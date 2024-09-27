Key Takeaways Manchester United dominate the list of the 20 highest-earners in the 2024-25 Europa League.

Just two players outside the Premier League make the list.

James Maddison and Son Heung-min represent Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham.

The saying money makes the world go round is one that is true for many walks of life, but is especially the case for football. Whether it be lucrative sponsorship deals or television rights, the amount that club's playing at the highest level earn is a substantial amount to say the least.

In a European context, many would assume that the biggest bucks lies in the Champions League, as it is the home to the most recognisable teams on the continent and the best players. While that is the case, there are plenty of high-earners plying their trade in the Europa League this season, with these 20 names in particular walking away with a hefty pay packet each and every week according to the experts at FBref.

20 Highest-Paid Players in the Europa League 2024/25 Rank Player Club Salary p/w (£) 1. Casemiro Manchester United 350,000 2. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 300,000 3. Marcus Rashford Manchester United 300,000 4. Mason Mount Manchester United 250,000 5. Antony Manchester United 200,000 6. Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United 195,000 7. Harry Maguire Manchester United 190,000 8. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 190,000 9. Inaki Williams Athletic Bilbao 183,155 10 James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 170,000 11. Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao 167,410 12. Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur 165,000 13. Timo Werner Tottenham Hotspur 165,000 14. Christian Eriksen Manchester United 150,000 15. Luke Shaw Manchester United 150,000 16. Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United 135,000 17. Andre Onana Manchester United 120,000 18. Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 120,000 19. Manuel Ugarte Manchester United 120,000 20. Victor Lindelof Manchester United 120,000

10 James Maddison - Tottenham

£170,000-per-week

An incredible stat about Tottenham's James Maddison is that, despite being one of the most creative players that England have to offer, he has never played a single game in the Champions League. He is much more familiar with the sister competition though, with the 2024-25 season marking his third appearance in the Europa League.

With a weekly wage of £170,000 per week, the former Leicester City and Norwich star breaks into the top ten earners by the skin of his teeth. He bests Athletic Bilbao's starlet Nico Williams, who has previously been linked to the other side of North London.

9 Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

£183,155-per-week

While his younger brother just misses out, the senior sibling manages to be the only player from outside the Premier League to crack into the top 10. Inaki Williams has been a mainstay at Athletic Bilbao throughout his career, which the club will be grateful for given that they do not sign players from outside the Basque Country.

As such, replacing stars like Williams is tricky, so keeping hold of them is always a priority. The result of this is that the explosive winger finds himself sitting comfortably on a salary that is just shy of the £200k p/w mark.

8 Son Heung-min - Tottenham

£190,000-per-week

The Spurs captain is the last player outside a certain team in Manchester to find his spot in the top half of the list, though you can't say he doesn't deserve it. Son Heung-min is undoubtedly one of the greatest players from Asia that English football has ever witnessed, and there is an argument to say that he is Tottenham's best value for money signing too.

While trophies haven't quite come the way of the former Premier League Golden Boot winner, he will continue to dream of lifting his club's first since 2008, with this competition providing one of the strong platforms for him to do so.

7 Harry Maguire - Manchester United

£190,000-per-week

And so Manchester United's domination in the top ten begins, starting with former club captain, Harry Maguire. The Englishman has had an up and down spell at Old Trafford. While his exit doesn't appear to be as imminent as it was in the past, he is still closer to the way out than the regular place in the starting XI.

The former Leicester City man may command a wage of £190,000 per week, but he could find himself as the club's fourth-choice centre-back when teenager Leny Yoro returns from injury. As a result, he may have to sacrifice European football and find a new club in order to ensure a place in the 2026 World Cup squad.

6 Matthijs de Ligt - Manchester United

£195,000-per-week

One of the names that have come into the fold at Old Trafford and appears to have usurped the aforementioned Maguire is Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt. With a wealth of European experience under his belt, the 25-year-old overcame a tricky start to settle into life in English football alongside Lisandro Martinez, regardless of Paul Scholes' thoughts.

Interestingly, De Ligt has tasted a Europa League final once, as he lined up against his current employers as a 17-year-old. Should United get that far this year, the defender will now be hoping for a similar result as to the 2-0 defeat he suffered in 2017.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt is the second-youngest captain in Champions League history and the youngest to lead a team in a knockout game.

5 Antony - Manchester United

£200,000-per-week

The longer Antony's struggles at Old Trafford continue, the further up the list of United flops he will end up finding himself. Things have just not worked out for the Brazilian, which is a surprise considering his previous relationship with Erik ten Hag and his opening run of three goals in three games.

If there is any salvation, it is that the winger's best performances have come in this very competition during his debut campaign. He notably scored the winner in a memorable victory over Barcelona to send the Spanish giants crashing out, and will be hoping for a chance to do something similar to revive his dwindling career.

4 Mason Mount - Manchester United

£250,000-per-week

If there is one distinction that Mason Mount shares with just one player inside the top 10, it is that he holds a Champions League medal to his name. A Europa League one, though, is still missing from his trophy cabinet, something he will likely be keen to change.

The former Chelsea star has been belittled by injuries throughout his time in the North West, but when fit, appears to retain the faith of his manager, as he started the opening two Premier League games of the season before another muscular injury. The midfielder will be keen to return to top form as soon as he can.

3 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

£300,000-per-week

Marcus Rashford and the Europa League will forever be intrinsically linked. As an 18-year-old, Rashford was handed his Manchester United debut in this very competition as Anthony Martial pulled out of a must-win game against FC Midtjylland just minutes before kick-off.

Rashford stepped up, bagged a brace and the rest was history. Almost 10 years on, there is more pressure than ever for the winger to perform. Having seen a glimpse of what he can do at his best, Rashford will be looking to dominate this tournament and show why he is worthy of the £300,000 per week he is making.

2 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

£300,000-per-week

The Portuguese magnifico has looked less magnificent at the start of this season, but overall it's hard to argue that he didn't deserve the contract extension that brought him among the top earners at the Theatre of Dreams. Bruno Fernandes is the Red Devils captain, talisman and creative genius at his best, which is why it is ever so frustrating for the United faithful when he is at his irritating worst.

The 29-year-old's record in this competition is something to behold though, as he notched up 38 goal contributions in 45 games. He led United to the final of the competition in 2021 and will be desperate to go one step further with the armband around him this term.

1 Casemiro - Manchester United

£350,000-per-week

Multiple Champions League trophies can hand you two things. An incredible legacy, and enough money to last you a last time. That appears to be the case with Casemiro, who remains Manchester United's highest earner despite the fact he has been one of their most disappointing players in the last 12 months.

The Brazilian was near flawless in his first season in England, but it has been a steep decline ever since and the former Real Madrid star now finds himself no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI and linked with an exit. How the mighty have fallen.

All statstics and wages courtesy of Transfermarkt, UEFA and FBref - accurate as of 27/09/2024