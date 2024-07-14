Highlights Original top-pick Greg Oden could have been a star, but injuries derailed his career in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Kevin Durant's addition to the Portland Trail Blazers could have changed the franchise's fate in the league.

Marc Gasol would jump from second-round pick to second overall selection in this re-draft.

The 2007 NBA Draft brought with it a lot of star power into the NBA . It was a considerable improvement on the 2006 draft class and left a tough act to follow for the 2008 NBA Draft.

When looking at the headliners of this class, there are multiple players that will receive future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductions among the group. There are also a few that just barely fall short of that stature, but are solid entries into the 'Hall of Very Good.'

If the year 2007 is sticking out in people's minds regarding the NBA Draft for some reason, but they cannot pinpoint what exactly that reason is, a healthy reminder will be provided here.

The 2007 NBA Draft is likely memorable to a lot of folks for the unfortunate circumstances of what happened to the first overall pick: Greg Oden. Heading into this draft, Oden was seen as a surefire prospect.

Scouts were enamored with Oden, believing he was the next great center prospect for the league. In particular, there were heaps of praise regarding his NBA-ready body. The irony in that is disheartening.

Injuries derailed his career. Oden ended up playing just over 100 regular season games in the league throughout his time in the NBA. It resulted in one of the biggest 'what if' stories in NBA history.

In today's hypothetical, the Portland Trail Blazers will be offered an opportunity to correct that mistake. The course of their franchise could have been wildly different had they just selected the player they would receive in this re-draft on the original date of June 28th, 2007.

1 Portland Trail Blazers: Kevin Durant

Original Pick: Greg Oden

Oh, what could have been for the Blazers if they had just gotten this one right. The team had a lot of potential in the Western Conference during the late 2000s to early 2010s era when they were led by LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy. Had they added Kevin Durant into the fold, they may have been able to do some serious damage.

Kevin Durant - Career Stats and Accolades PPG 27.3 RPG 7.0 APG 4.4 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.1 FG% 50.1 3P% 38.7 All-Star Selections 14 All-NBA Selections 11 ROY Yes MVP 1 NBA Titles 2 Finals MVPs 2

Durant's ascension in the NBA was a very quick one. He was a 30 point per game scorer by his third season in the league. Not to rub more salt in the wound, but in that same season, the Blazers were a 50-win team. A young superstar like Durant could have massively bolstered the ceiling on that group.

Everyone knew that Durant was a special talent heading into the 2007 NBA Draft. The thought process was that if it were almost any other year, he would have been the clear-cut favorite to be selected first overall. In hindsight, he still should have been.

Durant easily turned out to be one of the best players of his generation. He blossomed into not only one of the greatest scorers of his era, but of all time. Durant has won four scoring titles, tying him for third-most in NBA history.

The most infamous part of Durant's NBA story was his decision to join the Golden State Warriors back in 2016. Durant's addition to a team already as loaded as the Warriors was simply unfair.

He got to enjoy playing in the NBA on easy mode during his time with the Warriors. Defenses simply could not afford to give him the kind of attention he warranted, most of the time, due to the presence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson around him.

The 2016-17 Warriors, in particular, are viewed by many as the greatest team ever assembled. There are maybe one or two other teams that can even draw a fair comparison.

Durant's time in the league has been met with a lot of criticism. However, most of that has little to do with the quality of player that he is. The two-time Finals MVP is easily the best player from this draft class and, in all likelihood, a top three player of his generation. Almost two decades into his career, Durant remains one of the elite players that the league has to offer.

2 Seattle Supersonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder): Marc Gasol

Original Pick: Kevin Durant

Who goes second in the 2007 NBA Draft is really a dealer's choice. There are three candidates who all feel very worthy of this spot and have very few things separating them. The dealer here chooses to go with Marc Gasol .

Marc Gasol - Career Stats and Accolades PPG 14.0 RPG 7.4 APG 3.4 SPG 0.9 BPG 1.4 FG% 48.1 3P% 36.0 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 2 All-Defensive Team Selections 1 DPOY 1 NBA Titles 1

Gasol takes the biggest leap among the top five talents in terms of where he was originally selected in this draft. Gasol was taken in the second round, all the way to 48th overall. Talk about value. Gasol easily ranks highly among the best second-round steals in recent NBA history.

He had a fantastic career with the Memphis Grizzlies . He was the defensive centerpiece for the 'Grit and Grind Grizzlies' of the early 2010s. That was a team no one enjoyed matching up against once the NBA Playoffs came around.

One of the odd highlights of Gasol's career was his selection as the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. Despite being selected to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team, he took home the award that year over a disgruntled LeBron James . James has since admitted that the snub still does not sit well with him.

Gasol's defense would end up being integral to a championship when he joined the Toronto Raptors in the 2018-19 season. The Kawhi Leonard trade is the one most often discussed when revisiting that championship. However, the acquisition of Gasol was really the final piece of the puzzle that brought it all together.

The 2019 NBA champion played his last year in the league during the 2020-21 season with the L.A. Lakers . He was easily one of the most underrated players in the NBA during his time and a necessary inclusion into the top five of this re-draft.

3 Atlanta Hawks: Al Horford

Original Pick: Al Horford

This feels like a great example of, 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it.' Al Horford was the original pick here for the Atlanta Hawks and there is little reason to change that now.

Al Horford - Career Stats and Accolades PPG 13.1 RPG 8.0 APG 3.2 SPG 0.8 BPG 1.2 FG% 51.3 3P% 37.9 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 1 NBA Titles 1

The careers of Horford and Gasol feel oddly similar. Both were key stars for teams that were good, but not great. The two centers played a brand of basketball that was not too dissimilar from each other. Both also eventually settled into being quality role players on championship teams later in their careers.

The NBA championship for Horford with the Boston Celtics this year all but locked up a future Hall of Fame spot for him. His career was missing that little cherry on top, and he just got it in 2024.

Picking between Horford and Gasol in this re-draft is really a coin flip. No one would be blamed for switching the two, should they choose.

4 Memphis Grizzlies: Mike Conley

Original Pick: Mike Conley

Oddly enough, it feels exceptionally rare to have two of the original picks for these re-drafts stay the same. However, that is the case here for the second pick in a row, with Mike Conley still being selected by the Grizzlies.

Mike Conley - Career Stats and Accolades PPG 14.4 RPG 3.0 APG 5.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 43.9 3P% 38.7 All-Star Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 1

Conley has been the definition of stability and reliability at the point guard position throughout his entire career. Whether it was for the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz , or Minnesota Timberwolves , he provided exactly what was needed of him at the position.

Conley provides everything that one could want out of a floor general. He is also easily adaptable to a team's offense, proving himself capable of playing a feature or secondary role without any challenge.

There is something to be said of players who feel like consummate professionals. Conley certainly fits the description of that as far as NBA players go.

5 Boston Celtics: Joakim Noah

Original Pick: Jeff Green

There are certain draft years when picking an individual to round out the top five can feel difficult. This is not the case with the 2007 class. Perhaps a bold soul out there wants to make the case for Jeff Green or Thaddeus Young to receive this spot, but Joakim Noah feels a step above everyone else in consideration.

Joakim Noah - Career Stats and Accolades PPG 8.8 RPG 9.0 APG 2.8 SPG 0.8 BPG 1.3 FG% 49.1 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 DPOY 1

Noah was a touch limited offensively, even during his best years. However, he more than made up for that on the defensive side of the basketball court.

Noah was a fantastic defensive anchor for some scrappy Chicago Bulls teams in his prime. He is also one of the most famous Cleveland haters of all time.

Noah's accolades during the peak of his career make a more than justifiable case for him to have a firm grip on the fifth spot in this re-draft.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.