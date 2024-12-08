Ruben Amorim may have put the final nail in the coffin of Antony's Manchester United career on Saturday night after leaving the Brazilian out of the match day squad at Old Trafford.

The Reds fell to their second defeat in four days in the Premier League as Nottingham Forest claimed a historic 3-2 win thanks to goals from Nikola Milenkovic, Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood were enough to cancel out Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes' strikes either side of half-time.

But one of the biggest decisions Amorim made came before a ball was even kicked, as £86m man Antony was nowhere to be seen when the squad rocked up to the stadium hours before the game and wasn't present as a member of the match day squad.

Antony's Man Utd Career is Over

It's clear Amorim isn't a fan

Since putting pen to paper on a long-term £200,000-per-week contract following his move from Ajax, Antony has failed to justify the money spent on him and there have been question marks about his quality and ability to play for the club.

With Erik Ten Hag now gone, his safety blanket is gone too. He had already lost his place in the team this season, with minimal minutes in the Premier League under his former boss, and that worrying trend has continued under the Portuguese coach since his introduction as the man in charge.

So far the winger has managed just 71 minutes of action under the new boss, and the latest decision from Amorim will surely spell the end of his career at the club with the January transfer window slowly creeping up.

Antony Man Utd Stats Under Amorim Minutes 71 Starts 0 Goals 0 Assists 0

INEOS will be desperate to get his huge wages off the books as quickly as possible to help Amorim bring in his own talent, and it's clear that Antony isn't in the manager's plans or thinking. He has been trialled in attack and as a wing-back, but he has no future at Old Trafford.

A January transfer is surely now the most likely outcome and despite the poor result for Manchester United, the Brazilian is not someone the fans or management team will look at to try and turn their fortunes around in the coming games.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 07/12/2024.