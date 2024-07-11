Highlights Stephen Curry is the top pick in a clear hierarchy for the 2009 NBA draft re-draft.

James Harden is a significant upgrade to any team in this draft's second spot.

Jrue Holiday and DeMar DeRozan also bring value to teams, rounding out the top 5 picks.

The 2009 NBA Draft does not get enough coverage for some of the phenomenal talents that it produced. The best players in this draft class include future Hall of Famers, multiple-time All-Stars, and NBA champions.

The class includes some solid role players and even consistent starters. However, the five best players of this class tower so strongly above the rest that there was not even room for a discussion around honorable mentions.

When it comes to the top five, four of the top five players are still active today. Only one of the five has officially called it a career and retired from the NBA.

The other four are not only still playing, but they are all still performing at reasonably high levels. One of those talents, in particular, can even still be called a superstar in today's league.

There are a lot of draft years when one is forced to truly ponder the order in which the players will be selected in a re-draft scenario. This is not one of those years.

There is a very clear hierarchy to the five names that will follow in this re-draft. Perhaps some debate can be found between the fourth and the fifth spot, but for the most part, this feels like a pretty open-and-shut case in terms of the order in which these players get ranked in this given scenario.

1 Los Angeles Clippers: Stephen Curry

Original Pick: Blake Griffin

Stephen Curry would easily go number one overall in almost any draft class out there. There are maybe a small handful of exceptions, but otherwise, a class that features Curry would feature him right at the top of it.

Curry was a generation-defining talent. He is the greatest shooter to ever pick up a basketball. He completely changed the way basketball was played. Enough words do not exist to truly explain how great of a player Curry is and the impact he has had on the sport throughout his career.

Stephen Curry's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 24.8 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 SPG 1.5 FG% 47.3 3P% 42.6 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 10 MVPs 2 NBA Titles 4 Finals MVPs 1

Curry changed the ideas around how NBA offenses value shots. He completely challenged and revolutionized what was considered a good and a bad NBA shot. The fact that he managed to survive some early career scares to his ankles had a massive butterfly effect on where basketball is today.

Curry has done almost anything that there is to do in the sport, within reason. He even managed to erase the sole perceived blemish of never having won a Finals MVP in his career off the list when he torched the Boston Celtics in 2022.

The Golden State Warriors stealing Curry at the seventh overall pick in 2009 is the greatest thing that ever happened to their franchise. It is also likely something that keeps the Minnesota Timberwolves and their fans up late at night.

The only debates left to be had about Curry's career are ones revolving around how highly it ranks with the other all-time greats to play this game. The conversation is at that point where people are wondering if he can be discussed as not only the greatest shooter to play the game of basketball but also the greatest point guard.

Curry or Magic Johnson will be a debate that will have fans up in arms for quite some time. It is a debate that will mostly come down to personal preference at the end of the day. Both players were absolutely game-changing.

All of this is to say, Curry is an absolute 'no-brainer' to go first overall in this re-draft.

2 Memphis Grizzlies: James Harden

Original Pick: Hasheem Thabeet

It feels somewhat fitting that James Harden is denied the top spot in this re-draft due to Curry. He and the Warriors stopped a Harden-led team from going on a potential championship run on multiple occasions.

The 2018 run is probably the one that most would be familiar with. Depending on who is asked, the Houston Rockets were one healthy Chris Paul hamstring away from winning the title that year.

Harden is a player who could easily be number one in a lot of other draft classes. Here, he will settle for being by far and away the biggest upgrade any team in the top five receives in this re-draft. Going from Hasheem Thabeet to Harden is like going from Pluto to the sun. Hell, there may actually be a smaller gap between the latter.

James Harden's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 24.1 RPG 5.6 APG 7.1 SPG 1.5 FG% 44.1 3P% 36.4 All-Star Selections 10 All-NBA Selections 7 MVPs 1 6MOY 1

Harden has a lot of detractors who will be quick to minimize his impact and the type of player he was at his peak. This will not be one of those situations. Whether one likes the guy or not, it is hard not to be in awe of the offensive weapon that a prime Harden was.

The expression 'video game stats' was made for someone like Harden. The best version of Harden was posting stat lines and scoring performances that are more common in someone's NBA 2K save file.

Harden is not only a three-time scoring champ, but he is also a two-time assist champ. To give credit where it is due, Harden, at his peak, was one of the greatest offensive weapons that the game has ever seen. Unfortunately, too many people will look back on his career and focus solely on the fact that he was never able to win a championship (should that remain the case).

3 Oklahoma City Thunder: Jrue Holiday

Original Pick: James Harden

Jrue Holiday is likely the player who has received the biggest boost to his career resume in the last few years. He has been a key member of multiple championship teams.

Jrue Holiday's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 16.1 RPG 4.2 APG 6.4 SPG 1.4 FG% 46.2 3P% 37.1 All-Star Selections 2 All-Defensive Team Selections 6 NBA Titles 2

Holiday was a big component to both the Milwaukee Bucks and their championship in 2021, plus the most recent NBA championship with the Boston Celtics . Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks certainly would not win a title without Holiday being the second-best player on that team. The Celtics would never have been the juggernaut that they were this season without Holiday either.

Holiday may lack the scoring flare that a couple of the next entries have, but he is also, by far, the best defensive player on this list. He may be one of the best defenders to never win a Defensive Player of the Year in his career.

4 Sacramento Kings: DeMar DeRozan

Original Pick: Tyreke Evans

It feels funny to see DeMar DeRozan go fourth overall to the Sacramento Kings here in this re-draft considering the team just acquired him via sign-and-trade in this NBA offseason.

DeMar DeRozan's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 21.2 RPG 4.4 APG 4.1 SPG 1.0 FG% 46.9 3P% 29.6 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 3

DeRozan blossomed into a star with the Toronto Raptors and has continued to hold that status for every team he has been a part of since. He has had a long and productive career as a scorer and overall offensive player throughout his career.

DeMar was never able to get over the hump as one of the leading men on a championship team. In fact, the less said about his playoff misfortunes, the better. However, his overall consistency speaks for itself. He has been a 20-plus point-per-game scorer for 11 straight seasons to this point. That is an impressive feat for someone about to turn thirty-five.

5 Minnesota Timberwolves: Blake Griffin

Original Pick: Ricky Rubio





There could be some debate over whether Blake Griffin actually deserves to be fourth on this list. The argument would be that Griffin had a higher career peak than DeRozan did. However, given the sizable difference in career totals, the edge would go to DeMar in that discussion.

Blake Griffin's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 19.0 RPG 8.0 APG 4.0 FG% 49.3 3P% 32.8 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 5 ROY Yes

Griffin was a really fun player to watch at the peak of his powers. The highlight reel that can be found of some of his great dunks would measure up to almost any player throughout NBA history.

His dunks were so memorable that people can quite often forget that Griffin did a good job filling out his overall offensive game. In particular, his development as a passer was a really neat addition to the overall offensive impact that Griffin could bring on the basketball court.

Griffin's career will always be best remembered for his Lob City days. Whenever anyone reminisces on that era of L.A. Clippers basketball, no one will ever be thinking about the playoff shortcomings. It will just be fond memories of the spectacle that those two could put on, night in and night out.

