When discussions arise about the greatest NBA Draft classes of all time, it feels like it is the same old suspects every time. 1984, 1985, 1996, and 2003 are some of the more popular answers when trying to answer the question of which class was the best.

The 2009 and 2011 NBA Draft classes are some of the newer entries that have entered the conversation. Even the young 2018 NBA Draft is now being looked at as a class that could be held in high esteem down the road.

Rarely in any of these conversations will one hear the 2001 NBA Draft come up. While the 2001 class does fall short of some of those legendary classes above it, it feels as though it is too often overlooked as a really solid year for the draft.

The 2001 NBA Draft produced 24 players who spent at least ten seasons in the league. Thirteen of those players contributed at least 50 career win shares.

However, there is more to the class than just depth. There were 8 different players in the 2001 NBA Draft who were named All-Stars during their time in the league. They are just short of the record in that regard. The 1996 NBA Draft holds the record for the most All-Stars ever produced in a single draft class with 10 different players getting the nod at some point in their careers.

There is some serious star power in this class. There are two Hall of Fame players who firmly stand above the rest. Past that, it is a free-for-all among a lot of other really talented stars for the three remaining spots in this re-draft.

1 Washington Wizards: Pau Gasol

Original Pick: Kwame Brown

This is as good of an upgrade as one will see in these re-drafts. Going from an all-time bust in Kwame Brown to a legendary Hall of Fame co-star like Pau Gasol is a monumental leap.

This is right up there with upgrading from Hasheem Thabeet to James Harden in the 2009 NBA Draft, or going from Darko Miličić to Dwyane Wade in the 2003 NBA Draft. Gasol really was that great.

Pau Gasol – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 17.0 RPG 9.2 APG 3.2 BPG 1.6 FG% 50.7 3P% 36.8 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 4 ROY Yes NBA Titles 2 Career WS 144.1

Gasol quickly went from an underrated star on the Memphis Grizzlies to the perfect co-star for Kobe Bryant on two championship-winning L.A. Lakers teams. Funny enough, the trade that sent Gasol to the Lakers included Kwame being moved to the Grizzlies.

The peak of Gasol's career was easily his time in Los Angeles. Gasol was a crucial piece of the back-to-back NBA championships won by the Lakers in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

During those two playoff runs, he cumulatively averaged 18.9 points (at 55.8 percent from the field), 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. Bryant no longer had to do it all by himself like he did during the dark ages of his career.

Gasol was particularly crucial in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals. He nearly posted a 20-20 game, with 19 points and 18 rebounds during a nail-biting 83-79 win over the Boston Celtics .

Gasol would eventually move on to the Chicago Bulls , where he maintained his All-Star status during the two seasons he spent there. He would coast to the finish line of his career at a few more stops after that.

At his best, Gasol was the perfect complimentary star big man for teams that would go on to win the NBA Finals. Bryant's legacy would look a lot different had it not been for the addition of Gasol.

Gasol has the most career win shares of any player in this draft by a good margin. He is the easy selection for the top pick of this re-draft.

2 Los Angeles Clippers: Tony Parker

Original Pick: Tyson Chandler

This list moves from one accomplished winner to the next. Tony Parker actually has a greater resume than Gasol does as far as postseason accomplishments go.

There may be some who would like to feature Parker at the top spot in this re-draft. There is certainly an argument for that, but overall, it feels as though Gasol was the better player despite being a few championships short of what Parker had with the San Antonio Spurs .

Tony Parker – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.5 APG 5.6 FG% 49.1 3P% 32.4 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 4 NBA Titles 4 Finals MVP 1 Career WS 111.3

The selection of Parker in the 2002 NBA Draft secured the Spurs their Big Three of him, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginóbili, which would lead to them being one of the most dominant teams of the era. Parked really solidified the team.

He was even deemed the best player in the NBA Finals on the Spurs team that won the championship in 2007 over the Cleveland Cavaliers . Parker was awarded Finals MVP for that series after averaging 24.5 points per game at 56.8 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc during their sweep of the Cavaliers.

He would have a long and productive 18-year career that featured him as a major component of the Spurs' winning tradition and status as perennial contenders. There was also one weird year with the Charlotte Hornets that no one dares speak of.

Parker has the second-most career win shares from this draft class. An impressive feat in a category that tends to favor big men a bit more. His claim for one of the top two spots in this re-draft is undeniable.

3 Atlanta Hawks: Joe Johnson

Original Pick: Pau Gasol

Joe Johnson is tied with Gasol and Parker for the second-most seasons in the NBA out of this draft class, with 18 under his belt. Similarly to both of those players, at his best, Iso Joe was a perennial All-Star in the league.

Joe Johnson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.0 RPG 4.0 APG 3.9 FG% 44.1 3P% 37.1 All-Star Selections 7 All-NBA Selections 1 Career WS 82.9

Johnson played for a handful of teams throughout his NBA career, but he was at his best with the Atlanta Hawks . The Hawks took a chance on paying him the big bucks after a couple of promising seasons with the Phoenix Suns , and he delivered on that potential.

Big Shot Joe turned into a 20-plus point per game scorer with the Hawks, leading them to regular playoff appearances in the Eastern Conference. A lot of people will also remember Johnson from the failed Brooklyn Nets superteam in the mid-2010s.

He added one more All-Star appearance to his resume during his time with Brooklyn after making six appearances with Atlanta. Johnson leads the draft class with his seven All-Star appearances. That is solid justification as to why he deserves the third spot here in the re-draft.

4 Chicago Bulls: Zach Randolph

Original Pick: Eddy Curry

Zach Randolph is one of the most underrated players of the 2010s. The bruising big man was a force during his days with the Grizzlies.

Zach Randolph – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.6 RPG 9.1 FG% 47.1 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 MIP 1 Career WS 81.1

Randolph was one of the headliners for the Grit and Grind Grizzlies era of the franchise. Alongside Marc Gasol and Mike Conley , they led a perennial playoff team that proved to be a tough out for any opponent.

Randolph was pretty much the textbook definition of a traditional power forward. He could break down a defender at will in the post.

Randolph's playing style was not the most eye-catching. However, it is hard to argue with the kind of consistent production he had throughout his NBA career.

5 Golden State Warriors: Tyson Chandler

Original Pick: Jason Richardson

This may be the most controversial assessment of this entire re-draft. There was a solid list of names who had reasonable consideration for the final spot in the top five.

Richard Jefferson , Gerald Wallace, and Shane Battier all deserve an honorable mention. The biggest case for being snubbed here, though, would belong to Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas showed a lot of initial promise as a three-time All-Star for the Washington Wizards . However, due to off-court issues and a lack of durability leading to a short run as an elite player, it feels justifiable to knock him down a peg in favor of Tyson Chandler .

Tyson Chandler – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 8.2 RPG 9.0 BPG 1.2 FG% 59.7 All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 DPOY 1 NBA Titles 1 Career WS 102.1

Chandler may not have the eye-popping box score numbers that will drop anyone's jaw to the floor, but he was an elite defensive center that a team could build around on that side of the court. His defensive presence was a very underrated part of the much-admired 2011 NBA championship for the Dallas Mavericks .

He would build on that success as a member of the New York Knicks afterward. Chandler's elite presence down low was recognized with a Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2011-12 season.

Chandler may not have been an offensive star, but he was absolutely all that and then some on the defensive end. To really make his case against Arenas here, he has nearly double the career win shares with 102.1 to Gilbert's 51.3.

