Highlights Kawhi Leonard would be the top pick in a redraft of the 2011 NBA Draft.

The 2011 draft class is considered elite, with four potential Hall of Famers.

Klay Thompson has a slight edge over Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler due to his championships and shooting prowess.

The 2011 NBA Draft followed a lackluster 2010 draft class and completely blew it out of the water. Unlike 2010, which had a clear and definitive best player who towered head and shoulders above the rest, 2011 has four players with a strong case for holding the top spot in a redraft.

Furthermore, compared to its predecessor, the quality of the top five players in the 2011 draft class is truly elite. Four of the top five players have strong arguments in favor of being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The best players in the 2011 draft were pivotal pieces of the NBA's modern history. These men are all multiple-time All-Stars and have been selected to at least one All-NBA team in their career. Some of these men even played a pivotal role as key stars for NBA champions and one even has multiple Finals MVPs to his name.

When revisiting the draft class and thinking about a redraft, the top five were fairly easy to narrow down. There may be some debate regarding the fifth spot, but the other four are locked in beyond any doubt. Deciding on how to order the very best of this list was an unenviable task, but an enjoyable one nonetheless.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers: Kawhi Leonard

Original Pick: Kyrie Irving

This was a difficult decision to make. Ultimately, though, despite some of the factors that can be argued against Kawhi Leonard in a potential re-draft like this, there is more working in his favor.

Kawhi Leonard's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 20.0 RPG 6.4 APG 3.0 SPG 1.7 FG% 49.9 3P% 39.1 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 6 All-Defensive Team Selections 7 DPOY 2 NBA Titles 2 Finals MVP 2

The biggest knock against Leonard is all the time he has missed due to injuries over his career. If that was not the case, he would be a runaway with the top pick. Even when considering the injuries, he is still the best player in this draft.

Leonard blossomed into a bonafide superstar the longer his career progressed. He came into the league as a fairly raw prospect. Thanks to his work ethic and the San Antonio Spurs development team, he confidently shed that label.

Kawhi has a strong argument to be considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the history of the NBA. Leonard joins Dennis Rodman and Sidney Moncrief as the only non-centers to have won the Defensive Player of the Year award multiple times in their careers.

He was always a strong defender. That is the biggest factor in how Leonard captured his first Finals MVP with the Spurs. However, once the offense caught up to his elite defense, Leonard was an even scarier player to see on the opposing team.

The peak of Leonard as a player was undoubtedly the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard led the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history behind one of the most dominant individual efforts from a single player in recent memory.

He averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on route to the second Finals MVP of his career. Ultimately, that run with the Raptors is what elevates him above the pack here.

None of the other players on this impressive list have ever won a championship as their team's best player. 2019 did wonders for Leonard's legacy and, in a re-draft scenario of the 2011 NBA Draft, it is enough to elevate him above his peers.

2 Minnesota Timberwolves: Kyrie Irving

Original Pick: Derrick Williams

Credit: © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The decision for the top spot was difficult. The choice for second overall was arguably even more challenging. While Leonard has a few key factors that can definitely separate him from the pack, the next three players on the list are all closely bunched together and left more so to interpretation.

Kyrie Irving's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 23.6 RPG 4.0 APG 5.7 SPG 1.3 FG% 49.7 3P% 41.1 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 3 NBA Titles 1

Kyrie Irving gets the somewhat controversial decision here as the second pick in a re-draft. There are several talking points with Irving. He plays arguably the most aesthetically pleasing offensive game in basketball history. He carries the label of one of the most gifted scorers that the game has ever seen, backed by arguably the greatest ball-handling ability in NBA history.

That is the obvious when it comes to Irving. What separates him from the next two players is the weight of his lone championship ring. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship is thought by many to be the greatest ring of all time. The Cavaliers do not get that championship without Irving.

He played a crucial role beside LeBron James, leading the team back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. That is the first and only time that has been done in NBA history. He also hit one of the biggest shots in league history in the pivotal Game 7 of that series against the Golden State Warriors.

Some may tire of hearing the tune of how important that all was. However, it has given Irving a permanent and undeniable place in NBA lore. If Kawhi's 2019 championship can elevate him to number one, then this one has a similar effect to Irving's spot at number two.

3 Utah Jazz: Klay Thompson

Original Pick: Enes Freedom

No decision on this list is going to be an easy one. This one carries yet another difficult call. Ultimately, Klay Thompson gets the nod to go third overall.

Klay Thompson's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 19.6 RPG 3.5 APG 2.3 FG% 45.3 3P% 41.3 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 2 All-Defensive Team Selections 1 NBA Titles 4

It's hard to ignore a few key talking points when it comes to Thompson. He is obviously a four-time champion. That holds considerable weight in this discussion. His contributions to the Golden Dynasty are definitely a big factor in his placement.

His placement in the discussion of the greatest shooters to ever play the game of basketball carries him even further. At worst, Thompson is a top-five shooter of all time. At best, he would be in the top three or two. That kind of historical significance gives him a major boost.

There may be some debate about Thompson and the next entry on this list. Thompson will have his place in NBA history much more firmly entrenched, though, giving him a slight edge here.

4 Cleveland Cavaliers: Jimmy Butler

Original Pick: Tristan Thompson

In the hypothetical universe of this re-draft, the idea of Jimmy Butler ending up on the same team as Kawhi should be terrifying. Opposing wing players would have nightmares about the kind of defense they would have to fight through to secure buckets. Now imagine if LeBron still leaves the Miami Heat to rejoin the Cavaliers, just as he did in real life. This team would be a dynasty.

From one hypothetical back to the original, it feels tough placing Butler fourth here in the re-draft. One could make an argument that he is a better player than at least two of the guys above him. It would be a very fair argument.

Jimmy Butler's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 18.3 RPG 5.3 APG 4.3 SPG 1.6 FG% 47.0 3P% 32.9 All-Star Selections 6 All-NBA Selections 5 All-Defensive Team Selections 5

When stacking up Butler's career against Irving's or Thompson's, the latter two have had a slightly better run of things. One can argue that those things are circumstantial, but that is indeed the case here.

In many different draft years, Butler would have a much stronger argument to be pushed up the list. 2011 has stiff competition, though. He just gets edged out of the top three.

5 Toronto Raptors: Kemba Walker

Original Pick: Jonas Valanciunas

© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The last spot is debatable. Nikola Vucevic and Tobias Harris have decent cases to get the last spot. Kemba Walker's peak as a player just edges out Vucevic's longevity though, giving him the nod.

Kemba Walker's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 19.3 RPG 3.8 APG 5.3 SPG 1.2 FG% 41.8 3P% 36.0 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 1

Cardiac Kemba was a scoring machine at his best. Between 2015 and 2021, Walker averaged 22.2 points per game at 43.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. It is such a shame that Walker was stuck leading the Charlotte Hornets before moving on and joining the Boston Celtics.

Walker was an electric player to watch during his peak. He had a great ability to create off the dribble and make defenders look very silly in the process.

Vucevic can probably supplant Walker for the final spot in this redraft eventually. He has remained a steady performer throughout his entire career, and a few more seasons of that, to make a considerable dent in the difference between career totals, may be enough to sway some towards him taking this final spot. For now, this spot belongs to Kemba.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.