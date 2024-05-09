Highlights Warnock criticised Benitez as a ‘coward’ for leaving him out of the 2005 Champions League final squad following a mix-up.

Former Liverpool man Stephen Warnock has labelled the seasoned Rafael Benitez as a ‘coward’ for the way he handled his omission from the 18-man 2005 Champions League final squad, while the twice-capped England international also revealed that he missed out on £200,000 on the back of his exclusion.

Benitez, a man best remembered for his stint at Anfield, was the mastermind behind the Reds’ miraculous comeback win over AC Milan in Istanbul back all those years ago – a performance inspired by Steven Gerrard, who is commonly regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest ever players.

But Benitez's man-management skills have recently been slammed by Warnock, who made his debut under the Spanish boss, after a series of miscommunication kick-started his loss of love for the Merseyside-based outfit, despite being a regular attendee at games when he was a youngster.

Rafael Benitez - Liverpool Manager Stats Appointed 1 June 2004 Until 30 June 2010 Matches 350 Wins 197 Draws 74 Losses 79 Points per match 1.90

Liverpool's Squad Mix-Up Left Warnock Angry

He wanted to leave the club after incident

Academy graduate Warnock, now 42, was under the assumption that he’d – at least in some capacity – feature against the Italian outfit and, as a result, would receive his hefty portion of the bonus earnings on offer – but that wasn’t the case after a mix-up among the Liverpool chiefs. Appearing on the Undr the Cosh podcast, the former left-back has lifted the lid on the lead-up to the 2005 Champions League final and how poorly he and some others were treated.

"A squad list of 18 would go up after training, your first 11 and seven subs. You knew if you were either playing or on the bench. I remember running in after the last training session and thinking, 'please be in'. I looked on the squad list and my name was on it. I was like, 'f****** hell, Champions League final, I'm on the bench or playing'.

“I’m at home packing to get ready and my phone goes and it was Paco Ayestaran, who was the number two at the time to Rafa. He goes ‘We’ve made a mistake on the squad, you’re not in it. I was like ‘What?!’. The team travelled, played the game, and after he comes up to me and says ‘I’ll speak to you next week’. He didn’t apologise.”

The retired Warnock, who grew up as a Liverpool fan, suggested – despite being pleased for the team and their Champions League success – that he wanted to leave the club after the incident. He eventually got his wish in the winter of 2007 as he left for Blackburn Rovers. Watch the video clip in full below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stephen Warnock played for Liverpool on 67 different occasions, notching one goal and two assists.

Warnock Missed Out on £200k

Gerrard assured him that he would get paid

Not only did Warnock miss out on the opportunity to play in one of the greatest Champions League finals of all time, but also a massive payday because every player in the 18-strong squad pocketed an eye-catching sum £200,000 as a token of gratitude from the club.

“I remember thinking at the time – it shouldn’t come into it, but it did – it was one of the biggest game of football’s year, but our bonus was massive either way.

“It was £100,000 to lose it and £200,000 to win it. And I was thinking, ‘f****** hell, that’s a massive amount of money.’ Because I wasn’t on much money at the time. [That’s for] whoever’s in the 18, it doesn’t go pro rata across the squad. Literally, if you’re in the 18, you get it.”

Warnock then went on to recall that former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard re-assured him that he’d get the pay-out because the former skipper felt that Benitez had handled the situation incorrectly. On the podcast, Warnock admitted: “Gerrard came up to me after the game and said ‘it’s s***’ what happened, we’ll make sure you get your money’. I’ve still not seen it. Why say it?”. To this day, he hasn't seen any of that money.