Highlights Bayern Munich's dominance in Bundesliga salaries is evident, with the top earners all from the club.

Veterans Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller remain among the highest-earners in the division.

Only five players from outside of Bayern Munich find themselves in the top 20.

The 2024/25 Bundesliga season will see something that has not happened in over a decade, as the defending champions going into the campaign will be someone other than Bayern Munich. The Bavarian's have had a stranglehold on the German first division for a number of years, but the giants were toppled by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Despite the addition of the highest-paid Englishman in football, Harry Kane, Thomas Tuchel was unable to do what most would've thought was a guarantee and dominate domestic football, failing to win a single piece of silverware. That is despite the fact that he had the clear advantage when it came to the riches at his disposal.

Of the twenty biggest earners in the Bundesliga, 75% are Bayern Munich players. In fact, no one from any other club even break into the top 10. With that, these are the names who pocket the most on a weekly basis from Germany's top flight.

Top 20 Highest Paid Bundesliga Players Rank Player Club Salary p/w (£) 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich £404,000 2 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich £339,360 3 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich £331,280 4 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich £323,200 5 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich £315,120 6 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich £304,939 7 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich £290,880 8 Kinglsey Coman Bayern Munich £274,720 9 Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich £258,560 10 Michael Olise Bayern Munich £218,160 11 Kim Min-Jae Bayern Munich £193,920 12 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich £181,800 13 Sebastien Haller Borussia Dortmund £177,760 14 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich £161,600 15 Joao Palhinha Bayern Munich £161,600 16 Niklas Sule Borussia Dortmund £161,600 17 Dani Olmo RB Leipzig £152,389 18 Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund £152,389 19 Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich £145,440 20 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund £145,440

10 Michael Olise

£218,160-per-week

The first entrant in the top 10 is Vincent Kompany's first signing as Bayern Munich manager. Premier League interest in Michael Olise was hot over the summer, with clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United all interested in the Frenchman's signature. It therefore came as a surprise when, out of nowhere, he agreed to join the German giants.

Competition for places will be incredibly tough for the 22-year-old, but his hefty salary is a sign of the trust his manager has in him. Olise will be aiming to continue going from strength to strength as he embarks on a brand new chapter in Munich.

9 Matthijs de Ligt

£258,560-per-week

From one star who has just moved to the Allianz arena to a man who's future may lie away from it. Much has been made of the future of Matthijs de Ligt, with the 24-year-old subject to strong interest from compatriot Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. Bayern's interest in a new defender is also high, but reports suggest they need to sell before they can buy.

De Ligt features in two of the top 10 most expensive deals for a defender, so it is no wonder that he also commands such a lucrative wage. Things haven't quite worked out as well as the Dutchman would've hoped in Germany. He will be hoping that if a move to Old Trafford does come to fruition, it will be the perfect place for him to reignite his career.

8 Kingsley Coman

£274,720-per-week

The last time Bayern Munich won the Champions League, the man to grab the winning goal was Kingsley Coman. For that reason alone, it makes sense that the winger is well remunerated for etching his name in the clubs history.

There are arguably flashier names who occupy the same position as the Frenchman, new teammate Olise being the latest example. However, at 28 years old, the former Juventus star has matured into a consistent and reliable threat, which is why he is so well thought of by his current employer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023/24 season was the first one in which Kinglsey Coman hasn't won a league title in his professional career.

7 Leon Goretzka

£290,880-per-week

Having undergone an incredible body transformation during the pandemic, Leon Goretzka transformed himself into a midfield machine having previously been a slight but tall figure in the middle of the park. With this new physique came some improved performances, at a time when people were questioning whether the German should remain at the club.

The 29-year-old has had spells in and out of the team still, but has certainly cemented his position as a well-thought of midfielder, both at his current place of work and outside it. With a weekly wage of more than a quarter of a million pounds though, it is hard to imagine another club parting ways with that amount for the ex-Schalke star.

6 Serge Gnabry

£304,939-per-week

The 2023/24 season was a tough pill to swallow for Bayern, but perhaps it was Serge Gnabry who will be most keen to put it in his rear-view mirror. A swarm of injuries limited him to just 20 games in all competitions and only 764 minutes. It also meant that he was left out of Julian Nagelsmann's Euro 2024 squad due to his spells on the sidelines.

At his best, Gnabry is a flying winger who can cause problems for anyone. Tottenham fans will remember the four goals he put past them in the Champions League, made worse by the fact he is a former Gunner. The 29-year-old will be keen to get back to full fitness and prove why he deserves to remain in the squad.

5 Joshua Kimmich

£315,120-per-week

Joshua Kimmich has asserted himself as the new Phillip Lahm at Bayern Munich in recent times. Not just because he plays in similar positions to the legendary World Cup winning captain, but also because he shares a similar mentality and leadership tendencies.

Despite arguably being among the most talented players in his position, the 29-year-old was not the flavour of former boss Thomas Tuchel, leading to speculation that he could be on his way out of the club. Even with his manager having departed, things continue to point towards and Kimmich exit, with former boss Pep Guardiola believed to be interested in bringing him to Manchester City.

4 Leroy Sane

£323,200-per-week

Having been one of the most exciting prospects in European football, it was a shock to see the aforementioned Guardiola hand over an extremely talented Leroy Sane to Bayern in 2020. The winger was seemingly settled in Manchester and was expected to play a big part in the future, but opted to return to his homeland.

Rumours about a potential attitude problem leading to his exit ultimately proved to be unfounded, as Sane has seemingly spent that last four years in Germany without encountering any issues. As he enters the prime of his career, he may have one more chance to bump up the already extortionate wage he finds himself sitting on.

3 Thomas Muller

£331,280-per-week

Football is a ruthless sport. Not just clubs being ruthless towards their players, but vice versa too. It is rare to find a case of such loyalty, but the story of Bayern Munich and Thomas Muller is just that. The forward has spent his entire career at the German giants, and has entered the history books as the club's second-highest appearance maker (something he will surely break in the 24/25 season), third-most goals and most assists.

No longer at the top of his game, Muller continues to be an option off the bench to provide moments of quality and experience when his side need it. He even played the same role for his country at the European Championships, showing how valued he is across both squads.

2 Manuel Neuer

£339,360-per-week

Muller isn't the only well-paid Bayern Munich star that may have seen better days. Nonetheless, despite his recent drop-off in performances, Manuel Neuer remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The shot-stopper has done well to recover from not one, but two career-threatening injuries to keep hold of his place in between the sticks for club and country.

At 38, reflexes and reaction times are no longer Neuer's strengths. However, with a strong six-foot-three frame, the Germany number one remains an imposing figure which continues to play to his advantage whenever he steps out onto the field.

1 Harry Kane

£404,000-per-week

The highest-paid Englishman is also the highest-paid player in the entire Bayern Munich squad, and by proxy, the entire Bundesliga. That still won't change the fact that he came to Germany to win trophies, and in his first season, came away with nothing.

Despite that, Harry Kane more than made his mark in the division, smashing the record for most goals by a debutant in a single season. Fitness issues may have hampered him at Euro 2024, but over the course of the year, the 30-year-old proved unequivocally why he is one of the best number nines in world football. It's only a matter of time before he finally gets a winner's medal around his neck.