The Premier League's best players of the season have been ranked based on statistics and their impact on their club's season.

Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are among a crop of English talent to make it into the top 20.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is in the record books with Manchester City making history with a fourth consecutive title success and Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town returning to the Championship. There have been many wonderful moments during the campaign, with many top-performing players catching the eye.

It's widely seen as the best league on the planet due to the exceptional amount of money in the Premier League, but also because of the supreme depth of talent in the English top flight. Some already established stars stood up to be counted while other emerging talents announced themselves as players to watch in the years to come.

That said, below are the 20 best-performing players in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign ranked in order. As is usually the case in football, it's all about opinions but the following factors have been considered along the way:

Statistical Data (Goals, Assists, Clean Sheets etc.)

Importance to Their Team

The Eye Test

The Impact They Had on Their Club's Season

20 Best Premier League Players of 2023/24 Rank Payer Club 1 Phil Foden Manchester City 2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 3 Declan Rice Arsenal 4 Rodri Manchester City 5 William Saliba Arsenal 6 Erling Haaland Manchester City 7 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 8 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 9 Alexander Isak Newcastle United 10 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 11 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 12 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 13 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 14 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 15 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 16 Heung-min Son Tottenham 17 Gabriel Arsenal 18 Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 19 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 20 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace

1 Phil Foden

Manchester City

The Premier League Player of the Season was always going to come out on top of this list. All anyone needs to do to realise the importance of Phil Foden to Manchester City's record-breaking championship season is look at the final day of the campaign.

He opened the scoring with a wonderful curled effort into the far corner to ease the tension before going on to get a second in quick succession. This has been the impact the 23-year-old has had throughout the term, as he found the net 19 times in the Premier League while providing eight assists in the process. It's extremely difficult for such a young player to stand out in the Citizens' team of superstars, but Foden did exactly that.

2 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

It just goes to show how incredible the Manchester City youth academy is as another graduate - Cole Palmer - breaks into the top two. The Chelsea ace swapped the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the season in search of first-team action.

The Englishman did exactly that as he became the focal point of Mauricio Pochettino's team by contributing 33 goal involvements in as many Premier League appearances. To have scored 22 times from the right wing is special and the 22-year-old looks set to be the future of the Blues' pursuit of glory after some dazzling displays of technique and hunger throughout his first full season as a senior player.

3 Declan Rice

Arsenal

Despite the extraordinary £105 million transfer fee that saw Declan Rice move from West Ham to Arsenal, the English midfielder has been a roaring success at the Emirates Stadium. He's been so impressive that nobody even mentions the eye-watering sum of money paid for him.

The 25-year-old featured in all 38 games across the season as the Gunners went agonisingly close to lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time in 20 years. This is considerably closer than Mikel Arteta's side got in the previous campaign, and a large part of that is due to Rice's commanding displays at the base of the midfield for the majority of the season before he flourished in a box-to-box role in the latter stages.

4 Rodri

Manchester City

He may be a defensive midfielder tasked with putting out fires and keeping the ball moving in the centre of the pitch, but Rodri had a telling impact at the business end for Manchester City. The Spaniard had his most productive attacking season to date as he scored an impressive eight goals and assisted his teammates on nine occasions.

This is a better return than many forwards can dream of in the Premier League. Add in his usual brilliance in the engine room, where he constantly dictated the tempo of City's fixtures, and he had a wonderful season. Foden may have been the standout man in the 2023/24 campaign for the Citizens, but there's a strong argument that Rodri is the most vital member of the playing staff at the Etihad as the 27-year-old didn't taste a single defeat in the entire term.

5 William Saliba

Arsenal

William Saliba was incredible for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign as Arsenal became the toughest defence in the division. The Frenchman played a vital part in all 18 of the Gunners' clean sheets, meaning he achieved more shutouts than any other player in the league.

He is now seen as one of the best centre-backs in the world due to his Rolls-Royce performances at the heart of the Arsenal backline. Not only is he a consistent performer, but Saliba is very rarely unavailable as shown by the fact he became the north London side's first-ever player to play every single minute of a Premier League season. His composure on the ball is almost as strong as his defensive reading of the game.

6 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

It feels harsh to place Erling Haaland this low after he bagged a second successive Golden Boot award with 27 goals. However, it's still not as harsh as Roy Keane comparing his overall ability to that of a League Two player.

While the Irishman's comments border on ridiculous, the reason the Norwegian finishes in sixth place is due to his lack of involvement in City games as a whole. There's no doubt he's the best footballer in the world at being in the right place to find the back of the net, but he rarely gets his hands dirty in the build-up play, which typically goes against the beliefs of Pep Guardiola. The Citizens have altered their style of play to accommodate the clinical goalscorer, and he has still had a good campaign, just not as good as his debut year in England.

7 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

The 2023/24 season has seen Ollie Watkins cement himself as one of the most lethal marksmen in the English top flight. The Aston Villa star was the most involved man in Unai Emery's team's run to Champions League qualification as he registered 19 goals and 13 assists.

His finishing ability went to another level as Watkins showed composure when using either foot or his head to find a way to goal. The 28-year-old earned the Playmaker Award, which shows his all-round game is of a higher standard than the man to finish just above him on this list, Haaland. From the Championship to the Champions League, Watkins' rise to the top has been brilliant to witness.

8 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard was within two points of becoming a Premier League-winning captain. The Norwegian would have been closer to the top of this list if the Gunners went all the way and lifted the trophy. However, they fell just short and his position has suffered as a result.

That can't take away from the supremely talented displays of the 25-year-old in the 2023/24 season. His mesmerising ball control and unfathomable vision were fully on show for the majority of the campaign. Odegaard reached double-figure assists and eight goals as he attempted to drive the north London side towards glory.

9 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has cemented himself as one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League as he netted 21 times in only 30 appearances in the 2023/24 season for Newcastle. The Magpies had an up-and-down campaign as they fell out of contention for a return to the Champions League.

However, if there is one positive to take from the term for Eddie Howe, it's that he has one of the best forwards in world football at his disposal. Not only is the Swede a wonderful centre-forward, but he can also hold his own in a left-wing role. This added versatility is yet another attribute to go along with his pace, power, agility and close control.

10 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is still the most influential part of Arsenal's frontline as the English winger notched up over 20 goal contributions in the Premier League season. His electric performances at the start of the season did slow down in the middle of the campaign before he had a resurgence in form during the second half of the term.

He's a defender's nightmare as Saka just keeps moving forward positively with his pace and trickery. While he gets kicked all over the pitch, the 22-year-old continues to play the game with a smile on his face. If the Gunners add a clinical centre-forward to their ranks in the summer transfer window, Saka's productivity could go up another level in the 2024/25 season.

11 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Liverpool's title challenge may have faltered towards the end of the season, but Virgil van Dijk's imperious performances weren't to blame for this. The Dutchman appeared to be rejuvenated with the captain's armband and the added responsibility that comes with it.

After having a disappointing season the year before, Van Dijk was back to winning aerial duels for fun and regaining his aura that terrifies opposing forwards. The Reds' backline has been more leaky than that of both Arsenal and Man City, but the centre-back is still seen as one of the best in the Premier League individually.

12 Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

English attackers have had a brilliant year as Dominic Solanke also breaks into the top 15. The Bournemouth forward has been on a steady rise in recent years, going from a Championship marksman to a reliable top-flight goalscorer.

The Cherries enjoyed their best-ever Premier League season under Andoni Iraola's stewardship, finishing on a record points tally for the club. Solanke finished joint-fourth in the scoring charts as he smashed in an impressive 19 goals. Without the former Chelsea and Liverpool forward leading the line, Bournemouth's fortunes would have been significantly different as the 26-year-old was responsible for just over a third of their total goals in the campaign.

13 Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

Along with Isak, one of Newcastle's best performers in a stuttering campaign was Anthony Gordon. The former Everton youngster struggled to adapt to life with the Magpies in his opening six months on Tyneside.

That period was crucial for Gordon to settle into his new surroundings as he exploded into form in the 2023/24 season. The pacey wide player used his lightning-quick feet and clever movement to turn full-backs up-and-down the country inside-out. The 23-year-old attacker made it onto an exclusive list of players to break into double-figure goals and assists in the campaign. Not only is he a constant threat for opposing players in bursts, but Gordon has also become extremely reliable and consistent for Howe.

14 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is an incredibly special player to get on this list. Any other footballer who missed the first half of the Premier League season would struggle to get anywhere near the top 20 performers of the season. However, the Belgian maestro is a completely different animal.

Only Watkins and Palmer registered more assists in the season than the midfielder (10). That's a remarkable statistic as he only featured in 18 Premier League matches. His wonderful passing ability and playmaking skills were on full display as the experienced City star dragged his club across the line in yet another league season. Had he not returned to action when he did, there's every chance the Citizens would have missed out on their record-breaking triumph.

15 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

It says something about the consistency and high-level Mohamed Salah has set for himself that this is considered an underwhelming season for him. The Egyptian was Liverpool's top scorer once again as he netted 18 times, although the majority of those strikes came in the first six months of the campaign.

His role as one of the most creative players in the Reds' squad was also evident throughout the year, as the left-footed genius also hit double-figures in assists. His dip in form and fitness issues after picking up an injury at AFCON early in 2024 has contributed to his low rank on this list, but the winger is still one of the best players in the league.

16 Heung-min Son

Tottenham

Heung-min Son was handed the unfathomable pressure of replacing Harry Kane as the talisman at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his former colleague departed the north London club on the eve of the Premier League season's opening day. The South Korean also took on the captaincy for incoming manager Ange Postecoglou, adding further responsibility to his shoulders.

The first half of the campaign saw Son flourish as the main man in the Spurs team. He played many games as the central striker before moving back to the left flank later in the season. The forward played a huge role in Tottenham's run to secure fifth place in the Premier League, contributing 27 goal contributions along the way.

17 Gabriel

Arsenal

While Saliba is given the majority of the flowers for the 2023/24 season, his defensive partner has been almost as vital in Arteta's team. Gabriel is ranked lower than his colleague as he played fewer games and was seen as less of a confident figure in possession.

This doesn't take away from his aggressive and dominant displays at the heart of the backline for the title challengers. Arsenal were a hard nut to crack as they only conceded only 29 times in 38 fixtures, fewer than any other team in the division. The Brazilian's role in that can't be understated.

18 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

Eyebrows were raised after Josko Gvardiol struggled to hit the ground running during his debut season in English football. Signing for an extortionate fee from RB Leipzig, the defender had to spend his first half-season in the Premier League trying to get to grips with Pep Guardiola's demands.

Transitioning from a centre-back to a left-back, the Croatia international came into form at the perfect moment for the champions, as he was not only a solid defensive player, but Gvardiol also became a huge threat in front of goal. All four of his league goals came in the final seven games of the campaign as he really stepped up to push his team to glory.

19 Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United

West Ham's season ended in disappointment as David Moyes' tenure at the club came to an end in underwhelming fashion. The Hammers missed out on European qualification as they finished ninth in the Premier League. One man who can hold his head high, however, is Jarrod Bowen.

The Englishman played in an unfamiliar role for large parts of the season, filling in for Michail Antonio as the centre-forward at the London Stadium. Linking up beautifully with Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, Bowen managed to score 16 times in the league, strengthening his case for a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad in the summer.

20 Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace

No one would have expected Jean-Philippe Mateta to be discussed as one of the most lethal forwards in a Premier League campaign. However, the French target man has been a revelation under Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park. He signed the season off with a wonderful hat-trick against Aston Villa on home turf to take his tally to 16.

Since Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson in the Eagles' dugout, Mateta, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have all lit up the English top-flight, with the two midfielders unlucky to miss out on this list. They both played integral parts in Mateta's rise to prominence, but he is the man given the hardest job on the pitch - putting the ball in the net consistently - meaning he sneaks in ahead of his colleagues.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 20/05/2024)