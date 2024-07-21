Highlights The 2004 NBA Draft had underrated talent, producing many players with lengthy NBA careers.

Dwight Howard, the top pick of the Orlando Magic, was a dominant force in his prime and earned numerous accolades.

Andre Iguodala, Luol Deng, Al Jefferson, and J.R. Smith were other notable players from the 2004 draft class.

The 2004 NBA Draft gets forgotten too often considering the draft class that it had to follow. The 2003 NBA Draft is widely regarded as one of the greatest classes of all time.

The 2003 draft produced one of the most famous top fives ever. LeBron James , Dwyane Wade , Carmelo Anthony , and Chris Bosh headlined the historic draft year.

Those names are recognizable to nearly any NBA fan out there. The incredible story from the 2003 class includes three of those four names teaming up for the Miami Heat in the early 2010s and changing the way NBA players approached free agency, sparking the player empowerment era.

2004 has no such claim to fame. However, the class is a lot better than people remember. It produced a lot of players that stuck around in the league for a while.

23 players in the 2004 class played at least ten seasons in the NBA. If that window is slightly extended, 26 players played at least eight seasons. That is nearly half the draft class.

17 players in the 2004 class posted at least 30 career win shares. 10 players have put up at least 10000 career points in the NBA. It was a good year for the NBA.

The headliners of the class are not too shabby. The two best players in the class are both future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductions, in all likelihood. The rest of the top five involves a lot of good, but not great, players who certainly made their mark in the league while they were around.

1 Orlando Magic: Dwight Howard

Original Pick: Dwight Howard

Kudos to the Orlando Magic , they nailed this one. Dwight Howard was the best player available in the 2004 NBA Draft and that is exactly who they took with the original pick.

Dwight Howard – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 11.8 SPG 0.9 BPG 1.8 FG% 58.7 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 8 All-Defensive Team Selections 5 DPOYs 3 NBA Titles 1 Career WS 141.7

Howard was the last truly elite player to make the leap straight from high school to the NBA. In fact, he would easily be one of the greatest players to do so, in that regard.

At his peak, Howard was the best center in the NBA. The Orlando Magic managed to make it all the way to the NBA Finals with Howard as their leading man, back in the 2008-09 season. Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers shut them down upon arrival, but it was still an impressive run for a twenty-three year old Howard.

The 2008-09 season also began Howard's stranglehold on the Defensive Player of the Year award. He won the award three years in a row, from the 2008-09 season to the 2010-11 campaign.

Howard has the fourth most Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history. He trails only Ben Wallace, Dikembe Mutombo, and Rudy Gobert in that category. Each of those players is tied for the most all-time, with four trophies a piece.

Howard's Defensive Dominance Season Defensive WS 2007-08 6.4 2008-09 7.6 2009-10 7.1 2010-11 7.7

Orlando's star big man also led the league in defensive win shares for a considerable stretch. He was the league leader from the 2007-08 campaign through the 2010-11 season.

Howard was well on his way to an all-time career, before injuries took their toll. One of Howard's biggest strengths that aided his dominance was his ridiculous athleticism. A string of injuries during his prime put a ceiling on the sustainability of his elite play.

Dwight never truly joined the ranks of the best centers of all time. However, he was a superstar player for long enough to cement a spot in NBA history and a future spot in the Hall of Fame.

Howard managed to enjoy one last cherry on top of his illustrious NBA career in the 2019-20 season. He played a key role off the Lakers' bench during their championship season in the NBA bubble.

One can certainly find stronger headliners in NBA history for a draft class than Howard. However, there are also plenty of seasons that have a much worse player at the top of the class. Ultimately, Howard was a solid torch-bearer for the 2004 NBA Draft.

2 Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets): Andre Iguodala

Original Pick: Emeka Okafor

As far as secondary acts go, Andre Iguodala is a solid name to follow Howard in this re-draft. The future Hall of Fame player had a great career as well.

Andre Iguodala – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 11.3 RPG 4.9 APG 4.2 SPG 1.4 FG% 46.3 3P% 33.0 All-Star Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 2 NBA Titles 4 Finals MVP 1 Career WS 100.4

Iguodala was an elite perimeter defender throughout his career. The fact that he only made two All-Defensive Teams throughout his career feels somewhat shocking.

Iguodala enjoyed a solid run as a star for the Philadelphia 76ers before moving to the Western Conference for one awkward season with the Denver Nuggets . The next part of his career is the one most people will be familiar with.

Iguodala joined the Golden State Warriors . He was a key role player in the Golden Dynasty that would run the NBA in the latter stages of the 2010s.

The biggest claim to fame for Iguodala was the Finals MVP he won during the 2014-15 season for the Warriors. His key role in guarding LeBron during that series was recognized by the voters during that Finals series.

Iguodala likely could have been a feature star for a lot of other teams during his best years. Instead, he sacrificed individual production and acclaim to be a part of one of basketball's greatest teams. His contributions to the Warriors will not be forgotten any time soon.

3 Chicago Bulls: Luol Deng

Original Pick: Ben Gordon

Luol Deng wound up with the Chicago Bulls after draft night in 2004. In this re-draft, the Bulls were forced to secure his services a few picks sooner due to his standing in relation to his peers.

Luol Deng – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 14.8 RPG 6.1 SPG 1.0 FG% 45.6 3P% 33.2 All-Star Selections 2 All-Defensive Team Selections 1 Career WS 74.0

A lot of people will remember Deng for the terrible contract that he signed with the Lakers. Deng reached a four-year, $72 million agreement with Los Angeles during the 2016 free agency period. That deal proved terrible for the Lakers, in hindsight.

However, before that, Deng had been a pretty talented NBA pro. His days with the Bulls were the major highlight of his career.

Deng blossomed into an All-Star with the Bulls. He was a good scoring presence on the wings and a talented perimeter defender to go with it.

Had Derrick Rose not suffered all the unfortunate injuries that he did, Deng may have been remembered as a key piece on a championship team. That conversation is strictly left to the 'what if' section of NBA history, though.

As things stand, Deng was a solid NBA pro who is too often forgotten as an underrated star from the late 2000s to early 2010s.

4 Los Angeles Clippers: Al Jefferson

Original Pick: Shaun Livingston

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If one were to look up the definition of 'traditional big man' in the basketball dictionary, there would likely be a photo of Al Jefferson beside it.

Al Jefferson – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 8.4 BPG 1.2 FG% 49.9 All-NBA Selections 1 Career WS 71.0

Jefferson was a throwback, back to the basket big man. If the ball found its way to Jefferson in the low post, there was a good chance that it would find its way into the basket.

Big Al bounced around a few teams during his time in the NBA. For the most part, he was a reliable and productive member at every destination throughout his journey.

Jefferson's best season came in the 2013-14 campaign. He averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while being named to the All-NBA Third team. He even received a handful of MVP votes that season, placing eighth in the final tally.

5 Washington Wizards: J.R. Smith

Original Pick: Devin Harris

This selection can be seen as a touch controversial. There are a handful of talented players who all have legitimate claim to the final spot in this re-draft.

Josh Smith, Trevor Ariza , Kevin Martin, Devin Harris, Anderson Varejão, and Jameer Nelson are some of the other names worth considering for this final spot. However, JR Smith will take the final slot here in the top five.

J.R. Smith – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 12.4 RPG 3.1 SPG 1.0 FG% 41.9 3P% 37.3 6MOY 1 NBA Titles 2 Career WS 46.3

Smith has to be one of the most enigmatic microwave scorers in NBA history. There was never a shot that Smith did not like, and when he caught fire, it was tough to slow him down.

It was that kind of talent that won Smith a Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2012-13 season. It was also that kind of talent that the Cleveland Cavaliers were thankful to have in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Smith had an instrumental run that helped the Cavaliers keep pace with the Warriors during the third quarter of that historic game.

This spot is certainly debatable and one would not be blamed for picking one of the other quality names available. However, Smith's role as a key contributor in the run that helped secure arguably the best NBA championship of all time certainly holds its weight here.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.