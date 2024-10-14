Once a footballer's career is over, there are a number of different career paths they could choose to go down. Some transition into pundits like Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, being paid to give their opinions on the sport's latest series of events. Others try their hand at management. There have been some incredible coaches over the years who started off as footballers themselves.

The likes of Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Mikel Arteta are just a handful of recent examples, with the former two going on to become regarded as two of the best managers of the 21st century. There have also been some former players turn to management and fail pretty spectacularly. Worse than that, their struggles in the hot seat were covered extensively. Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes are former stars that unfortunately fall into this category.

Then there are some who have moved into careers as managers, but have flown under the radar so far. In fact, you probably weren't even aware that some of the Premier League's most recognisable names are currently working as managers. Take a look below at just some of the former top flight stars who you might not have realised are now working as head coaches in football.

Managing in English Leagues

Phillips, Cleverley, Elliott, Savage & Dunne

The first name included has actually only been in his current job for a very short period. Kevin Phillips was appointed manager of National League side AFC Fylde in October 2024. It's his third job in management, though, having previously coached South Shields and Hartlepool United. The former Premier League striker has been tasked with guiding Fylde away from the relegation zone, an area they're currently lingering dangerously close to.

Tom Cleverley is currently coaching the most high-profile team on this entire list, with the former midfielder currently in charge of Watford in the Championship. Knowing how their owners operate, however, he might not be in the job for long. Rob Elliott's top flight career was limited to just a handful of appearances for Newcastle United and these days, he's in charge of Crawley Town in League One. Things haven't started well for the club this season, and Elliot was brought in to turn things around. He's lost his first three matches in charge of the side, though.

Robbie Savage was always a controversial figure during his career. Known for being a wind-up merchant, if you were a fan of one of the several teams he represented in the top flight, you probably loved him. No one else was too keen. Earlier this year, the former Blackburn Rovers man took the reins at Northern Premier League side Macclesfield FC. He's having a great time too, with his team flying at the top of the table. Richard Dunne is currently working as a pundit, but he's also managing at the FMC Academy. The academy - which aims to provide the best training to players of all ages and ability - has bases in England and Monaco, with the former centre-back heading up the UK-based one.

Another former Premier League star could be joining them in the English leagues as Claude Makalele, who's currently unemployed, has been linked with the Cardiff City job. The former Chelsea man was so good they named a role after him and fans of the Welsh club will be hoping he can have just as big an impact in the dugout after their dreadful start to the campaign sees them rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Managing in Europe

Pocognoli, Kuyt, Riera, Mellberg & Tainio

Getty

Moving onto former Premier League figures who are currently managing outside of England, but in Europe, we have Sebastien Pocognoli first. The former West Bromwich Albion man retired in 2021 and after several years coaching youth football, he was handed his first senior role earlier this year at Belgian side, Union SG. Staying in Belgium, Liverpool hero Dirk Kuyt is currently in charge of Beerschot. It's his second gig as a senior manager after a brief spell with ADO Den Haag in 2022 and he's been in his current job since 2023.

Another former Liverpool man currently coaching is Albert Riera. His spell in England wasn't the most memorable, but he's been a manager since 2022. After a brief spell with Bordeaux last season, he returned to Slovenian side Celje. Aston Villa icon Olof Mellberg started his managerial career at Swedish side Brommapojkarna in 2015 and after a couple of jobs away from the club, he returned in 2023.

Teemu Tainio rounds out the list of ex-players managing in Europe. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is in charge of Estonia team Tallinna Kalev.

Managing Elsewhere in the World

Bowyer, Westwood, Boa Morte, Luis, Demichelis, Dichio, Taylor, Sylvinho, Biscan & Crespo

There are multiple former Premier League stars who you might not have been aware were currently managing teams outside of Europe. Lee Bowyer, known for his time with the likes of Leeds and West Ham is the head coach of national team Montserrat. Similarly, Luis Boa Morte and Sylvinho are also in charge of international sides, with the former the manager of Guinea-Bissau and the latter at Albania.

Ex-Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has returned to his homeland of Brazil and is manager of Flamengo. Ashley Westood, known for his time at Aston Villa and Burnley has gone Stateside and is manager of Charlotte FC, while former Sunderland man Danny Dichio is also trying his luck across the pond at Detroit City.

Martin Demichelis is in charge of Monterrey in Mexico, ex-Liverpool man Igor Biscan has tried his luck in Qatar with Al-Ahli Doha and former Chelsea forward Hernan Crespo is the main man at UAE club Al Ain. The Argentine has already managed a number of different teams including Sao Paulo, but joined his latest team in 2023. Finally, Steven Taylor is also plying his trade in the UAE and was appointed manager of the recently created Al Qabila earlier this year. Who can forget the incredible video that was filmed to announce his appointment?