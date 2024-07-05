Highlights In a re-draft of the 2016 NBA Draft, the top five picks would look quite different from the original selections.

Pascal Siakam would be selected second overall, just edging out Brown. Siakam has also had a successful career, including being selected to the All-Star game and All-NBA teams, and winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors.

Jamal Murray would be picked third overall, despite never being selected to an All-Star game.

2016 was a great year for the NBA Draft. It produced six All-Stars and a couple of key pieces on championship-winning teams. With all due respect to its predecessor, it outdid the 2015 NBA Draft by a fair bit in terms of the best talent available.

For those that do not recall, the 2016 class had some incredible hype around it due to the player who would end up being selected first overall: Ben Simmons. It may feel a little funny or even a little sad now, with the benefit of hindsight, but Simmons was really billed as the next big thing.

Simmons was drawing comparisons to the likes of LeBron James and Magic Johnson before his selection. Those comparisons even stuck around with him early in his career. Simmons was hyped up as a generational prospect. Unfortunately for him, he would not live up to those expectations.

It may be a bit of a spoiler, but despite the early success in Simmons' career, he does not make the top five in a re-draft. There were simply so many other great options to go with for the top five. Despite the impressive list of accolades from his first few years, the injuries that derailed Simmons' career just cannot be ignored in comparison to his peers.

The rest of the players who follow are all stars in the NBA and are all likely to stay that way, to some capacity. Given how close in talent level some of these players are, it should not be a surprise to see some of these positions shift as time goes on.

1 Philadelphia 76ers: Jaylen Brown

Original Pick: Ben Simmons

There is a fair debate to be had over who goes first overall in this draft given a do-over. There are three names who all have a solid case and claim to be the best player of the class. Ultimately, the decision here goes to Jaylen Brown, by a slim margin.

Jaylen Brown's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 18.6 RPG 5.3 SPG 1.0 FG% 48.0 3P% 36.4 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 1 NBA Titles 1 Finals MVPs 1

Brown came into the league as a fairly raw prospect. The natural talent and ability were clearly there, but he needed development to really round into the potential player he could be. For the most part, Brown has delivered on that promised growth and has ascended to NBA stardom.

In his fourth season, Brown burst onto the scene as a 20-plus point-per-game scorer. He has remained at that clip ever since. Brown has also developed into an impressive defender. He spent a lot of this past season guarding the opposing team's best players for the Boston Celtics. It is somewhat surprising he has not made an All-NBA Defensive Team in his career.

What Brown has done is be selected to the All-Star game multiple times. He even broke through as a member of the All-NBA team in the 2022-23 season. Brown has been a great partner for Jayson Tatum, leading the way for the Celtics.

The cherry on top of the success that Brown has had in his career would be the most recent Finals MVP. The Celtics finally broke through and won their record-breaking 18th championship. Brown was recognized in their series against the Dallas Mavericks as the most valuable member of their stacked team.

Perhaps having Brown first overall in a re-draft is a bit of recency bias. However, it is hard to ignore just how great his ascension has been. With the Celtics poised to have further success with this core, one would imagine his resume is about to get even stronger.

2 Los Angeles Lakers: Pascal Siakam

Original Pick: Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Lakers made out pretty well with the original pick here. Brandon Ingram would turn into a great bargaining chip when the Lakers pushed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. The potential fallout from the Lakers selecting Pascal Siakam second overall, as opposed to Ingram, is an interesting hypothetical regarding whether the Davis deal would still come together.

That would be a point of concern for another day though. Here, the interest lies in whom the second-best player available was, in hindsight. This spot, much like the first overall, is also debatable. Siakam, similarly, gets the slight edge.

Pascal Siakam's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 17.7 RPG 6.6 APG 3.6 SPG 0.9 FG% 49.6 3P% 33.0 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 2 MIP 1 NBA Titles 1

For as much debate that can be had about whether Siakam should be second, just as much can be had about whether he should be first. Siakam, just like Brown, took a little bit of time to bloom into the star player he would become. He was also a fairly raw prospect, as indicated by his original selection, all the way down at the 27th pick.

Siakam was an absolute steal for the Toronto Raptors. Quite frankly, he might be the best selection that the organization has ever made.

Spicy P would star behind Kawhi Leonard when the Raptors won their first and only championship in 2019. He would go on to blossom into an All-Star and All-NBA caliber player as the years went on.

Siakam came into the league as an older prospect, which may work against him in the long run in relation to his peers here. As things currently stand, Siakam is deserving of the second spot in this re-draft.

3 Boston Celtics: Jamal Murray

Original Pick: Jaylen Brown

Considering that Brown went first in the re-draft here, the Celtics are technically downgrading. Although, it is really not by all that much with their new selection of Jamal Murray.

Jamal Murray's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 17.5 RPG 3.7 APG 4.5 SPG 1.0 FG% 45.2 3P% 38.0 NBA Titles 1

It is somehow mind-boggling that Murray has never been selected to an All-Star game throughout his career. The Western Conference is loaded with great guard play, making it more understandable, but it still remains one of those surprising facts to think about.

Murray's reputation is not built on his regular season though. His reputation is held up by what he looks like when the postseason comes around. Murray has averaged 24.2 points (at 45.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc), 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his playoff career thus far.

He was an integral piece during the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023. Murray's secondary scoring was pivotal as a co-star to Nikola Jokić. He averaged 26.1 points per game throughout the run, with his signature series coming against the Lakers, where that scoring average was bumped up to 32.5. Murray is a known playoff-riser, and it is what holds him in such high esteem in this re-draft.

4 Phoenix Suns: Domantas Sabonis

Original Pick: Dragan Bender

No team in this top five gets a bigger upgrade from their original selection than the Phoenix Suns do with Domantas Sabonis. The less said about Dragan Bender, the better.

Domantas Sabonis' Career Stats and Accolades PPG 15.7 RPG 10.3 APG 4.8 FG% 55.6 3P% 33.2 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 2

Sabonis burst onto the scene with the Indiana Pacers in his fourth season, being selected to his first All-Star game. He had some good years with the Pacers, but Sacramento is where Sabonis has really thrived.

His time with the Sacramento Kings has really put a spotlight on how great Sabonis' all-around offensive game truly is. He has been an excellent running mate for De'Aaron Fox. Sabonis has even received some MVP consideration in the last two seasons, finishing 7th and 8th on the ballot.

Sabonis feels just a touch worse than the previous three entries on the list, but a fair bit better than the last player in the top five of this re-draft.

5 Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Ingram

Original Pick: Kris Dunn

Ingram is the most interesting case out of all the players in the top five. While he has certainly blossomed into a star player in the league, his career feels like a bit of a disappointment overall.

Brandon Ingram's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 19.4 RPG 5.2 APG 4.3 FG% 46.8 3P% 36.2 All-Star Selections 1 MIP 1

The Kevin Durant comparisons that Ingram had as a prospect can pretty comfortably be thrown out the window. The biggest thing those two have in common, besides their slender physiques, is the injuries that have plagued both.

Ingram is a talented player when available, but he has only played more than 65 games once in his career and that was his rookie season. Durability has not been a strong suit for Ingram.

There could be some debate to be had regarding this final spot. Ingram gets the nod here, but it would be disingenuous to say that Dejounte Murray is not a serious contender for this position.

At this point, Ingram has performed just well enough to keep himself within the top five. However, this may be a spot worth revisiting in the future to see where both players' careers have gone. Funny enough, both of them are currently teammates on the Pelicans. However, that may soon change.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.