Highlights The 2003 NBA Draft produced 9 All-Stars and 32 players with 8+ seasons in the league.

LeBron James exceeded the hype and is the easy selection to keep the top spot in this re-draft.

Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, & Carmelo Anthony round out the Hall of Fame talents from the class.

The 2003 NBA Draft is a class that any self-respecting basketball fan will be well acquainted with. It is easily one of the greatest draft classes in NBA history.

The best players from the 2003 NBA Draft defined an entire generation of basketball. On top of including arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, the supporting stars in the class are both plentiful and nowhere near slouches in their own right.

The 2003 NBA Draft produced nine different All-Stars. Four of those players have at least 100 career win shares during their time in the league.

Not only did 2003 have star power, but it had depth too. 32 players in the 2003 NBA Draft played at least eight seasons in the league. That is over half the available prospects.

Seven players in the class scored at least 10,000 career points. If the margins are widened a bit, ten players put up at least 9000 in their career.

The class features multiple players already enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and a couple of others who will join them in the future. This class can truly go head-to-head with almost any other draft class in NBA history and come out of that matchup smelling like roses.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

Original Pick: LeBron James

Normally, when one of these re-drafts is done, massive kudos would be given out to any team that managed to get it right at the top spot with their pick. That being said, it is not like the Cleveland Cavaliers had a tough choice in front of them.

LeBron James was arguably the most hyped-up prospect in the history of basketball. He was dubbed The Chosen One before he stepped foot on an NBA court. Some thought he could have been a lottery pick at sixteen years old.

When James made the leap from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, it was a foregone conclusion that the Ohio native would end up with the Cavaliers. Luckily for the Cavs, not only did James live up to the ridiculous expectations placed upon him at such an early age, but he may have actually exceeded them.

LeBron James – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 7.5 APG 7.4 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.7 FG% 50.6 3P% 34.8 All-Star Selections 20 All-NBA Selections 20 All-Defensive Team Selections 6 ROY Yes MVPs 4 NBA Titles 4 Finals MVPs 4 Career WS 263.7

Where does one even begin when looking back at the storied career of James?

James holds a long list of NBA records. The most impressive among them might be the all-time scoring record. James passed NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , the long-time holder of the record, to take sole possession of the most points ever scored in an NBA career. He currently sits at 40,474 career points and is sure to add to that record over the next few years.

Another record that Abdul-Jabbar had to surrender to LeBron was the record for All-Star game appearances. Kareem previously held the record with 19 appearances before James tied it and then broke it in the 2023-24 season with his 20th selection.

It should go without saying that James' 20 All-NBA appearances are also an NBA record. All of this speaks to the ridiculous longevity of the career that LeBron continues to have in the NBA.

James will be forty years old in the 2024-25 season. In spite of that, he somehow remains an elite player in the league. There is a good chance that he will be separating himself from the field just a bit more in the next couple of years.

If that was not convincing enough of James' ridiculous longevity, he is the only player in NBA history with 40,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists. Not only does that record speak to LeBron's incredible longevity, but also his all-around talent. No one is even close to that mark, and it would be shocking to see anyone ever join him. Perhaps in the long, distant future.

On top of the surreal records that have to do with James' longevity, he is also the owner of arguably the most meaningful championship ring of all time. The 2016 championship against the Golden State Warriors was special.

Everyone knows the story. The Cavaliers erased a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the greatest regular season team of all time. It was incredible to not only see the first comeback of that nature on the biggest stage in basketball, but to see it done against an opponent of that stature.

James even delivered one of the most iconic moments in NBA history in the nail-biting Game 7 that decided the series. It was the block heard around the world.

LeBron needs no justification to hold the top spot in this re-draft. His career resume stacks up well against any player in NBA history. It is simply an enjoyable ride to revisit some of the key highlights of his illustrious career when the opportunity is given.

2 Detroit Pistons: Dwyane Wade

Original Pick: Darko Miličić

No team in the 2003 NBA Draft is haunted by its outcome quite like the Detroit Pistons are. There were four Hall of Fame talents available in the top five of this draft. The Pistons were the team that missed.

The original selection of Darko Miličić ended up being one of the biggest busts in NBA history. Someone in the top five had to bite the bullet in that regard, and it wound up being Detroit. With the benefit of hindsight, Dwyane Wade is easily the second-best player in this draft.

Dwyane Wade – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 22.0 RPG 4.7 APG 5.4 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.8 FG% 48.0 All-Star Selections 13 All-NBA Selections 8 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 NBA Titles 3 Finals MVP 1 Career WS 120.7

Miličić might have been the first player from the original top five picks to win an NBA championship, but Wade was the first one to do so as the best player on his team. Wade's 2006 NBA Finals performance against the Dallas Mavericks was absurd.

After the team fell behind 0-2, Wade dominated the next four games. His scoring, in particular, was otherworldly. He averaged 39.3 points per game at 50.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Wade was one of the best players in basketball for a long portion of his career. He is often brought up on the shortlist when discussing who the third-best shooting guard of all time is. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have a death grip on the top two spots. Wade has a solid case for third behind them.

3 Denver Nuggets: Carmelo Anthony

Original Pick: Carmelo Anthony

This is where things can start to be a bit debatable. Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh both have a solid argument for the third spot in the re-draft. The reason Anthony gets the nod over Bosh is the feeling that he stands better on his own two feet than Bosh does.

Carmelo Anthony – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 22.5 RPG 6.2 SPG 1.0 FG% 44.7 3P% 35.5 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 6 Career WS 108.5

Anthony is one of the premier scorers of his generation. He had a silky smooth game where he was a threat to score from almost any spot on the court. Carmelo currently sits at 10th on the all-time scoring list with 28,289 points scored.

The biggest detractor from Anthony's career is his lack of playoff success. Even with that brought into consideration, he is still easily a future Hall of Fame talent and more than deserving of third on this list.

4 Toronto Raptors: Chris Bosh

Original Pick: Chris Bosh

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That is the case here with back-to-back selections remaining the same as their original outcome.

Chris Bosh – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 19.2 RPG 8.5 BPG 1.0 FG% 49.4 3P% 33.5 All-Star Selections 11 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 2 Career WS 106.0

Bosh did a fantastic job adjusting his game to fit with James and Wade when the three teamed up for the Miami Heat . He had, by far, the most to sacrifice when fitting into his new role, and he did it without an ounce of complaint.

Bosh's career was cut short due to issues with blood clots. He retired from the game of basketball while still performing at an All-Star level.

The third and fourth spots in this re-draft are interchangeable, to some extent. The debate between Anthony and Bosh mostly comes down to the personal preference of the person debating.

5 Miami Heat: David West

Original Pick: Dwyane Wade

The Heat end up being the biggest losers in this re-draft of the top five. Without the Pistons missing out on one of the premier talents in the draft, there is no Hall of Fame talent available for the Heat.

However, David West offers a solid candidate from the 'Hall of Very Good.'

David West – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 13.6 RPG 6.4 FG% 49.5 All-Star Selections 2 NBA Titles 2 Career WS 85.9

West was a solid supporting star when he was at the peak of his career. His time with Chris Paul on the New Orleans Hornets and his days on the Indiana Pacers with Paul George offers two great examples of how productive West could be for a playoff team.

There are a handful of quality talents to choose from for this fifth spot, but West ultimately feels like the guy who separates himself from the bunch.

