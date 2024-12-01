Having been left as an unused substitute in both of Ruben Amorim's first two matches as Manchester United manager, Antony is likely uninvolved in any long-term plans, and should look to leave the club in January.

After a slow start to his tenure, the former Sporting boss has firmly hit the ground running, totaling two wins on the bounce in all competitions following his side's 4-0 thrashing of Everton. Amad Diallo starred in his unorthodox role at right wing-back, and with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes both excelling in attacking roles, there is no clear space for Antony to break into. Having amassed just 27 Premier League minutes this campaign, his career at Old Trafford is surely nearing its conclusion, and it is vital for his development that he searches for a new club at the earliest opportunity.

Antony Out of Favour at Old Trafford

The Brazilian should leave to revitalise his career

Two full seasons have passed since Erik ten Hag earmarked the lavish £86 million signing of Antony from Ajax, making the Brazilian one of the most expensive players in top-flight history. It's fair to say the move has not at all worked out, both on the pitch and off it. His performances in United colors have been nothing short of underwhelming, and Ten Hag has previously questioned his attitude in training, with sources close to the club describing the 24-year-old as a "disruptive influence".

Antony's 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Matches 6 Minutes played 216 Goals 1 Assists 0

Under Amorim, it is clear Antony has done little to justify a place in the starting eleven. Though he started in the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt, Diallo has been given the nod instead in Premier League ties. The Ivorian is likely a key piece to Amorim's long-term plans, which leaves no room for Antony, giving him all the more reason to search for greener pastures come January.

The 24-year-old may have suitors in Turkey, with Besiktas keen to add a new winger to their ranks, and the Super Lig outfit may consider a move for Antony on loan. It is crucial Manchester United get rid of as much of his £200,000 wages per week as possible, and while a permanent sale would be ideal, a temporary transfer may also be appealing.

Ultimately, opportunities to play in Manchester have been tough to come by for the winger, and the situation is not expected to change. Antony must look to revitalize his career, particularly given he has plenty of years left to look towards, and a departure as soon as possible is essential.

Related Man Utd Ace Proves Erik ten Hag Was Wrong to Overlook Him During 4-0 Win vs Everton The youngster has proven his worth under the new management of Ruben Amorim but was often misused by former boss Erik ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024