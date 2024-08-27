Key Takeaways Manchester United are set to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 1st September.

Several key names from both teams earn mouth-watering amounts per week, but only two Liverpool players make the top 10 earners.

Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah and Casemiro are among the highest-paid players across both teams.

The latest edition of one of the fiercest rivalries in English football takes place this coming weekend as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United take on Arne Slot's Liverpool at Old Trafford. The clash will be an historic run as it will be the first time that the two Dutchmen have sat at either side of the dug out in the mammoth fixture.

With superstars and world-class players set to line-up on either side of the Old Trafford pitch, there are several names on mouthwatering amounts of money. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a combined list of the top 20 highest earners from the two clubs, with the Red Devils dominating the top 10.

Manchester United and Liverpool Highest Earners Rank Player Club Salary =1 Casemiro Man Utd £350,000 p/w =1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool £350,000 p/w =3 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd £300,000 p/w =3 Marcus Rashford Man Utd £300,000 p/w =5 Jadon Sancho Man Utd £250,000 p/w =5 Mason Mount Man Utd £250,000 p/w 7 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £220,000 p/w 8 Antony Man Utd £200,000 p/w 9 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd £195,000 p/w 10 Harry Maguire Man Utd £190,000 p/w 11 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £180,000 p/w 12 Andrew Robertson Liverpool £160,000 p/w =13 Alisson Liverpool £150,000 p/w =13 Christian Eriksen Man Utd £150,000 p/w =13 Luke Shaw Man Utd £150,000 p/w =13 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool £150,000 p/w =13 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool £150,000 p/w =18 Diogo Jota Liverpool £140,000 p/w =18 Darwin Nunez Liverpool £140,000 p/w 20 Cody Gakpo Liverpool £120,000 p/w

10 Harry Maguire

£190,000-per-week

The former United captain kicks off the top 10 with a staggering £190k p/w wage that is sure to infuriate many supporters. Harry Maguire did have a mini renaissance last season while the rest of his central defensive partners struggled with injuries. However, the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro mean that when the Red Devils are at full strength, the Englishman will likely be the fourth choice option.

Having turned down moves to the likes of West Ham United 12 months ago, Maguire may be left in a similar position next summer if he cannot break back into Ten Hag's first team.

9 Matthijs de Ligt

£195,000-per-week

Speaking of De Ligt, the newest defender to come through the doors of Old Trafford sits in ninth. Just getting an edge over his new teammate with a £195k p/w salary, the former Ajax youngster is ready to make an impact under the man who made him captain at just 17-years-old.

Some have argued that the Dutchman has not lived up to the hype that he once had as a teenager, but he still found success across Europe for Juventus and Bayern Munich before his move to the North-West of England. He is also one of the most expensive defenders of all-time, so it is not a surprise to see that he is well compensated too.

8 Antony

£200,000-per-week

When people point towards the Glazer family's incompetence while overseeing the football operations at Manchester United, the £200k p/w splashed out on Antony may be the biggest example of things that they got horribly wrong. After scoring three in his first three Premier League games, the Brazilian has only managed a further two over the last 12 months.

One of the biggest flops in the English game, Antony has gone from one of the most trusted men for Ten Hag to a bench player whose time at Old Trafford is hanging by a thread. There seems little to no chance that the 24-year-old has any more than another season left at the club.

7 Virgil van Dijk

£220,000-per-week

The first of just two Liverpool players to enter the top ten, speaking volumes to how much their opponents tend to overpay, Virgil van Dijk has been more than worth the investment Jurgen Klopp made. Even in the latter stages of his career, Van Dijk remains one of the best defenders on the planet and even plays a part in keeping compatriot De Ligt out of the Dutch national team.

For all the trophies he's won and the monstrous performances he has put in over the years, the veteran leader is worth every penny of the £220k p/w that he currently earns at Anfield.

6 Mason Mount

£250,000-per-week

Mason Mount's first season at Manchester United has to be categorised as a failure. With £55m spent on a player who had just a year remaining on his deal, all the Red Devils got was a player for the treatment room as the injury-prone Englishman was unable to make any sort of impact.

Mount has started both Premier League games this season, and when he has been replaced, his energy has definitely been missed. However, having the ability to hassle opponents, as good as that is, isn't worth £250k p/w. The 25-year-old has to get back to his creative best like he did at Chelsea in order to have any value at his new club.

5 Jadon Sancho

£250,000-per-week

Where to begin with Jadon Sancho. The former Borussia Dortmund star's downfall at Old Trafford needs to be studied, because very few would've seen it turn out this way. After being given one of the highest wages at the club, the winger failed to come close to replicating the sort of form he proved he was capable of in Germany.

A bust-up with Ten Hag appeared to spell the end of his time at the club, though he has since returned and trained with the first-team, but minus a small cameo in the Community Shield, he has not put on the famous red shirt since. Time will tell if he ever will again.

4 Marcus Rashford

£300,000-per-week

Marcus Rashford was given a bumper contract of £300k p/w following what was by far the greatest season of his career. In Ten Hag's debut campaign, the England international finally delivered on the promise he had convinced everyone he had for many years, notching goal after goal and leading his boyhood club to their first trophy in six years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford managed 40 goal contributions in 56 games during the 2022/23 season.

What has happened since has been nothing short of an embarrassment. As one of his country's highest-paid footballers, a lot more is expected of the 27-year-old.

3 Bruno Fernandes

£300,000-per-week

The current United captain has been their most inspirational figure since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and finally was compensated as such when the Portuguese international signed a contract extension in August. A video with his teammates telling him how happy they were at the news highlights just how important the creative midfielder is at the club.

Bruno Fernandes was looking back to his best towards the end of the 2023/24 season, with the curtain call coming at the wrong time for him as he picked up ahead of steam. A fiery clash against Liverpool could be the perfect way to reignite the spark in the 29-year-old.

2 Mohamed Salah

£350,000-per-week

Sitting joint top is the only other Liverpool player to break into the top ten. The question is, how long will Mohamed Salah be a Liverpool player? For now, the Egyptian is rightfully the highest-earner at the club for everything he has done since joining from Roma. Without his goals, the Champions League and Premier League title that the Reds added in Jurgen Klopp's reign may never have happened.

However, Salah is one of a number of top stars out of contract in the summer, so he could yet receive an even more lucrative deal to go elsewhere.

1 Casemiro

£350,000-per-week

Another example of some reckless business under the Glazer ownership. Spending big money on an aging midfielder that Real Madrid are happy to sell doesn't sound like a recipe for greatness. Except, in his first season, Casemiro was a transformative figure. His displays at the base of midfield were just as important as Rashford's goals.

It was the impression that made his drop-off last season so staggering. Over the span of one off-season, the Brazilian's legs looked to be completely shot and there seemed no turning back. He has looked better at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, but this could just be a false prophecy before a return to poor form.