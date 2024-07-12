Highlights The 2011 NBA Draft class has the most All-Stars (7) and most All-Star Game appearances (33) of any class in the 2010s.

The class produced several NBA champions, including Klay Thompson (4), Kawhi Leonard (2) and Kyrie Irving (1).

The class also had depth, shown by the 54 players who played in the NBA, including Tobias Harris and Jonas Valanciunas.

The 2011 NBA Draft class doesn't immediately pop up when discussing great draft classes of the 2010s. It doesn't have two MVPs like the 2014 class ( Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid ) or the league's top point guards like the 2018 class ( Luka Dončić , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young ).

Still, it has more All-Stars than any other class, several multiple-time champions and stellar depth.

Several players from this class continue to dominate headlines, including Western Conference champion and 2011 top pick Kyrie Irving .

He is now playing with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Klay Thompson , 2011's 11th overall pick and a four-time NBA champion.

Before Kawhi Leonard had to drop out of the Olympics, he represented the only current member of this draft class on the United States men's team. The 2016 Gold Medal-Winning team, though, featured four players from this draft class, including the three mentioned above, plus Jimmy Butler .

2010s Draft Classes and All-Star Appearances Draft Class All-Stars Total All-Star Appearances All-Star Game MVPS 2010 4 19 0 2011 7 33 2 2012 6 29 2 2013 3 13 1 2014 5 19 0 2015 4 10 0 2016 6 13 0 2017 6 16 1 2018 5 12 0 2019 3 5 0

All-Stars From the 2011 NBA Draft Class

Multiple players have multiple All-Star Game appearances

This class features seven All-Stars with 33 appearances, each number more than any other class in the decade.

In addition to Irving, Thompson, Leonard and Butler, the group saw Kemba Walker , Isaiah Thomas and Nikola Vucevic make the All-Star game. It also had at least two selections, another distinguishing factor from the other draft classes.

Irving has had the most trips to the event, with eight.

One notable performance came in 2017 when six members of the draft class—Leonard, Thompson, Irving, Butler, Walker and Thomas—played in the All-Star game. Irving led the way with 22 points and 14 assists for the Eastern Conference and Thomas added 20 points.

The other 2010s draft classes with five All-Stars in a single game are the 2012 and 2017 draft classes.

2017 NBA All-Star Performances Players Points Rebounds Assists Jimmy Butler 6 3 2 Kyrie Irving 22 7 14 Kawhi Leonard 4 2 2 Isaiah Thomas 20 1 3 Klay Thompson 12 2 5 Kemba Walker 7 3 6

Irving is no stranger to strong All-Star performances, either. In 2014, he won the All-Star game MVP by scoring 31 points on 14-for-17 shooting. He added 14 assists.

In his eight appearances, he has averaged 20.1 points and 9.9 assists.

In 2020, Leonard won the All-Star Game MVP with 30 points and seven rebounds. In his six appearances, he has averaged 13.8 points per game.

When he won the award, the 2011 draft class was the only 2010s class that featured two All-Star game MVPs.

Since then, the 2012 draft class has joined the party ( Anthony Davis in 2017 and Damian Lillard in 2024). The decade only has six total winners, meaning some draft classes don't have any.

Another notable All-Star performance came in 2019 when five players—Irving, Leonard, Thompson, Walker and Vucevic—all played.

Irving, Leonard and Thompson scored 52 of Team LeBron's 178 points in a winning effort.

This event was the second time the draft class had at least five All-Stars in the same season. This distinction is unique because, as noted above, only two other 2010s classes have achieved that even once.

2011 NBA Draft Class's NBA Champions

The class features critical members of title-winning teams

This class features several NBA champions, including many key members of those teams.

Thompson leads the way with four titles, Leonard has won two and Irving has one title. Other champions include Tristan Thompson, Reggie Jackson, Cory Joseph, Markieff Morris and Iman Shumpert.

While it is not unusual for every draft class to have multiple champions, this one stands out with a few of the major storylines of the past 10 years.

With championships spanning from 2014 to 2023, the draft class has significantly contributed to almost every nba finals during that span. Leonard won his first title in 2014, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a victory over LeBron James and the Miami Heat .

Then, in 2015, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors won the first title of their dynasty. In 2016, Irving helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win a title by overcoming a 3-1 deficit to Thompson and the Warriors.

Then, the Warriors won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, followed by a Leonard-led 2019 title with the Toronto Raptors . Leonard is one of three players drafted in the 2010s to win Finals MVP and the only one to do it twice.

NBA Finals Performances Players PPG RPG APG Record Jimmy Butler 24.1 6.6 8.3 3-8 Kyrie Irving 25.5 3.8 4.4 6-12 Kawhi Leonard 20.1 9.4 2.3 11-7 Klay Thompson 18.5 3.9 1.9 21-12

In 2020, the L.A. Lakers prevailed over the Butler-led Heat. Butler averaged 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game, playing 43 minutes per game.

While Butler doesn't have a title, he again represented the 2011 draft class in the finals in 2023.

In the interim, Thompson helped the Warriors win the fourth title of this era in 2022.

In 2024, Irving helped the Mavericks reach the finals before losing to the Boston Celtics . From 2014 to 2023, all but one title series featured either Leonard, Butler, Thompson or Irving.

The 2011 NBA Draft Class Featured Plenty of Depth

It's not just superstars who stand out

The 2011 draft class had 54 of its 60 selections play in an NBA game.

Some other names worth mentioning are Tobias Harris , Jonas Valanciunas , Alec Burks, Marcus Morris and Bojan Bogdanović.

While they haven't made an All-Star game, each continues to contribute significant minutes. Harris recently signed a 2-year, $52 million contract with the Detroit Pistons . The former 19th overall pick ranks fifth among his class in total points scored.

Valančiūnas is second only to the 16th overall pick, Vucevic, for total rebounds.

Player Rankings – 2011 NBA Draft Ranking Points Rebounds Assists First Kyrie Irving Nikola Vucevic Kyrie Irving Second Klay Thompson Jonas Valalciunas Kemba Walker Third Nikola Vucevic Tristan Thompson Reggie Jackson Fourth Jimmy Butler Enes Freedom Jimmy Butler Fifth Tobias Harris Tobias Harris Isaiah Thomas

Butler and Thomas's selections at the end of each round exemplify the depth of this draft. Butler is undoubtedly one of the best 30th overall selections in NBA history. In any re-draft, he goes much higher.

The Sacramento Kings selected Thomas with the final pick of the draft. Before injuries slowed his career, Thomas was one of the most electrifying players in the game.

From 2013 to 2017, he averaged 22.2 points and 5.7 assists per game. The 5-foot-9 point guard led the Celtics to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals before injuries slowed him down.

This draft also features several players that fans will likely remember, including Kenneth Faried, Chandler Parsons and Brandon Knight.

Faried burst onto the scene by averaging 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in his first five seasons.

Parsons earned more than $127 million during his nine-year career. Knight averaged 14.0 points and 3.9 assists per game during his eight seasons.

These players exemplify a draft class that had many players defeat the odds. The average NBA career is 4.5 seasons. This class features 36 players who beat that number, second only to the 2018 draft class (38).

However, the 2011 class had more players who averaged more than 10 points per game and more than eight rebounds per game.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and StatMuse.