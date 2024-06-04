Highlights Over 60% of England's provisional 33-man Euro 2024 squad could have played for other countries, showcasing cultural diversity.

8 players - including Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane - could have played for the Republic of Ireland.

Players like Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer with Nigerian and Caribbean heritage chose to represent England.

As England continue their preparations ahead of this month's EURO 2024, it has been revealed that over 60% of Gareth Southgate's provisional squad are eligible to play for other countries.

There are 33 players currently in the reckoning for selection in the summer, and 20 of them could have represented different nations, Sportbible has reported. As a country that prides itself on cosmopolitan equality, diversity, and inclusion, football's originating country appears to be reaping the rewards from its melting pot of cultures.

Whereas the likes of Evan Ferguson, Jamal Musiala, and Matty Cash have been reported to be eligible to play for the Three Lions, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is also among those to avert attention away from England in their national team allegiances. But as proven below, just as many of those have sought international association with Southgate's squad, despite being able to choose other nations.

Players in the current England squad who could have played for a different nation Player Country Joe Gomez Gambia Marc Guehi Ivory Coast Ezri Konsa Portugal, Democratic Republic of Congo & Angola Harry Maguire Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland Jarell Quansah Scotland, Ghana & Barbados Kyle Walker Jamaica Trent Alexander-Arnold USA Jude Bellingham Republic of Ireland Conor Gallagher Scotland & Republic of Ireland Curtis Jones Nigeria Kobbie Mainoo Ghana Declan Rice Republic of Ireland Eberechi Eze Nigeria Anthony Gordon Scotland & Republic of Ireland Jack Grealish Republic of Ireland Harry Kane Republic of Ireland James Maddison Republic of Ireland Cole Palmer Saint Kitts & Nevis Bukayo Saka Nigeria Ivan Toney Jamaica

8 players Could've Represented Republic of Ireland

Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Jarell Quansah & Anthony Gordon

It has been common knowledge for the longest time now that the likes of Conor Gallagher, Jack Grealish, and Declan Rice are eligible for the Republic of Ireland, with the latter two even playing their youth careers for the Boys in Green. This has, ultimately, led to more reasons for the Irish to continue their ongoing feud with England.

Among the lesser known names to have Irish connections, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, and Harry Kane continue the formation of a galaxy of talent that have snubbed one half of their background. Elsewhere, Harry Maguire could have also chosen Northern Ireland, while Conor Gallagher, Jarell Quansah, and Anthony Gordon could have opted for Scotland, too.

With John O'Shea's team failing to qualify for EURO 2024, England - on the other hand - namely have benefitted from the influx of Irish talent, with their international success in recent years a stark contrast from their rivals. Ireland's loss has often been England's gain throughout modern history. Fortunately for Scotland, this is an ever-changing narrative as they got preparations for the summer underway last night as well with a 2-0 away victory over Gibraltar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time England failed to qualify for a major tournament was in 2008 when Fabio Capello's side missed out on World Cup involvement after trailing to Croatia and Russia in their qualification group. SInce then, they have been a constant in every competition.

8 Players Could've Represented African Nations

Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze & Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has quickly become one of the most instrumental players for England in recent years, with his World Cup performances just two years ago a turning point for a player who has matured exponentially since his penalty miss at Wembley Stadium in the EURO 2020 final defeat.

Nevertheless, the Ealing-born winger, whose parents hail from Nigeria, hasn't forgotten his roots. The avid AFCON-watcher told Sky Sports:

"I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can, and I wish them all the best and support them all the way. "But I’ve seen the process of how England are transforming, and I think in the future they’re going to do great stuff. I feel like it was right for me to choose England."

Certainly, the Arsenal man isn't the first player with African descent to pick England; nor will he be the last. Liverpool trio Joe Gomez (Gambia), Quansah (Ghana), and Curtis Jones (Nigeria) all have ties to the continent, while Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi (Ivory Coast) and Eberechi Eze (Nigeria) further highlight the sheer depth of talent Africa has missed out on.

Furthermore, Manchester United starlet, Kobbie Mainoo, has connections to Ghana, and Ezri Konsa has an eclectic background which could have seen him feature for Angola or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

4 Players Could Have Represented Caribbean Countries

Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer, Jarell Quansah & Ivan Toney

Jarell Quansah, featuring in every category so far, amazingly could have also represented Barbados through his grandparents. Notwithstanding this eligibility, he chose England. Kyle Walker and Ivan Toney have both got Jamaican heritage, too, but while West Ham's Michail Antonio did choose to play for the Reggae Boyz, this duo stayed put in their places of birth.

Chelsea’s breakout superstar, Cole Palmer, received his first senior England call up in November last year, and scored his first goal for the Three Lions last night from the penalty spot, but he could have represented Saint Kitts and Nevis as his dad’s family come from the Caribbean country. The 21-year-old revealed in an interview with The Player’s Tribune that, to pay tribute to his father’s role in his career, he features the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag on his boots. Palmer revealed:

"He used to say, 'No point trying to shoot if you can’t keep hold of the ball in the first place.' We would do that every single day whatever the weather — and my dad’s family is from St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. He hates going out in the cold. But he'd do it for me anyway. That’s why I got the St Kitts flag on my boots, as a little tribute to him and his family."

Two Players Could've Represented Other National Teams

Ezri Konsa & Trent Alexander Arnold

Another one to undoubtedly impress Southgate in the comfortable 3-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina was Liverpool's previously-overlooked Trent Alexander-Arnold. From deep, and cropping up in various positions all across the pitch, the Liverpudlian-born right-back-turned-midfielder was a constant threat, and proved so by getting on the scoresheet late into the second half.

However, should Southgate have persisted with his decision not to pick the 25-year-old, he could have chosen to don the Stars and Stripes of the USA. According to the New York Times, Alexander-Arnold could have been included in the USMNT selection after his grandmother moved to New York City and later married.

Aston Villa's Konsa finalises his long list of countries he could have represented with Portugal. After years of being out-of-contention, he justified his patience last night with an England start, and he played well in three different positions across the back four.