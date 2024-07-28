Highlights The 2000 NBA Draft yielded few stars, with only four players amassing over 50 career win shares.

Jamal Crawford emerged as the most successful player of the draft class, showcasing his scoring ability.

Michael Redd and Hedo Türkoğlu also had notable careers, standing out in a lackluster draft class.

The year 2000 was a significant crossroads in history. The tiny little joy humanity would collectively experience about the first digit in the calendar year no longer being 1 was the kind of excitement that was hard to contain.

Thankfully, no apocalypse followed such a climactic change. As things stand, humanity has not been forced to yield to a technological overlord either.

There are many reasons to celebrate such a significant milestone in history.

Unfortunately, the 2000 NBA Draft was not one of the reasons to celebrate that year.

Compared to the 1999 NBA Draft and the 2001 NBA Draft that followed, the 2000 NBA Draft offered a disappointing group of talents for the league.

Even if one does not consider the company the draft kept, it is still a lackluster class.

The 2000 NBA Draft only included four players who amassed over 50 career win shares. And unlike other years, when the leaders can be well into the hundreds in terms of win shares, the leader here only has 63.3.

The class only produced three players who were All-Stars during their careers. Each of those three players only had one appearance.

Needless to say, many teams would have loved a do-over at the top of this draft. There were a handful of players in the class who would go on to have good NBA careers, but only two of those were originally selected in the top five of the 2000 NBA Draft.

1 New Jersey Nets (Brooklyn Nets) – Jamal Crawford

Original Pick: Kenyon Martin

Not to be overly critical of Jamal Crawford, who had a long and productive NBA career, but when a player of his stature highlights any draft class, it really tells someone everything they need to know.

Crawford is, fairly comfortably, the top pick in this re-draft.

Jamal Crawford – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.6 RPG 2.2 APG 3.4 SPG 0.9 FG% 41.0 3P% 34.8 6MOY 3 Career WS 60.7

Crawford had the longest career of any player in the draft class. He played 20 seasons in the NBA.

In that time, he amassed the third-most win shares of any player in the class.

Crawford really burst onto the scene as a scorer in his fourth season with the Chicago Bulls when he averaged 17.3 points per game. However, his per-36 numbers would suggest he was capable of that type of production around his sophomore season, and that it was simply a matter of the minutes he was playing.

Despite the scoring breakout, Crawford would find himself on his next team the following season, joining the New York Knicks . Crawford would end up a well-traveled player throughout his career.

The 2007-08 campaign with the Knicks was Crawford's first and only season as a 20-plus point per game scorer. He scored a career-best 20.7 points per game that year.

One could argue that his career really took off with the Atlanta Hawks though.

Crawford really embraced the bench role that the Hawks gave him, and this led to the first major individual accolade of his career: being named the Sixth Man of the Year in the 2009-10 season.

This is how Crawford shined brightest during his career. His ability to come in off the bench and break down second units for scoring opportunities carved out a consistent and reliable spot for him in the league.

Crawford's most notable career stop was with the L.A. Clippers . He played a major role in the Lob City era of the Clippers' franchise history.

Despite this generation of Clippers basketball not finding any major team success, it was a great stretch for Crawford's individual career. He racked up two more Sixth Man of the Year awards, tying him with Lou Williams for the most all-time.

He easily cemented himself as one of the best free agent signings in Clippers history.

Crawford may not be as appealing as many other top draft picks in these re-drafts, but his scoring ability helped him carve out a lengthy career in the league. He scored at least 40 points in nine career games and 50 or more in four career games.

A 39-year-old Crawford exploding for 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks is still one of the quintessential NBA moments that reminds everyone watching that anything is possible in the NBA, as Kevin Garnett proclaimed.

All in all, Crawford had the most successful career out of the 2000 NBA Draft class.

2 Vancouver Grizzlies (Memphis Grizzlies) – Michael Redd

Original Pick: Stromile Swift

In an alternate universe, Michael Redd could have been the best player from this draft class, with relative ease. Unfortunately for him and NBA fans, that is not how his career story played out.

Michael Redd – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 19.0 RPG 3.8 APG 2.1 SPG 0.9 FG% 44.7 3P% 38.0 All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 1 Career WS 55.9

Redd broke out as an All-Star and All-NBA selection in his fourth season with the Milwaukee Bucks . He shined like a star over the next few seasons.

From the beginning of the 2003-04 season to the end of the 2007-08 campaign, Redd averaged 23.7 points per game at 44.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

He was talented enough to earn himself a spot on the 2008 Redeem Team for the USA.

The knee injuries that Redd suffered in the 2008-09 season effectively ended his chances at sustaining that stardom.

A lot of the athleticism that made him as productive as he was took a hit, and he would never truly recover from the damage that was done.

Despite the lack of a satisfying conclusion to his career, Redd did more than enough during his relatively short run as a star to earn himself one of the top spots in this re-draft. The competition for the top five was not fierce, and Redd was more than good enough to earn himself a spot here.

3 Los Angeles Clippers – Hedo Türkoğlu

Original Pick: Darius Miles

For anyone wondering who led the 2000 NBA Draft in career win shares, that would be Hedo Türkoğlu.

Hedo Türkoğlu – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 11.1 RPG 4.0 APG 2.8 FG% 42.6 3P% 38.4 MIP 1 Career WS 63.3

Türkoğlu started off his career well enough with the Sacramento Kings , but it was not until his time with the Orlando Magic that he truly broke out.

Türkoğlu captured the Most Improved Player award in the 2007-08 season with the team, when he averaged 19.5 points (at 45.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc), 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The do-it-all forward blossomed into arguably the second-best player on a Magic team that made a run to the NBA Finals in the 2008-09 season.

His days with the Magic were the highlight of his career and the most significant selling point for why he goes as high as he does in this re-draft.

Considering the relatively low bar here, Türkoğlu's time as a key piece for a contender in the Eastern Conference gets him a nod in the top three.

4 Chicago Bulls – Mike Miller

Original Pick: Marcus Fizer

Mike Miller was a quality starter for the better part of his career. He was one of the most efficient three-point shooters of his generation and eventually became a quality role player for a team that won back-to-back titles.

Mike Miller – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 10.6 RPG 4.2 APG 2.6 FG% 45.9 3P% 40.7 ROY Yes 6MOY 1 NBA Titles 2 Career WS 60.7

From the 2000-01 season to the 2009-10 campaign, Miller shot 40 percent or better from beyond the arc six times. His scoring production was good enough to earn him a Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2005-06 season.

It was the only year during that span that he came off the bench more often than he started.

Many people will remember Miller from his time with the Miami Heat . One of the funniest moments of his contributions during the Heat's playoff runs will always be his one-shoe three during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

Clearly, Miller was the kind of shooter that did not let anything slow down his solid NBA career.

5 Orlando Magic – Kenyon Martin

Original Pick: Mike Miller

The original top pick, Kenyon Martin, rounds out the top five.

Martin had a disappointing career as a No. 1 pick, but he does not quite deserve the "bust" label. There have been much worse offenders throughout NBA history.

Kenyon Martin – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 12.3 RPG 6.8 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.1 FG% 48.3 All-Star Selections 1 Career WS 48.0

Martin could do a little bit of everything on the court. His best days came when he could play off Jason Kidd offensively on the New Jersey Nets. Kidd helped Martin secure his lone All-Star selection in the 2003-04 season.

Morris Peterson or Quentin Richardson would be Martin's closest competition for this last spot in the top five. But he separates himself enough from the pack here to close out an underwhelming draft year in NBA history.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.