightly underwhelming campaign. Those are the high standards set by the Spanish genius.

GIVEMSPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could become the first-ever side to win four consecutive Premier League titles, should they lift the trophy in 2023/24.

Having secured the Citizens' first-ever European trophy as part of a historic treble in the 2022-23 season, Guardiola has cemented himself as one of the greatest managers of all time. There's still plenty of time for the 53-year-old to threaten to overtake the legacy left in the Premier League by Sir Alex Ferguson, which nobody thought possible when the legendary Scot retired in 2013. His 38 career trophies make him the second-most decorated manager in football history.