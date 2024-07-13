Highlights 21 players from the draft class spent at least 10 seasons in the NBA.

Nine players scored 10,000+ career points from the 2008 draft.

15 players from the 2008 draft contributed 40+ win shares in their careers.

The 2008 NBA Draft played a big role in the makeup of the NBA for quite some time. The class was certainly not short on the influx of impactful players that it provided.

Twenty-one players in the 2008 class spent at least 10 seasons in the league. Eleven of those players spent at least 15 seasons as a part of the association.

Nine players in the class scored at least 10,000 career points in their NBA career. Three more names were just shy of that mark as well.

Fifteen players in the class contributed at least 40 win shares to their teams throughout their careers. That is significantly more than its 2007 predecessor and slightly more than the 2009 NBA Draft that followed it.

The point being made is that there were a lot of good players to come out of the class. When it comes to the very best players that headline the draft, the names are quite good but lack that little bit of extra something to really make one jump out of their seat.

Make no mistake about it, there are certainly future members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in this class. The class even produced seven different All-Stars. Overall, though, the very best of this class lacks a little bit of that extra flare.

1 Chicago Bulls: Russell Westbrook

Original Pick: Derrick Rose

If there is one player who certainly does not lack that extra flare in this draft class, it is Russell Westbrook . The former MVP was as exhilarating and electrifying of a player as anyone to watch during the peak of his playing days.

Russell Westbrook's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 21.7 RPG 7.1 APG 8.1 SPG 1.6 FG% 43.8 3P% 30.4 All-Star Selections 9 All-NBA Selections 9 MVP 1

To contradict another one of the earlier statements, Westbrook would be the exception to a player getting fans out of their seats. During his prime, Westbrook's athleticism was out of this world. His explosiveness and the force with which he attacked the rim were a spectacle to watch.

Westbrook was a player who was worth the price of admission into the arena any time he was in town. Moving past the showmanship, he was also a bonafide superstar at his best and one of the most versatile guards of all time.

Everyone knows the story of Westbrook's 2016-17 MVP season. Russ set the single-season record for triple-doubles with 42 during his MVP campaign. Considering that Westbrook played 81 games during that regular season, he was literally more likely to have a triple-double that year than not. That still feels absurd, even to this day.

Westbrook's great all-around game is showcased in other ways as well. There are only two players in NBA history with at least 20000 career points, 8000 career rebounds, and 8000 career assists. LeBron James is one of them. The other is Westbrook.

Those two might get some company in those ranks eventually with how the game of basketball continues to evolve, but as things currently stand, they are in a class of their own. Westbrook's assist total, in particular, is right up there with some of the very best. He is currently 8th in NBA history for career assists with 9468.

The flaws with Westbrook are obvious. He always presented a challenge in terms of the ability to build a champion around him due to his ball-dominant nature and shooting limitations. The latter became an even bigger problem as he aged, and his athleticism faded in comparison to his peak.

However, one would be hard-pressed to find a player throughout NBA history who consistently delivered the energy and passion that Westbrook has, night in and night out. He is undoubtedly a future Hall of Fame player and easily the best player in the 2008 NBA Draft.

2 Miami Heat: Kevin Love

Original Pick: Michael Beasley

After the first pick, there can certainly be a healthy debate about the order of the other four that come afterward. Ultimately, Kevin Love has the best combination of peak and longevity that gives him the nod in that discussion.

Kevin Love's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 16.5 RPG 10.1 APG 2.3 FG% 43.9 3P% 36.9 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 2 MIP 1 NBA Titles 1

Love started out his career as a double-double machine, who was wasting away on a terrible Minnesota Timberwolves team. He then got his big break, being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers to join James in his quest to finally bring the team their first championship in franchise history.

Love saw his production dip as the third option to James and Kyrie Irving . However, he certainly played his part besides those two in helping Cleveland win one of the most iconic rings in NBA history. In an alternate timeline where Kevin Durant did not join the Golden State Warriors , the Cavaliers' trio likely have a few more championships under their belt.

Love has been a productive player throughout his career. He even transitioned to a role player pretty well after his best days were behind him. He has the edge as the second-best player from this draft class.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves: Derrick Rose

Original Pick: OJ Mayo

This is, by far, the toughest placement and assessment out of all the players in this draft. It is also one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history and one of the saddest stories to recall in recent memory.

Derrick Rose's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 17.4 RPG 3.2 APG 5.2 FG% 45.6 3P% 31.6 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 1 ROY Yes MVP 1

Derrick Rose had all the potential in the world. He was the youngest MVP in NBA history when he won the award in the 2010-11 season. Rose could have been one of the best players in basketball for a very long time. Then, the injuries happened.

Rose would have his superstar career robbed from him. It feels weird to say that someone's career arc peaked at twenty-two years old, but that is exactly the case with him.

Rose eventually got things back on track, emerging as a quality role player with the Timberwolves down the line. His 50-point explosion was one of the best feel-good stories of the 2018-19 season.

The MVP holds a lot of weight here in comparison to his peers. There are certainly players who follow who have had long, productive careers that could be argued for a spot above Rose. However, none of them peaked as high as he did. This confusing part of the conversation is certainly up for interpretation.

4 Oklahoma City Thunder: Brook Lopez

Original Pick: Russell Westbrook

Brook Lopez is the perfect example of sustained productivity. He has averaged double-digit points in every season of his career and has been an impactful player no matter the circumstances.

Brook Lopez's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 16.1 RPG 6.2 BPG 1.9 FG% 49.6 3P% 34.9 All-Star Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 2 NBA Titles 1

Lopez's lone All-Star selection came as a member of the Brooklyn Nets . However, one could argue that the best days of his career came as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks .

Lopez did a fantastic job of adapting himself to the way basketball was evolving throughout his career. He turned himself into the 'Splash Mountain' by extending his game out beyond the three-point line from the big man position.

Brook ended up being the perfect compliment to his superstar teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo , when the team made a run in 2021 to win the NBA championship. He even stepped up in a big way during a crucial Game 5 in the Eastern Conference Finals when Antetokounmpo was missing.

Lopez scored a game-high 33 points and had the highest +/- of any player on the court that night. It helped the Bucks take a 3-2 lead in the series before closing out the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6.

Lopez could be on the move this offseason as he nears the end of his career. However, he does not have much left to prove at this point in relation to his peers. He has solidified his spot here among the five best players in this class.

5 Memphis Grizzlies: DeAndre Jordan

Original Pick: Kevin Love





There are a lot of players who had a solid argument to occupy the final spot in the top five. Serge Ibaka , George Hill , Nicolas Batum , Eric Gordon , Goran Dragic , and a few others are all worthy of an honorable mention. However, the final edge for the final spot goes to DeAndre Jordan .

DeAndre Jordan's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 8.8 RPG 10.0 BPG 1.5 FG% 67.4 All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 3 All-Defensive Team Selections 2 NBA Titles 1

Jordan had a very strong peak as a player, being selected as an All-Star and a multiple-time member of the All-NBA team. At his best, he was also a reliable presence down low as a rim protector.

And who could forget the monster dunker that he was in his prime? Jordan was right at the epicenter of a very fun L.A. Clippers team during the 'Lob City' era. The team could never get over the hump during the playoffs, but they were as entertaining of a team that has been around in recent memory.

Some may want to argue that Chris Paul made Jordan's career. Naturally, playing with one of the best point guards of all time certainly helped.

However, at the end of the day, out of all the talented players to come out of this class, Jordan ranks second among them in career win shares. With only Westbrook ahead of him in that category, Jordan has solid justification to lock down the final spot in the top five.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.