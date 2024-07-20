Highlights Argentina's iconic 2004 Gold Medal run showcased resilience, teamwork, & high-level play despite challenges.

The legendary trio of Manu Ginobili, and Luis Scola led Argentina with nearly 37 PPG in a historic victory.

Argentina's road to Gold included beating Greece, Team USA, and Italy to secure Olympic basketball glory.

Men's basketball at the Summer Olympics has been an extremely predictable affair in recent years, with Team USA taking home seven of the last eight Gold Medals dating back to 1992. While America has dominated the world basketball stage for over 30 years now, Argentina made its mark with a legendary championship run in 2004.

Manu Ginobili stamped his legacy as not just a future four-time NBA champion, but an all-time great international player by leading his country to a shocking Gold Medal, and putting the USA on notice that the world was catching up in hoops. Argentina played an incredible style of team basketball complete with many clutch moments to pull off what seemed impossible at the time.

Coached by Rubén Magnano and led by Ginobili and Luis Scola, the Argentinian team of 2004 is an inspiration for others around the world looking to break through and bring the glory home to their country.

With the Olympic basketball journey commencing next week, now is a great time to look back at Argentina's iconic run to a Gold Medal that still resonates today.

It Wasn't An Easy Road For Argentina

They lost two games and had several close calls along the way

Oftentimes, one of the best things about winning a championship is that winning isn't a piece of cake, and that was certainly the case for 2004 Argentina. Ginobili and company lost two games in the group stage, making it out of Group A by the skin of their teeth after pulling off close wins against Serbia and Montenegro as well as New Zealand.

Argentina's opening matchup with Serbia and Montenegro was an instant classic, with Ginobili making one of the most absurd buzzer-beaters in basketball history to save his squad from an embarrassing loss to begin group play.

Little did they know it, but this ridiculous circus shot may have saved Argentina's chances to go on the historic run they would over the next two weeks to etch their names in world basketball history.

After Ginobili's heroics in their opening game, Argentina were humbled by a Spain team that featured Pau Gasol and Jose Calderon in an 11-point loss, but they rebounded with a dominant victory over China to advance to 2-1. Ginobili and Scola then combined for 44 points in a clutch 98-94 win over New Zealand that went back and forth all night before falling to Italy by a single point to close group play.

Despite their final loss, Argentina had done just barely enough to advance to the knockout rounds, getting a shot to do the unthinkable. Their best basketball was only ahead of them.

Tough Group Stage Opponent Result High Scorer SCG W, 83-82 Ginobili 27 ESP L, 87-76 Scola 28 CHN W, 82-57 Nocioni 17 NZL W, 98-94 Scola 25 ITA L, 76-75 Ginobili 19

Argentina's Legendary 3-Day Run For The Ages

Beat Greece, USA, and Italy for the Gold

After just barely making it to the elimination games, Argentina was just three wins away from all the glory. Their journey began with a matchup against Greece, who were a very good team in their own right. Once again, Argentina found themselves engaged in a gritty war, this time an extremely low-scoring one, but they emerged victorious after holding off Greece's late rally, 69-64.

Then came their next test: playing three-time defending champion Team USA, who had fallen off from their previous talent level but still featured Tim Duncan, Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, and several other NBA stars. This was bound to be a tough game for Argentina, just two wins away from the prize, but they controlled most of the game. Leading by five at the half, Argentina built a 13-point advantage with a dominant third quarter where they showcased their toughness and teamwork.

Argentina had an iron grip on the game from then on and staved off a late American rally to secure an eight-point victory to send them to the World Final. Ginobili had a 29-point outburst on just 13 shots, while three other players added double figures as Argentina shocked the globe behind a team effort that sent American basketball into a tailspin.

Much of the buzz surrounding this game in the aftermath of it was focused on the failures of Team USA and the disappointing result achieved by a collection of so many of the NBA's best players. It caused a concerted effort in America to increase their basketball standards, resulting in the 2008 Redeem Team and world dominance in the next four Olympics.

However, the real story was the incredible execution, chemistry, and skill showcased by the Argentinian team behind Manu Ginobili. Their offensive plays were run seamlessly, they defended as a team and proved that continuity as a group is just as important as overall talent.

Argentina's final hurdle was an Italy team who had beaten them by a single point in group play, and boy, did Argentina get their revenge, dominating the game on their way to a 15-point victory to secure their first Gold Medal in Olympic basketball. Complete with fluid ball and player movement, clever actions, and a total team commitment to winning, Argentina proved that any country can be victorious on the world stage if they do it right.

Iconic Run Opponent Result High Scorer GRE W, 69-64 Oberto 13 USA W, 89-81 Ginobili 29 ITA W, 84-69 Scola 25

Ginobili And Luis Scola Led The Way

Two NBA studs combined for nearly 37 a game

Manu Ginobili and Luis Scola cemented their legacies as an all-time international duo in this special 2004 run, as they carried Argentina's scoring load for the entirety of the tournament. At ages 26 and 24, the two stars contributed 36.9 points per game as they conquered the world basketball stage and took down star-studded rosters like Team USA as they brought home the Gold Medal to their country.

Dynamic Duo Player PPG FG% FGA Ginobili 19.3 57.6% 10.6 Scola 17.6 65.5% 10.9

Ginobili proved he could be the leader and primary option on a dominant team just two seasons into his NBA career, as he served as a secondary scoring option for the San Antonio Spurs dynasty. Scola, who had played in Spain for his entire professional career up to that point before proving himself instantly in the league later on, carved out his standing as one of the best players in the world with this title run.

It is unclear when and who the next team to take down Team USA will be, but they have a model to study in 2004 Argentina.