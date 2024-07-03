Highlights The 2013 NBA Draft is often considered one of the worst, but it has produced quality players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert have emerged as the best players from this draft class.

Despite the draft's reputation, there was still value and players with high upside — and some who were dealt tough blows due to injuries.

The 2024 NBA Draft had a very lukewarm reception in terms of the prospects available for NBA teams to select. Lukewarm may actually be putting it kindly. Some commentary around the draft went as far as comparing it to the infamous 2013 NBA Draft.

The thing that can be learned from the 2013 NBA Draft, which will hopefully prove true of the 2024 class in due time, is that there will always be talent available. Some years force teams and their scouting departments to work harder about honing in on whom those talented players are.

That was certainly the case in 2013. As much of the discourse about that draft class revolves around it being a terrible year, there were two certified future Hall of Fame players available in the draft. They happened to be outside of that year's lottery selections.

Even past those two, there was a multiple-time All-Star in those same lottery picks. There was also a quality star and one of the better players to never make an All-Star game during this generation selected in the class as well.

Admittedly, after that, it is a handful of quality starters and solid role players who highlight the class. Even then, all that illustrates is that even in years considered lackluster, one can always find value in any selection. Those players just need to find a setting that will allow them to showcase their value.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Original Pick: Anthony Bennett

The Cleveland Cavaliers' original selection of Anthony Bennett turned into the biggest draft bust in NBA history. It is one of the biggest reasons why everyone looks back at the 2013 NBA Draft with such scorn. If there is any team in this draft that would want a do-over on their pick, it would certainly be the Cavaliers.

This feels especially true when looking at the player who actually wound up being the best player in this class. Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo the clear-cut best player from this draft class and a future Hall of Fame player, but he has a chance to go down among some of the best players to ever play the game of basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 23.4 RPG 9.8 APG 4.9 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.1 FG% 54.5 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 8 All-Defensive Team Selections 5 MVPs 2 DPOY 1 MIP 1 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVP 1

Antetokounmpo's resume is already incredibly stacked. He has come a really long way from the scrawny teenager that was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks on draft night.

Giannis has developed into a perennial challenger for the title of best player in the league. His career averages do not even do justice to how dominant he has been since his arrival as a superstar.

From Antetokounmpo's first All-Star season until now, he has averaged 28.2 points (on 55.9 percent from the field), 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He has truly blossomed into one of the game's best all-around players. Other than his shooting, it is hard to find a fault with Giannis' game at times.

Not only is he one of the most dominant offensive players in the league, but he is also one of the premier defenders that the NBA has to offer as well. Since the 2018-19 season, Antetokounmpo has been a permanent fixture on the All-NBA First Team, winning back-to-back MVPs during that time.

Antetokounmpo can also claim ownership over one of the most dominant performances ever seen by an NBA Finals MVP. When the Bucks won the championship in 2021, Antetokounmpo played like a man possessed. He led his team back from an 0-2 deficit in the series against the Phoenix Suns after a miraculous injury recovery during that year's postseason.

It is amazing that a draft class which is held in such low opinion by many ended up producing a talent as amazing as Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is already among the all-time greats, as evidenced by his selection to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

If Antetokounmpo continues to add more accolades, championships in particular, he could find himself permanently mentioned among some of the best to ever play the game. There is no reason Giannis cannot reach the heights of, at least, the twenty best players to ever play basketball.

2 Orlando Magic: Rudy Gobert

Original Pick: Victor Oladipo

A lot of people do not like Rudy Gobert, for one reason or another. However, the longer his NBA career goes on, the harder it becomes to argue about the fact that he will one day be included in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rudy Gobert's Career Stats and Accolades Category Stats PPG 12.7 RPG 11.8 BPG 2.1 FG% 65.5 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 4 All-Defensive Team Selections 7 DPOYs 4

Gobert is not only one of the best defenders of the generation, but one of the best of all time. The amount of discourse that has gone into attempting to discredit his abilities on that end will never be anything short of puzzling.

There are only two other players in NBA history who have won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times besides Gobert: Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo. Both of those players have been enshrined in Springfield.

It may be unlikely that Gobert gets a chance to win the award for a record-breaking fifth time due to the anticipated rise of Victor Wembanyama. However, one would imagine the priority for Gobert, at this point of his career, is to win a championship with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even if he never adds that accolade to his impressive career, Gobert has firmly cemented his status as an important figure in NBA history and the definitive second-best player of this draft.

3 Washington Wizards: CJ McCollum

Original Pick: Otto Porter Jr.

CJ McCollum has been a very good NBA pro for a very long time. He gets the nod over the next player on this list due to his longevity and sustained productivity.

CJ McCollum's Career Stats and Accolades Category Stats PPG 19.5 RPG 3.6 APG 3.8 FG% 45.4 3P% 39.9 MIP 1

McCollum burst onto the scene in his third season, jumping from a 6.8 points per game scorer to 20.8. That feat was good enough to earn him the Most Improved Player award in the 2015-16 season.

Unfortunately for McCollum, that is where his accolades end. Despite being a consistent 20-plus scorer in every season of his career since then, he was never quite good enough to crack an All-Star team in a stacked Western Conference.

Nonetheless, McCollum has been more than good enough in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans to be regarded as the third-best player in this class.

4 Charlotte Hornets: Victor Oladipo

Original Pick: Cody Zeller

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries dampened what had the makings of a promising career for Victor Oladipo. After three seasons with the Orlando Magic and one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Oladipo finally found a proper home in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.

Victor Oladipo's Career Stats and Accolades Category Stats PPG 19.5 RPG 4.5 APG 3.9 SPG 1.6 FG% 43.6 3P% 34.7 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 1 MIP 1

An interesting trend for three of the four players mentioned to this point: they all won a Most Improved Player award in their career. Oladipo won his during the 2017-18 season, the year he broke out as an All-Star with the Pacers.

From there, Oladipo never played more than 42 games in any of the seasons that would follow in his career. His peak was brief, but noteworthy in this class. He is only the third player to be selected as an All-Star. Perhaps in an alternate universe, Oladipo stayed healthy and had a steady career, fulfilling his star potential.

5 Phoenix Suns: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Original Pick: Alex Len

There could be some debate to be had over this last spot. Steven Adams has the third-most win shares of any player from this class. However, Adams is not a multiple-time NBA champion. That would be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Career Stats and Accolades Category Stats PPG 11.4 RPG 3.0 APG 1.8 SPG 1.1 FG% 42.7 3P% 36.9 NBA Titles 1

Caldwell-Pope has really come into his own the longer his career has progressed. After wasting away on the Detroit Pistons, he ended up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was there that he would serve as a key role player beside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a team that would win the 2020 NBA championship. He averaged 10.7 points per game during that run, nailing his three-pointers at an effective rate of 37.8 percent.

The three-and-d wing would once again find himself as a key role player for a title-winning team in 2023. He averaged 10.6 points and connected on 38.0 percent of his three-pointers as a perimeter threat, flanking Nikola Jokić with the Denver Nuggets.

Caldwell-Pope has successfully mastered his role in the NBA and should have plenty more years in the tank as an effective starter and key contributor in the NBA. That is more than sufficient for the label of the fifth-best player in the 2013 NBA Draft.

