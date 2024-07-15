Highlights The 2006 NBA Draft marked the start of the one-and-done rule, impacting future drafts.

LaMarcus Aldridge, a multi-time All-Star, would go No. 1 overall in this re-draft.

Kyle Lowry, who would go second overall, emerged as an All-Star caliber player and championship winner.

The 2006 NBA Draft holds an interesting spot in league history. It was the first year that the NBA implemented the one-and-done rule.

This meant that players could no longer enter the league straight out of high school. As the name of the rule suggests, players would need at least one year to have passed since they graduated from high school before they could enter the NBA.

Some of the famous examples of players who have gone straight from high school to the NBA successfully include: LeBron James , Kobe Bryant , Kevin Garnett , and Dwight Howard . Those are four players whom everyone should be very familiar with.

It was a monumental change for the NBA and all the teams involved. It feels extra impactful considering the talents that could have been available without the rule going into effect. Greg Oden and Kevin Durant , who were both members of the 2007 NBA Draft, could have been a part of this draft class.

In the case of Oden and his unfortunate career, teams dodged an injury-filled bullet. In the case of Durant, teams missed out on an all-time great player. Those stories unfolded a year later, when the Portland Trail Blazers selected the wrong prospect of the two in 2007.

Without Durant and Oden, the 2006 NBA Draft was left to make do with what they had. All in all, the draft produced some good players to headline the year. Unfortunately, that was not the case with the first overall pick though.

1 Toronto Raptors: LaMarcus Aldridge

Original Pick: Andrea Bargani

There is no way around it: the Toronto Raptors messed up this selection pretty badly. They chose international big man Andrea Bargnani first overall. This was the only time in franchise history that the Raptors held the No. 1 pick to this day, and it was one of their worst selections in team history.

Bargnani would prove to be a massive bust, certainly not a player worthy of going first overall or anywhere in the top five, with the benefit of hindsight. The best thing that can be said of Bargnani's time with the Raptors is that the organization somehow managed to receive a first round pick in the trade that sent him to the New York Knicks in 2013.

The obvious choice to go first overall in this re-draft is LaMarcus Aldridge , who was originally selected second overall.

LaMarcus Aldridge – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 19.1 RPG 8.1 SPG 0.7 BPG 1.1 FG% 49.3 3P% 32.0 All-Star Selections 7 All-NBA Selections 5

Aldridge blossomed into one of the best power forwards in the league during his career. He was an incredibly skilled scorer, being capable of working a defender down low in the post or popping in jumpers from mid-range.

Aldridge is one of the most beloved players in Blazers' franchise history, having spent a large chunk of his career there. He would eventually move on to the San Antonio Spurs , in an attempt to continue their winning culture.

Aldridge was never quite capable of filling Tim Duncan's shoes. To be fair to him, no one is. However, he did have a few All-Star seasons with the Spurs as well.

Health issues eventually forced Aldridge into calling things a career. He battled problems with an irregular heartbeat that forced him to retire during the 2020-21 season. Aldridge made a comeback after his initial retirement, but did not stick around for much longer after that.

Aldridge feels like the safe pick to claim the top spot in this re-draft. However, there may be a bold soul out there who could argue the next player on this list deserves the top spot over him.

2 Chicago Bulls: Kyle Lowry

Original Pick: LaMarcus Aldridge

As crazy as it may sound to some, there is certainly a case for Kyle Lowry to be the number one selection in a re-draft of the 2006 class. Lowry's career has been much better than some fans will give him credit for.

Kyle Lowry – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 14.3 RPG 4.3 APG 6.2 SPG 1.3 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 1

Between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets , it never really felt like Lowry had a proper home in the NBA. That all changed when he was traded to the Raptors.

There are a lot of great NBA players who can be considered late bloomers. Lowry certainly fits the bill in that regard. He made his first All-Star game in the 2014-15 season with the Raptors, his ninth year in the league. This was the first of six straight trips to the All-Star game for Lowry.

Lowry and DeMar DeRozan spearheaded a revival for the franchise during the 2010s. After DeRozan got traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard , Lowry's leadership played a big role in the Raptors' historic run to the 2019 NBA championship.

The case could be made that Lowry's championship elevates him over Aldridge in this re-draft. It would be oddly fitting to see Toronto selecting the player who would eventually take the moniker of Greatest Raptor Of All Time.

That case can certainly be made. However, it will not be made today.

3 Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets): Rajon Rondo

Original Pick: Adam Morrison

The Charlotte Hornets (or Bobcats, as they were called at the time) have a rich history of mistakes and bad lottery picks in their franchise's history. Adam Morrison is right up there with some of the worst they have ever made.

Any player would be a considerable upgrade from Morrison. Rajon Rondo is certainly a massive step-up for the team.

Rajon Rondo – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 9.8 RPG 4.5 APG 7.9 SPG 1.6 FG% 45.6 3P% 32.4 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 4 NBA Titles 2

Rondo will be best remembered for his time with the Boston Celtics . He won a championship with the team in 2008, serving as the point guard to the Big Three of Garnett, Paul Pierce , and Ray Allen .

Rondo blossomed into an All-Star as the trio started to age out. There were times when some would even have him in conversations with Chris Paul when discussing who the best point guard in the league was. The answer in that conversation was always Paul, but kudos to Rondo for making at least a few people doubt that fact.

Rondo had a bit of a turbulent career after exiting from the Celtics. He would eventually end up on the L.A. Lakers , where he would win the second championship of his career, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

Rondo has done enough throughout his time in the NBA to position himself in third when re-drafting the underwhelming 2006 class.

4 Portland Trail Blazers: Paul Millsap

Original Pick: Tyrus Thomas

The Blazers originally made out like gangbusters in the 2006 NBA Draft. They traded for the rights to Aldridge, securing the best player in the class. Paul Millsap could be considered a step-down, but no one should be dismissive of the great pro that he was.

Paul Millsap – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 13.4 RPG 7.1 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.0 FG% 48.9 3P% 34.1 All-Star Selections 4 All-Defensive Team Selections 1

Millsap's career peaked with the Atlanta Hawks . He was a member of the Hawks for four seasons. Each of those seasons resulted in an All-Star selection for the talented power forward.

Millsap was a productive NBA player, to some capacity, in almost every spot of his journey through the league. He ranks third in career win shares among the 2006 class.

5 Atlanta Hawks: Brandon Roy

Original Pick: Shelden Williams

Derrick Rose might be the biggest 'what if' in NBA history. However, Brandon Roy is certainly right up there in that conversation with him.

The late, great Kobe Bryant was particularly fond of Roy during the time their paths crossed. He had mighty praise for Roy in 2010.

"Brandon Roy has no weaknesses in his game. I told him I don’t know of any player outside of myself that has no weaknesses besides him." - Kobe Bryant

Roy had a short, yet spectacular run as a player in the NBA.

Brandon Roy – Career Stats and Accolades PPG 18.8 RPG 4.3 APG 4.7 SPG 1.0 FG% 45.9 3P% 34.8 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 2 ROY Yes

In an alternate universe where Roy had stronger knees, there is a chance he could have developed into the clear-cut best player from this draft. Given how things transpired though, fifth seems like a good spot for him.

Some may want to argue that this spot goes to JJ Redick or Rudy Gay over Roy. The sheer longevity and productivity of both of their careers does pose a strong case for the fifth spot over the Blazers star.

Ultimately, it comes down to what one values more in this discussion: peak or longevity. It is always a case by case basis when it comes to those discussions. Here, Roy gets the nod.

