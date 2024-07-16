Highlights Chris Paul is the standout star of the 2005 NBA Draft, showcasing his elite point guard skills.

The 2005 NBA Draft came at an interesting position in league history. It was the last draft before the one-and-done rule was implemented into the process, disallowing prospects to enter the draft straight out of high school.

That rule does make a difference to the headliners of this class. There are some talented players among the best to come out of this class who did leap straight to the NBA . There is certainly no one with the stature of LeBron James or Kobe Bryant , but there is certainly a quality talent that cannot be ignored in this process.

The 2006 NBA Draft would no longer be afforded that luxury. That class struggled a bit when it came to the quality of its headliners. To be fair, 2005 was not a banner year in that sense either. The best player of this class does some heavy lifting in terms of holding the 2005 NBA Draft up high.

He will likely be the only player inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame among the group. The players that follow him have good NBA careers, but there were certainly stronger top fives overall throughout NBA history than this one.

1 Milwaukee Bucks: Chris Paul

Original Pick: Andrew Bogut

The newer basketball fans who are only seeing the end of Chris Paul and his NBA career missed out on watching an all-time point guard at the peak of his powers. Paul was not only the best point guard in the league when he was at his best, but he was also one of the best players in basketball, period.

Chris Paul – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 17.5 RPG 4.5 APG 9.4 SPG 2.1 FG% 47.1 3P% 36.9 All-Star Selections 12 All-NBA Selections 11 All-Defensive Team Selections 9 ROY Yes

There is good reason that Paul has been nicknamed The Point God. He really was that great. Paul burst onto the scene pretty quickly too. Paul was an MVP candidate in his third season in the league. Any self-respecting fan of his will still argue that the 2007-08 MVP should have been awarded to Paul over Bryant.

Regardless of whether that claim has any validity, it does put into context the kind of company that Paul was keeping at such an early age in the NBA. He was fantastic at elevating everyone around him with his playmaking. It helped propel an otherwise mediocre New Orleans Hornets (now the New Orleans Pelicans ) team to respectability in a tough Western Conference.

Paul would eventually move on to one of the two most notable stops of his career: the L.A. Lakers . Correction, that trade was vetoed. He joined the L.A. Clippers via trade instead.

Paul was the catalyst behind the Lob City era in the Clippers' franchise history. That team could never get over the hump and compete for a championship, but it was easily one of the most fun teams to watch of the 2010s.

The best opportunity for Paul to win a championship came with the Houston Rockets . The Rockets had a historically dominant offense for its time, led by James Harden and Paul.

The Rockets made it to the Western Conference Finals and looked to have the dominant Golden State Warriors dynasty on the ropes. Houston took a 3-2 lead over the defending champs. However, the injuries struck at the wrong time for Paul.

Paul missed Games 6 and 7 of that series because of a hamstring injury. That was a big enough opening for the Warriors to come back and win the series in seven games.

Paul's legacy is too often minimized by his lack of a championship ring. However, Paul is easily one of the ten best point guards to ever play the game, despite that. His offensive mastery and relentless play made him one of the best players in the league for the majority of his career.

There should be no doubt about the fact that Paul sits head and shoulders above the rest of his peers from the 2005 NBA Draft. He was a bonafide superstar at his peak and will be an easy first-ballot inclusion into the Hall of Fame one day.

2 Atlanta Hawks: Deron Williams

Original Pick: Marvin Williams

Deron Williams had a bit of a strange career in the NBA. There were points when people took him seriously as a competitor for Paul's grasp on the title of best point guard in the league.

Deron Williams – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 16.3 RPG 3.1 APG 8.1 SPG 1.0 FG% 44.5 3P% 35.7 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 2

Williams emerged as a star on a tough Utah Jazz team in the mid to late 2000s. They were never going to win a championship, but they were a team you did not enjoy having to go through on route to winning one.

When Mikhail Prokhorov bought the Nets, he was eager to make a major splash and field a competitive team. Williams was eventually the guy who was brought in to help lead this team.

His best season with the team came in 2011-12 when he averaged 21.0 points and 8.7 assists per game. Williams was named an All-Star that year. That was his only All-Star selection for the team.

It was almost like the move from New Jersey to New York, to become the Brooklyn Nets , zapped away his powers. Williams declined pretty considerably and quickly during that time.

Williams looked like a worthy competitor for Paul's claim to best point guard in the league and best player of this class at one point. History did not end up panning out that way. Instead, he ended his career as a good player worth remembering, but not particularly noteworthy in the grand scheme of things.

3 Utah Jazz: Lou Williams

Original Pick: Deron Williams

Between Deron, Marvin, and Lou, there are certainly a lot of Williams being brought up in the headings of this re-draft. All jokes aside, Lou Williams gets the spot here with the third overall selection.

Williams takes a massive jump in this process. He was originally taken with the 45th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. It is worth noting that Williams is one of the players discussed in the intro, who jumped straight from high school to the NBA.

Lou Williams – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 13.9 APG 3.4 FG% 41.9 3P% 35.1 6MOY 3

Williams carved out a role in the league as a very productive sixth man off the bench. He was consistently a spark plug for the second unit on every team that he played for.

Lemon Pepper Lou would become pretty synonymous with the Sixth Man of the Year award. Williams is tied for the most Sixth Man of the Year trophies with Jamal Crawford. Each of them has three.

As an NBA team, you knew exactly what you were getting with Sweet Lou: bench scoring. That was enough to help him have a long career in the league.

4 New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans): David Lee

Original Pick: Chris Paul

This is where things get a little tricky. There are about four players who have a good claim to the final two spots. The first of those two spots will be occupied by David Lee.

David Lee – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 13.5 RPG 8.8 FG% 53.5 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 1

Lee's career peaked from 2008 to 2014. He was a productive power forward in the league for both the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors .

He was a two-time NBA All-Star, with one selection coming as a member of the Knicks and one when he was a member of the Warriors. Between 2008 and 2014, Lee averaged a double-double with 18.2 points (at 52.5 percent from the field) and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Lee is often forgotten in the shuffle of recent NBA history. However, he was a solid player when he was at his best. He has the third-most career win shares among the members of the 2005 NBA Draft.

5 Charlotte Hornets: Danny Granger

Original Pick: Raymond Felton

There were three names who drew serious consideration for the fifth spot in this re-draft. Danny Granger, Andrew Bogut, and Monta Ellis all had solid cases for the spot. Raymond Felton is also worth a mention, but he feels less noteworthy than the previous three. Ultimately, the decision went to Granger.

Danny Granger – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 16.8 RPG 4.9 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.8 FG% 43.4 3P% 38.0 All-Star Selections 1 MIP 1

Granger feels like a similar story to Brandon Roy of the 2006 draft. He could have been a great player for a considerable amount of time had his knees not robbed him of the opportunity.

In his best season, Granger averaged 25.8 points per game at 44.7 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. This was the season we won his Most Improved Player award.

In an alternate timeline, Granger could likely have developed into a full-blown star in this league. Perhaps he and Paul George could have taken the Indiana Pacers over the top.

As it stands, he had a short-lived run as a real talent in the league. If anyone were to argue for one of the other candidates to receive the final spot, it would not be held against them.

