Highlights Chelsea have the largest net spend over the last five years.

Real Madrid have one of the lowest in the top 20, despite signing stars like Jude Bellingham.

Aston Villa's large net spend has paid off with potential Champions League qualification under Unai Emery.

In recent years, a metric for judging how a team has operated in the transfer market has been their net spend figure. How much they've spent means nothing if they've also brought in just as much if not more in terms of player sales. It's a figure that's been used to justify spending huge amounts on players, highlighting the profits that have been made on departing players as an argument.

It's a good point, though. If a club can build talent up to the point where they make a hefty amount of money selling them on, then it's only fair that they get to spend similar figures recruiting new players without judgement. The likes of Liverpool have used big money sales such as the £108m that they made off of selling Philippe Coutinho to build successful, title-winning teams.

With that said, the 20 football clubs with the highest net spend over the last five years have been revealed by Transfermarkt and there are some very surprising results.

20 football clubs with the highest net spend in the last five years Rank Club Net spend figure 1. Chelsea £674m 2. Manchester United £597m 3. Arsenal £550m 4. Tottenham £460m 5. Newcastle United £418m 6. Paris Saint-Germain £393m 7. Al-Hilal £375m 8. Aston Villa £329m 9. Manchester City £326m 10. West Ham United £241m 11. Liverpool £223m 12. AC Milan £220m 13. Bayern Munich £208m 14. Nottingham Forest £201m 15. Al-Nassr £183m 16. Leeds United £173m 17. Juventus £172m 18. Al-Ahli £165m 19 Real Madrid £149m 20. Barcelona £136m

1 Chelsea

Net spend: £674m

Since Todd Boehly took charge at Chelsea, no one has spent money like the Blues. They've been wild, spending close to £1bn in the short period he's owned the club, so it comes as no surprise that they have the highest net spend over the last five years. This hasn't brought success on the pitch, though, with the former two-time Champions League winners having their worst season in decades last time out.

They've spent over £200m alone on their centre-mid partnership of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez and the club has targetted young, promising talent, paying above the odds to get it. It's taken a while, but there have been signs of things heading in the right direction recently under Mauricio Pochettino. Considering how much they've spent, though, the club will want more than signs of promise.

2 Manchester United

Net spend: £597m

With how much money Manchester United have spent since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, it's quite remarkable how much they continue to underachieve. Just in the last five years alone, the club has a net spend of almost £600m, and it's money that has been blown on the wrong players. While signing Casemiro for £60m initially looked like good business, he's been a shell of himself this year and more of a hindrance than a help.

The less said about the £80m they paid to sign Antony the better, but things have been rough at United. They've not been afraid to spend big, but their recruitment has been miles off and they need to figure that aspect of their business out before they stand any chance of returning to the top of English football.

3 Arsenal

Net spend: £550m

After a period of disappointment, Arsenal have become one of the best teams in England once again. Under Mikel Arteta, they've become a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title, but it hasn't come cheap. The club have had to get their checkbook out on multiple occasions and they've spent big when necessary.

Declan Rice became their record transfer last summer when they spent over £100m on the West Ham United man. He's not the only one, though, as the club has also brought in Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for big fees, with varying results. If the Gunners are to finally get their hands back on the Premier League title, though, this is the sort of spending that's required to compete with a team of City's calibre.

4 Tottenham

Net spend: £460m

When it comes to Tottenham, spending money isn't something that comes to mind. In fact, a general consensus over the years is that they didn't invest enough money into signing players. That looks to be some sort of myth, though, as they've actually got a net spend of £460m over the last five years. Factoring in how much money they got for Harry Kane when they sold him last summer, they've actually spent a huge amount of cash.

Stars like James Maddison, Richarlison and Micky van de Den have all been brought to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for massive amounts of money. The squad still isn't perfect, though, and after their struggles this season, Ange Postecoglou has gone on record to say that changes need to be made, so there's no telling how much higher Spurs' net spend will be in the future.

5 Newcastle United

Net spend: £418m

Newcastle United's takeover in 2021 changed everything for the club. Under Mike Ashley, the typical complaint was about the lack of investment that went into the squad. That couldn't be further from the truth these days as the Magpies have a net spend of £418m over the last five years.

They've spent massive amounts of money turning the team from relegation contenders to a Champions League squad. Stars like Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon were all brought in for huge fees. They did get a solid return for Allan Saint-Maximin when he was sold to Al-Ahli last summer, but for the most part, it's been spend, spend, spend at St. James' Park.

6 Paris Saint-Germain

Net spend: £393m

For a while, PSG were known for their ridiculous spending. It's how they gained a stranglehold on French football. In recent seasons, it's been a little more subdued, but they are still spending far more than anyone else in the country. The sale of Neymar makes this a little more respectable, but the Ligue 1 side has still gained a net spend of close to £400m over the last five years.

This has come as a result of signing talents like Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola for notable fees. With Kylian Mbappe set to leave for free in the summer, and the club failing to achieve any form of success in the Champions League over the years, they'll be disappointed with the return they've got from their spending.

7 Al-Hilal

Net spend: £375m

The first, but certainly not the last, Saudi Pro League club to feature on this list, Al-Hilal have spent a remarkable amount of money in recent years and it shows in their net spend. The team went crazy last summer, signing superstars such as Neymar, Malcom, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic and their net spend rocketed as a result.

The investment seems to have paid off, with the team closing in on the Saudi Pro League title and this is without Neymar, who suffered a devastating ACL injury early in the season and has hardly played. Considering the team spent close to £100m on the Brazilian last summer, they'll be hoping to get more out of him once he's recovered.

8 Aston Villa

Net spend: £329m

There's been a lot made of Aston Villa's fairytale rise to the top four under Unai Emery this year and why not? They were fighting relegation when he arrived last season and it's been quite a remarkable turnaround. Considering their net spend over the last half-decade, though, it could be fair to assume that they were actually just underperforming before he took charge.

Villa have a net spend of £329m since 2019, signing names like Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Pau Torres for pretty big fees in that period. The sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City, though, a fee that brought in over £100m gave them plenty of money to play around with. Sure, the net spend is quite large for a club of Villa's stature, but if they qualify for the Champions League, and it looks like they might, it will all be worth it.

9 Manchester City

Net spend: £326m

With a reputation for spending money in abundance over the last 15 years, it might come as a surprise to see that Manchester City are only just inside the top 10 of teams in terms of their net spend in the last five years. Signing talents like Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish for huge fees, they've done an incredible job selling players for sizeable amounts too.

The departures of names like Ferran Torres and Leroy Sane have helped keep City's net spend at a fairly respectable level. Considering how much success they've had in recent years, a net spend of £326m seems like nothing really.

10 West Ham United

Net spend: £241m

Despite selling Declan Rice for over £100m last summer, West Ham United still have a net spend of close to £250m which says a lot about what the club has done in the transfer window over the last five years. It's quite an outrageous figure for a team that's routinely struggled in the league.

They had success in the Europa Conference League, and did a good job replacing Rice with names like James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus, and while those two players were worth the large chunks of cash that the Hammers paid for them, too many others have been let downs and not worth their fees. Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet are just two examples of misses that West Ham have had on the transfer market recently, but that Rice money has kept them from looking even worse right now.

11 Liverpool

Net spend: £223m

A lot has been made about the work that Jurgen Klopp has done for next to nothing at Liverpool over the years. In comparison to Manchester City, the German has hardly spent a penny, but in actual fact, he's still picked up a net spend of £223m. Players like Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister have all been signed for sizeable fees in recent years.

The Reds did manage to sell Fabinho for almost £50m last summer, a pretty incredible return for a player who'd seen his best days go by. They also sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for £30m the year before, so they've managed to offload assets for a decent return once they're ready to move on.

Klopp's not exactly been the beggar that some Liverpool fans would lead you to believe, but in comparison with the rest of the Premier League's big six, he's done some pretty exceptional work with fewer resources, all things considered.

12 AC Milan

Net spend: £220m

AC Milan finally got their hands back on the Serie A title in 2022, 11 years after their last league triumph. That was largely down to the business that the club did in the transfer market, signing the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Sandro Tonali. They have had some misses in the transfer market, though, such as Charles De Ketelaere who cost the team over £30m and was very disappointing.

With that said, they've still managed to keep their net spend at a fairly respectable level. The huge figure they got for Tonali last summer played a role in that, with the midfielder moving to Newcastle United for close to £60m. Still, having fallen behind close rivals Inter Milan this year, they might need to up that net spend if they want to catch up.

13 Bayern Munich

Net spend: £208m

To maintain your position at the top of your country for over a decade, you need to spend a considerable amount of money and that's exactly what Bayern Munich have done. The Bundesliga side have spent huge fees on names like Matthijs De Ligt and Harry Kane in recent years to try and keep ahold of their spot at Germany's kingpins.

The Englishman alone cost close to £100m and he's been a huge success. The sales of talent like Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch and Lucas Hernandez have kept Bayern's net spend at a respectable amount, though, They may be wishing they'd held on to some of those names, however, as they're set to finish the 2023/24 season trophyless. This will mark their first season without a trophy in 12 years.

14 Nottingham Forest

Net spend: £201m

Despite their first season back in the Premier League coming just last year, Nottingham Forest have managed to build a net spend of over £200m. That's quite an incredible figure to reach in such a short space of time, but it's a testament to the ambition of the club's owners in their bid to remain in the English top flight.

Forest signed just about everyone they possibly could over the last two summers, with an absurd amount of players coming through the doors at the club. Morgan Gibbs-White is easily the most successful bit of business so far, though. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man signed for around £40m and has quickly emerged as the club's prized asset.

15 Al-Nassr

Net spend: £183m

After signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer in 2022, Al-Nassr wanted to make a statement last summer and they recruited some massive names to star alongside the former Manchester United man. They weren't the only team to do so, with many in the Saudi Pro League going wild with the cash in that period.

Stars like Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte joined up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, though, with the team accruing a net spend of £183m as a result. Still, the big spending hasn't been enough to guide them to a league title, with the side currently trailing Al-Hilal significantly in the table.

16 Leeds United

Net spend: £173m

Considering they spent just two of the last five years in the Premier League, it's quite absurd that Leeds United have managed to accrue a net spend that is higher than several of the biggest teams in the world right now. The Yorkshire club certainly can't be accused of not giving it a real go at staying in the English top flight.

They spent a huge amount of money to try and establish themselves as a Premier League club once again. They just didn't spend it on the right talent. Stars like Georginio Rutter cost them an arm and a leg, but the big-money sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha stop their net spend from being even higher.

17 Juventus

Net spend: £172m

Once the powerhouses of Italian football, Juventus have fallen off a little in the last few years. That might be down to the fact that the club have a net spend of just £172m. While they've signed some big names such as Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean in the last few years, they've also let some recognisable figures like Matthijs De Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski leave to balance things out.

It's kept their net spend at a respectable amount and ensured that the club has not lost too much money over the last five years, but it may have also played a part in their dominance over Serie A being relinquished.

18 Al-Ahli

Net spend: £165m

The third and final Saudi Pro League team on this list, Al-Ahli spent big last summer when they competed with some of the other big clubs in Saudi Arabia in luring high-profile stars. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edouard Mendy all moved to the team last summer for large amounts of money.

They haven not really sold anyone for a big fee yet, and with teams in the Saudi Pro League set to continue their big spending this summer, don't be too surprised if Ah-Ahli climbs up a few spots on this list in the near future.

19 Real Madrid

Net spend: £149m

It's actually quite remarkable how low Real Madrid's net spend is over the last five years considering the talent that they've recruited in that time. Incredible names like Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have all signed with the Spanish team in the last few years, but they've still got a net spend of just £149m.

Selling names like Casemiro and Raphael Varane to Manchester United for over £100m has gone a long way toward helping their net spend, while it's done the complete opposite for the Red Devils. Considering how those moves have played out since Los Blancos are very fortunate.

20 Barcelona

Net spend: £136m

Only just making it into the top 20 is Barcelona. Despite earning a reputation for blowing huge amounts of money on players over the years, the Catalan giants actually have a pretty respectable net spend over the last five years. While the club have spent big on names like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha recently, there are 19 teams who have a higher net spend in the last half-decade.

The sales of players like Emerson Royale and Coutinho have helped the club's transfer record over the last five years and through that period, their net spend is just £136m. Not bad considering their reputation for wasting money in the transfer market.