Highlights The 2002 NBA Draft had solid depth with fifteen players in the class playing at least 10 seasons in the league.

Amar'e Stoudemire, Yao Ming, and Carlos Boozer headline a strong year for bigs.

Caron Butler and Tayshaun Prince round out the top five.

The 2002 NBA Draft delivered a lot of good, and a little bit of great, to the NBA . The class often gets lost in the shuffle of basketball history considering the historic draft class that followed it.

The 2003 NBA Draft is one of the best draft classes of all time. It defined an entire generation with the premier talents it brought into the league. LeBron James , Dwyane Wade , Chris Bosh, and Carmelo Anthony highlighted one of the greatest years the draft will ever see.

By comparison, it is understandable why the 2002 draft gets forgotten. The headliners of this draft class are nowhere near the quality of those four tremendous Hall of Fame talents. However, that does not mean it was a terrible year for the draft.

There were certainly players available in 2002 who would go on to be stars in the NBA. Some of the more notable names of the 2000s era of basketball can be found in this draft.

In particular, the top of this draft features a list of some of the best big men to have played in the league during the peak of their powers. If there was a team that needed help in the frontcourt, this was a great draft to select a talented prospect.

The draft had some good depth too. Fifteen players in the 2002 NBA Draft played at least 10 seasons in the league. Ten players scored at least 8000 career points.

Sometimes it can be hard to remember the good when it is lumped in with greatness. However, the 2002 NBA Draft should not be quickly dismissed after providing the talent that it did to the league.

1 Houston Rockets: Amar'e Stoudemire

Original Pick: Yao Ming

At his best, Amar'e Stoudemire was an absolute force in the paint. The Phoenix Suns big man was a wrecking ball when attacking the basket.

Amar'e Stoudemire – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 18.9 RPG 7.8 BPG 1.2 FG% 53.7 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 5 ROY Yes Career WS 92.5

Stoudemire and Steve Nash were a duo that no opposing teams enjoyed going up against. The partnership between them was so great that Stoudemire was regularly brought up in conversations about the best power forward in the league.

Between Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett , Dirk Nowitzki , and others, there was some stiff competition for that title. However, at his peak, Stoudemire was always a part of it.

The 'Seven Seconds or Less' Suns played a perfect brand of basketball to complement Stoudemire's strengths on the court. Nash would break down the defense with his mastery at the point guard position before often finding Stoudemire in an optimal spot to score.

Stoudemire's game would greatly benefit from his tremendous athleticism. On top of being a threat to go over the top of a defender for the slam, he could also get up and block shots at a decent rate.

The Suns just could not get over the hump with Nash and Stoudemire at the helm. They were often stuck as the bridesmaid and never the bride when it came to the Western Conference playoffs.

Stoudemire tried his hand at leading his own team when he moved out east to join the New York Knicks . However, that was a short-lived experiment. The Knicks soon paired Stoudemire with another star in Carmelo, whom they acquired from the Denver Nuggets .

Injuries would eventually take a toll on Stoudemire's career. This was a tough blow to a player whose game was largely dependent on athleticism. He stuck around in the league as a solid role player for a few seasons towards the end of his playing days.

In hindsight, Stoudemire had a very productive career and played in the league long enough to make a considerable impact. There may be a case to include him in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame one day. As things stand, he will have to settle for being the top pick in this re-draft.

2 Chicago Bulls: Yao Ming

Original Pick: Jay Williams

Yao Ming can easily be placed on any list talking about the biggest 'what if' scenarios in NBA history. The Hall of Fame talent had a great career, but it could have been so much more.

Yao Ming – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 19.0 RPG 9.2 BPG 1.9 FG% 52.4 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 5 Career WS 65.9

Standing at an incredible 7 feet 6 inches, Ming was as dominant of a threat as one would imagine for a player of that size. He made the giants in the NBA look small by comparison.

Unfortunately for him and NBA fans alike, the kind of movement that the sport of basketball demands took its toll on someone of his gargantuan size. Injuries would severely slow down his career.

Ming retired from the NBA in 2011 at the relatively young age of thirty years old. The lower body injuries that he was sustaining simply would not allow him to fulfill the promise that his talent had.

Many fans will fondly think back to the duo of Ming and Tracy McGrady on the Houston Rockets . One has to wonder how great that duo could have been if both of them had a clean bill of health.

As things stand, Ming had an impactful career, even if it was shortened. He played a major role in growing the game of basketball overseas in China. His dominance, when available, displays a talent that is more than worthy of being the second pick in this re-draft.

3 Golden State Warriors: Carlos Boozer

Original Pick: Mike Dunleavy Jr.

The fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to steal Carlos Boozer with the 35th pick in the 2002 NBA Draft is incredible. The fact that they managed to lose him for nothing in free agency is pitiful.

The Cavaliers had declined Boozer's third-year option on his rookie contract in hopes of striking a long-term deal. Instead of securing a talented running mate for LeBron, they lost him to the Utah Jazz . It was there that Boozer firmly estblished himself as a star.

Carlos Boozer – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 16.2 RPG 9.5 FG% 52.1 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 Career WS 80.3

Boozer and Deron Williams would lead a Jazz team to regular playoff appearances in a tough Western Conference. They were never quite a true championship threat, but they were an annoying out for any playoff rival.

Boozer would remain productive after joining the Chicago Bulls . One has to wonder about the damage that could have been done had Derrick Rose remained healthy during Boozer's time with the team. This draft is full of a lot of 'what if' scenarios.

Boozer stands firmly above the next crop of players in this draft. He rounds out the top three in this re-draft quite nicely as the run on star big men grinds to a halt.

4 Memphis Grizzlies: Caron Butler

Original Pick: Drew Gooden

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Caron Butler is the last All-Star of the 2002 NBA Draft. He was a two-time selection for the game when he was a member of the Washington Wizards .

Caron Butler – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.1 RPG 5.0 SPG 1.3 FG% 43.4 3P% 34.8 All-Star Selections 2 NBA Titles 1 Career WS 50.9

Butler spent 14 seasons in the NBA, providing a healthy dose of scoring for almost every team he was a part of. The peak of his career was with the Wizards, but Butler spent plenty of seasons after that serving as a quality starter and solid role player.

The relatively higher peak that Butler had than the other players that could have challenged him for this spot earns him the decision for the fourth overall spot in this re-draft.

5 Denver Nuggets: Tayshaun Prince

Original Pick: Nikoloz Tskitishvili

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps some would prefer Nenê Hilário at this spot. There is certainly a solid case for him as well. Nenê is third in this class for career win shares. Big men have a bit of a natural advantage in that category though.

Ultimately, the decision to go with Tayshaun Prince comes down to the championship he aided in and the elite defensive presence that he was throughout his career. Prince is the perfect glue guy in almost any lineup.

Tayshaun Prince – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 11.1 RPG 4.3 FG% 45.5 3P% 36.7 All-Defensive Team Selections 4 NBA Titles 1 Career WS 63.1

On top of the fact that Prince can be tasked with guarding the other team's top perimeter scoring option, he provides great value on the offensive end as well. At his peak, Prince was a valuable option in terms of stretching the court as a supporting scorer.

From 2003 to 2012, Prince averaged 13.5 points per game at 46.0 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. That is the kind of two-way production that a team dreams of with their four-time All-Defensive Team wing.

One would not be blamed for preferring Nenê here over Prince. It is a bit of a dealer's choice when it comes to this selection.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.