No matter how good a youngster is on the surface, it's notoriously difficult to predict which emerging talents will go on to be stars in the future.

And in the case of English teenagers, the British media has always enjoyed trying to identify the next Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and John Terry.

In truth, however, it's hard to predict what the England team will look like a year in advance, let alone tipping certain players for stardom when they're so young.

It's no surprise, therefore, that the majority of attempts to predict the future of the England national team have not gone well.

We've previously covered England's XI 'of the future' from 2007, which features players that amassed just 60 international caps between them.

And now we're looking at The Guardian's best efforts to name 20 young English players to watch from back in 2008.

All of them were aged 18 or under at the time and 15 years later, the list makes for interesting reading.

Spoiler alert: Only a handful of these predicted players have actually enjoyed notable England careers.

England's '20 young players to watch' from 2008

20 Jose Baxter – England caps, 0

Like Wayne Rooney, Baxter was also an Evertonian, but that's where the comparisons between the two end.

Baxter made his debut for the Toffees when he was just 16 and was widely considered a hot prospect.

But his career never really took off and he was eventually sold to Oldham in 2012.

He spent the majority of his career in the lower leagues before switching England for the USA to play for Memphis 901.

19 Nathan Delfouneso – England caps, 0

Delfouneso appeared to be a decent talent for Aston Villa, having impressed during a few UEFA Cup cameos.

The forward did make 31 Premier League appearances for Villa, though he's not played in England's top flight since 2014.

With 18 caps for England U21s, Delfouneso achieved more success than a number of players on this list but was never really close to a full international call-up.

18 Mark Beevers – England caps, 0

Beevers did play for England U19s as a youngster, but that's the closest he's got to international football.

While he was a teenager at Sheffield Wednesday, a plethora of clubs were sniffing around the defender but no move to the Premier League ever materialised.

He now plays for Perth Glory in Australia, having had his contract terminated by Peterborough in June 2022.

17 Fabian Delph – England caps, 20

You certainly can't say that Delph has gone on to be an England 'star' but he has enjoyed a respectable career.

The 33-year-old has 20 caps for the full national team and has made more than 200 Premier League appearances.

Delph also has two Premier League winner's medals to his name.

Perhaps we'll give The Guardian the benefit of the doubt on this one.

16 Danny Drinkwater – England caps, 3

Drinkwater is another to have won the Premier League, having famously been a part of Leicester's triumph in 2016.

The central midfielder also made three England appearances that same year.

Since then, though, Drinkwater has had a string of unsuccessful moves and his career has come to a complete standstill.

He most recently spent a season on loan at Reading in 2021 but is currently without a club.

15 John Bostock – England caps, 0

Bostock became Tottenham's youngest-ever player when he made his debut as a teenager.

Yet, he failed to nail down a starting spot and has been a journeyman ever since.

The 31-year-old has played for more than a dozen clubs but has recently become a fan favourite at Notts County.

The midfielder helped County gain promotion from the National League in 2023, though he did take one of the craziest penalties you'll ever see in the play-off final.

14 Jordan Henderson – England caps, 77

Fair play to The Guardian – they've nailed this one.

Aside from captaining Liverpool to victory in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, Henderson has also enjoyed a brilliant England career.

Since making his debut in 2010, the midfielder has played at six major tournaments and has 77 caps to his name and counting.

13 Jacob Mellis – England caps, 0

Once a promising Chelsea teenager, Mellis' career at the Blues never got going.

He made just one substitute appearance for the club before being dismissed for misconduct in 2012.

He spent the rest of his career in the Football League, before retiring this June due to injury.

12 Henri Lansbury – England caps, 0

Lansbury was a semi-regular presence in the Arsenal first team for a period of time but spent the majority of his career out on loan.

The midfielder had a successful spell at Nottingham Forest in the Championship and helped Luton gain promotion to the Premier League this year.

However, Lansbury has now left the club and will not be playing Premier League football next season.

11 Gavin Hoyte – England caps, 0

Hoyte does have some international caps to his name – just not for England.

Indeed, the defender has played three times for Trinidad and Tobago, having decided there was no chance of gaining an England call-up.

Arsenal fans may remember Hoyte from his brief time at the club, but the 33-year-old has spent the majority of his career playing in the lower leagues of English football.

10 Josh McEachran – England caps, 0

It's hard to keep track of how many clubs McEachran's played for now.

A boyhood Chelsea fan, he was determined to make it at the Blues, but with so many star-studded names arriving for big money, it proved too big of a task.

Now 30 years old, McEachran is currently at Oxford United.

9 Victor Moses – England caps, 0

Moses falls into the category of 'solid' Premier League players.

He had spells at Chelsea, where he won the league in 2017, as well as Liverpool, West Ham, Stoke and Wigan.

Moses ultimately chose to represent Nigeria instead of England and has played 38 times for the African country.

8 Nile Ranger – England caps, 0

This could be the worst shout on the entire list.

Ranger did look promising at Newcastle but completely wasted his career.

The former striker was plagued with disciplinary issues during his time as a player and even ended up in prison.

7 Jack Rodwell – England caps, 3

Rodwell was tipped by many to be a future star, especially after impressing for Everton at the start of his career.

He was bought by Manchester City in 2012 but started just 16 times in two seasons, before being shipped on to Sunderland.

Rodwell is another to be playing football in Australia now and is currently contracted to Sydney FC.

6 Freddie Sears – England caps, 0

West Ham have had many famous faces come through their academy and Sears looked to be their latest talented youngster when he scored on his debut vs Blackburn.

But that's as good as it's got for Sears, who has spent the majority of his career at Ipswich.

5 Aidan White – England caps, 0

White was playing for Leeds in League One back in 2008 and he's never really been Premier League standard.

He now plays for Rochdale in the National League and has switched his nationality to play for the Republic of Ireland – though he's not been capped.

4 Jonjo Shelvey – England caps, 6

Remarkably, with six England caps, Shelvey has done more at international level than most people on this list.

The midfielder became a fan favourite at Newcastle for many years and is now playing for Nottingham Forest.

It's unlikely we'll see him in an England shirt again, but you never know.

3 Danny Welbeck – England caps, 42

Strangely, Welbeck has been far more prolific for country than club during his career.

The striker has 16 England goals in just 42 caps – a pretty respectable return.

That being said, he's never scored double-figures in a Premier League season, despite playing more than 300 games in the top flight.

2 Michael Woods – England caps, 0

Chelsea nabbed Woods from Leeds and Luiz Felipe Scolari gave him his debut, aged 16.

This made him the fourth youngest player to ever play for the Blues, yet he made just one further appearance for the club.

Woods is currently at South Shields and scored eight times in 26 games last season.

1 Jack Wilshere – England caps, 34

The sky was the limit for Wilshere and there's every chance he could've been an England great had injuries not ruined his career.

The 31-year-old made 34 England appearances in total, having made his debut at the age of 18.

At one stage, he was one of England's most integral players, winning Man of the Match in six out of seven Euro 2016 qualifying matches.

Yet, in July 2022, Wilshere announced his retirement from football, aged just 30.

Still, though, The Guardian clearly recognised his talent, so credit where credit's due.

That's about where the credit stops, however, as the paper got the vast majority of their predictions horribly wrong.