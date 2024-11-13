A great deal has transpired in football since the turn of the 21st century. To highlight a few key moments: the iconic rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has shaped the sport, with the two sharing 13 Ballon d'Or mantles between them; managers like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have turned the modern game into the tactical powerhouse it is today; and the rise of Europe's 'Big Five' has become a key indicator of dominance in continental football.

At the heart of it all, however, are goals and assists. Without these two elements working in tandem, the beautiful game would lose much of its excitement. As we approach the 25th year of the century, it's the perfect time to look back on the players with the most goal contributions in the top five European leagues during this period. Thanks to Transfermarkt's data, there are a few surprises among the top 20.

The Big Five is a group of association football leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France, and so the list only factors in goals and assists in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

Top 20 Highest Rated 24/25 Premier League Players So Far Rank Player Big-five European clubs played for in 21st century Games Goals and assists 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona 578 743 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus 626 646 3. Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona 466 460 4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United 467 426 5. Karim Benzema Lyon, Real Madrid 551 423 6. Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 483 358 7. Luis Suarez Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 368 356 8. Sergio Aguero Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona 454 336 9. Francesco Totti Roma 459 327 10. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich 362 322 11. Edinson Cavani Napoli, PSG, Manchester United, Valencia 479 318 12. Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 491 316 13. Edin Dzeko Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Inter Milan 509 313 14. Gonzalo Higuain Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea 428 309 15. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang AC Milan, St-Etienne, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Marseille 459 309 16. Thierry Henry Arsenal, Barcelona 321 300 17. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Roma, Liverpool 355 297 18. Antoine Griezmann Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona 505 287 19. Miroslav Klose Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio 446 279 20. Antonio Di Natale Empoli, Udinese 445 277

Harry Kane

Goals and assists: 322

As Tottenham Hotspur's and England's all-time leading goalscorer, to say Harry Kane is prolific in front of goal would be an understatement. The forward has been scoring goals at an electric rate throughout pretty much his entire career. He has always had a knack for finding the back of the net and while he's not managed to lift any major silverware over the years, he can still be proud of the career he's had.

Kane would have almost certainly broken Alan Shearer's record and become the Premier League's all-time top scorer, but his move to Bayern Munich has halted that. He's still scoring plenty in Germany, though, and is showing no signs of slowing down right now after becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history to reach 30 goals last season.

Francesco Totti

Goals and assists: 327

One-club footballers may be a dying breed in modern football - but Francesco Totti is one of the best to ever do it. Forever enshrined in the mythology of AS Roma and, subsequently, Serie A for not playing his football anywhere but the Italian capital. Incredibly, the veteran midfielder started his professional career all the way back in 1993, so seven years are missing from this list, meaning he could be much further up.

Despite a series of interested suitors lining up for his signature, the talisman stayed true to his roots and racked up the solitary league title – in 00/01 – and Coppa Italia titles in back-to-back seasons between 2006 and 2008, all while being I Giallorossi's best muse for goals and assists.

Sergio Aguero

Goals and assists: 336

Sergio Aguero holds the record for the most Premier League goals by a non-English player, with 184 goals scored during his 10-year tenure at Manchester City, coming after a transfer from Aletico Madrid. The Argentinian was one of the standout players in the City team that dominated English football, playing a key role in the formative years of Pep Guardiola's impending reign of terror.

His most iconic moment came when he scored the dramatic stoppage-time winner against QPR, sparking wild celebrations as City secured their first Premier League title of the modern era. Having scored 20+ goals in six out of 11 seasons in the Premier League, Aguero remains one of the most prolific forwards in the history of the big-five leagues, even if a stint at Barcelona came to a sad ending when he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Luis Suarez

Goals and assists: 356

There's perhaps never been a player that fits the dictionary definition of 'chaos' more closely than Luis Suarez. Whether it was his audacious goals, inspiring assists, or misdemeanour that got him the headlines, the Uruguayan forward always poured his full faith into the idea that any PR is good PR.

He terrorised defences and, having played alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar for several years, formed one of the deadliest trios of all-time at Barcelona. For Liverpool and Atleico Madrid, he was just as lethal, as proven when he scored 31 goals and provided 13 assists in the 2013/14 Premier League season. To many, the 37-year-old is the best player of his generation aside from Messi and Ronaldo.

Thomas Muller

Goals and assists: 358

Despite not being a striker, or an out-and-out goalscorer, Thomas Muller places just outside the top fibe (although the gap is big from here on in), with his 358 goal contributions throughout his league career all coming in the Bundesliga. The Bayern Munich legend has been scarily consistent for almost his entire career and hasn't scored less than seven goals in a season since 2009.

It's not just his goals that earned him a spot on this list, though. Muller has always been an excellent playmaker and, playing with the talented stars at Bayern for so many years, he has chalked up over 250 assists in total - a lot of which qualify to help him rank so highly among the top 20 players with the most goal contributions in Europe's big-five leagues, as he boasts having won an incredible 12 league titles.

Karim Benzema

Goals and assists: 423

While Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid often took the spotlight, Karim Benzema was consistently scoring goals for fun in La Liga, and it wasn't until 2022 that he finally earned recognition with a Ballon d'Or win. However, his impressive goal and assist record for both Lyon in Ligue 1 and Real Madrid in La Liga undeniably proves he was worth his weight in gold.

The Frenchman amassed at least 65 more goal contributions than his closest competitors for a spot in the top five, winning four French league titles and six Spanish league titles along the way.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goals and assists: 426

Throughout his career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rarely stayed in one place for long before submitting a transfer request. Currently at AC Milan, he has played for six different clubs across Europe's top five leagues. However, unlike many players who struggle with the challenges of relocating, the big Swede has an exceptional track record when it comes to quickly adapting to new environments.

He netted 17 goals in 33 Premier League appearances with Manchester United, scored 156 times in Serie A, and added 113 goals to his incredible tally for PSG in Ligue 1. It's fair to say he walks the walk as well as talks the talk.

Robert Lewandowski

Goals and assists: 460

Arguably the unluckiest player never to win the Ballon d'Or, Robert Lewandowski is a goal-scoring machine. This is evident as he currently leads the race for the European Golden Shoe with 14 La Liga goals for Barcelona this season, despite being 36 years old.

The back of the net and the Polish talisman is a match made in heaven. In fact, at this point, it's debatable whether the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich man chases goals, or rather, the goals chase him. Since making his debut in a big-five league back in 2010, the Pole has scored 312 Bundesliga goals and 56 La Liga goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals and assists: 646

When it comes to just goals, nobody is better at scoring than Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the all-time top goalscorer in La Liga history, European Championship history, Champions League history, international football history, Real Madrid history, and, most significantly, the top-scoring player in football in general, after recently reaching 900.

And while he has also provided his teammates with a fair few assists, his constant desire to be the one that grabs all the headlines means, when looking at overall contributions, he falls just shy of first place. But by being nearly 200 contirbutions ahead of third, the 39-year-old can't exactly be annoyed... or can he?

Lionel Messi

Goals and assists: 743

Not long ago, the debate over who is the greatest player of all time was a tough one. However, since Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in 2022, a growing number of statistics have tipped the scale in his favour. This is once again evident when looking at goal contributions in the top five leagues.

Playing for Barcelona during the entirety of his time in Europe, the little boy from Rosario, Argentina scored almost 500 goals and provided over 200 assists in La Liga, winning the competition a staggering 10 times. Not only this, but he finished as the top scorer in eight seasons, as well as winning the European Golden Shoe six occasions. The number 10 really was as magical as everyone says he was, and still is.