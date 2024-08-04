Highlights Wingers are crucial for any team's creativity on the field, with some of football's best players excelling on the flanks.

Premier League teams invest significantly in their wingers, with huge salaries for top players like Salah and Sterling.

From breakout stars like Saka to disappointing signings like Grealish, the highest-paid wingers vary in performance and value.

Any good team needs strong wingers. Whether it's dancing into the box themselves, or whipping in crosses to assist their teammates, a lot of a side's creative spark comes from out wide. Some of the greatest players in the history of football, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have spent significant portions of their illustrious careers on the flanks.

Any Premier League team worth their salt will have impressive wingers in their teams and some have been willing to pay a pretty penny to secure some of the very best. From world-class athletes, to promising prospects, to disappointing flops, here are the 20 highest-paid wingers in England's top flight.

Highest-Paid Premier League Wingers (2024) Rank Player Club Salary 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool £350,000 p/w 2 Raheem Sterling Chelsea £325,000 p/w 3 Marcus Rashford Manchester United £300,000 p/w 4 Jack Grealish Manchester City £300,000 p/w 5 Jadon Sancho Manchester United £250,000 p/w 6 Phil Foden Manchester City £225,000 p/w 7 Antony Manchester United £200,000 p/w 8 Bukayo Saka Arsenal £195,000 p/w 9 Heung-min Son Tottenham Hotspur £190,000 p/w 10 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal £180,000 p/w 11 Diogo Jota Liverpool £140,000 p/w 12 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United £120,000 p/w 13 Cody Gakpo Liverpool £120,000 p/w 14 Leon Bailey Aston Villa £120,000 p/w 15 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham Hotspur £110,000 p/w 16 Reiss Nelson Arsenal £100,000 p/w 17 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea £100,000 p/w 18 Leandro Trossard Arsenal £90,000 p/w 19 Goncalo Guedes Wolves £90,000 p/w 20 Jack Harrison Everton £90,000 p/w

10 Gabriel Martinelli

£180,000 p/w

In the middle of a very impressive 2022/23 campaign in which he scored 15 times in the Premier League, Gabriel Martinelli was handed a new contract at Arsenal. His salary rocketed to £180,000 p/w and you'd have been hard-pressed to find anyone who didn't think he deserved it considering his form.

Last campaign, his output took a significant step back, but the Brazilian is still held in high regard at the Emirates. Still just 23 years old, there's plenty of room to grow and develop for Martinelli and if Mikel Arteta's men are to ever finally usurp Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, he'll be sure to play a crucial role.

9 Son Heung-min

£190,000 p/w

Considering the career that he's had at Tottenham Hotspur, £190,000-a-week feels a little cheap for Son Heung-min, but that's how much money the South Korean sensation currently earns at the club. Having arrived at Spurs in 2015, the winger has spent nearly a decade with the club, working under a variety of managers including Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Ange Postecoglou.

Across nine years, Son has played over 400 times for Tottenham, scoring 162 times in the process. He might be 32 now, but the star still has plenty to offer Postecoglou's side. Don't be surprised if he continues to perform above his salary next season.

8 Bukayo Saka

£195,000 p/w

One of the greatest Arsenal academy graduates of all-time, it seems as though Bukayo Saka has already accomplished so much, but he's still just 22 years old. The winger has quickly become Mikel Arteta's most important player. Without him, it's hard to imagine the Gunners would have even come close to challenging City at the top of the Premier League.

Whether it's for club or country, Saka always delivers and if he continues developing at the level in which he has so far, you can expect a significant pay rise in his future. For now, though, he earns £195,000 p/w.

7 Antony

£200,000 p/w

The first real eyebrow raiser. Antony's move to Manchester United in 2022 hasn't delivered. There's no point sugarcoating things, it's been pretty brutal at times. While the Brazilian thrived with Ajax, he's never really come close to replicating that form at Old Trafford. He's become a polarising figure at the club too.

Considering he's currently taking home £200,000 every single week, the move has to be considered a disaster and it wouldn't be too surprising if United tried to move on from the winger in the near future. £200,000 is a huge chunk of their current budget and it won't sit right with the club that the 24-year-old has done nothing to suggest he deserves it.

6 Phil Foden

£225,000 p/w

After years of being carefully developed and bedded into the City set-up by Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden is a fully-fledged star now. The reigning Premier League Player of the Year has been instrumental to his club's success over the last few years. He's emerged as one of the most promising Englishman in years and his weekly salary reflects that.

The winger is still only 24 years old, so there's no telling how much better he's going to get in the future. It feels like a safe bet to assume he's not even close to reaching his peak just yet, though, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the Premier League. Money well spent.

5 Jadon Sancho

£250,000 p/w

For a while, it looked like Jadon Sancho's tenure at Old Trafford was destined to come to a tragic end. After falling out with Erik ten Hag early in the 2023/24 campaign, the winger was exiled from the side. He spent the majority of the season sitting on the sideline, taking home his £250,000-a-week salary for doing essentially nothing.

A loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the campaign helped him keep fit and remind people what he's capable of. It seems he'll be staying at United now too, having repaired things with his manager. Still, the club probably wouldn't mind getting his hefty wage off the books.

4 Jack Grealish

£300,000 p/w

From one disappointing signing to another, Jack Grealish has struggled to ever really find his feet at Manchester City. After becoming a superstar with Aston Villa, he was made the most expensive British player ever when he moved to the Etihad in 2021. He's earned a very pretty penny since the move, taking home £300,000 every week and he's won just about everything there is to win at the same time.

With that said, he's hardly shone individually. At times, Grealish feels like a passenger in the City side and last season, his minutes in the team dwindled. He played just 20 times in the Premier League throughout the 2023/24 campaign. He's not performing like someone with a salary of £300,000 p/w should.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish has 32 goal contributions in 125 games for Manchester City

3 Marcus Rashford

£300,000 p/w

While the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United have been tumultous to say the least, one bright spark is the emergence of Marcus Rashford from the club's academy. The winger burst onto the scene seemingly out of nowhere in 2016, quickly becoming a key figure for the Red Devils.

While numerous high-profile superstars have come and gone at Old Trafford, failing to find success, Rashford has been there through it all. For the most part, he's been very impressive too and after the best season of his career during the 2022/23 campaign, he was awarded with a bumper new deal which saw his salary rise to £300,000 p/w. Last year was a big disappointment, though, and if he doesn't want his deal to look like a major miss, he'll need to pick things up once the 2024/25 season kicks off.

2 Raheem Sterling

£325,000 p/w

After all that he did with Liverpool and Manchester City, it wasn't too alarming when Chelsea decided to make Raheem Sterling one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. The winger joined the Blues in 2022, pocketing a £325,000-per-week salary in the process. He'd been brilliant for Guardiola's side throughout their dominance in the years prior.

Things haven't panned out quite how either party will have wanted at Stamford Bridge, though. Sterling just isn't the same player. Fans have grown frustrated with his lacklustre performances. With the club struggling over the last couple of years, the former Liverpool man's lofty salary has not helped matters and he hasn't come close to justifying it yet.

1 Mohamed Salah

£350,000 p/w

The highest-paid winger in the Premier League is rather fittingly the best winger in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah has been the best winger in the English top flight since his arrival at Liverpool in 2017 and there's no reason to suggest that's changing anytime soon. The Egyptian quickly became one of the Reds' greatest ever players. Under Jurgen Klopp's leadership, he thrived and was pivotal to the club's success over the last few years.

When speculation of his future at Anfield was beginning to circulate, Salah signed a new deal with the Reds in 2022, taking his salary to £350,000 p/w. With this current contract set to expire in 2025, he might not be at Liverpool for much longer, but he'll depart as a legend on Merseyside.