Highlights The 2017 NBA Draft is widely considered one of the best drafts in recent memory, with Jayson Tatum going No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers in a re-draft.

Donovan Mitchell would go to the Lakers at No. 2, while Bam Adebayo would go third overall to Boston.

De'Aaron Fox lands in Phoenix at fourth, while Sacramento takes Jarrett Allen to round out the top-five.

The 2017 NBA Draft had a tough act to follow after 2016 delivered a multitude of stars into the NBA . Luckily for the league and basketball fans everywhere, 2017 proved to be just as good, if not better, as a draft class.

For the second year in a row, there was a prospect at the top of the draft that scouts were absolutely captivated by. Unfortunately for the prospect and the team selecting him, it was the second year in a row that prospect would have their career ruined by injuries.

Markelle Fultz was the headliner for the 2017 NBA Draft. He was seen by some as a franchise-altering lead guard, capable of providing versatility, three-level scoring, and creative playmaking. The Philadelphia 76ers were so enamored by Fultz that they actually traded up to the first overall pick to select him. The marriage never worked for either side.

Fultz was battling a shoulder injury early in his career that greatly affected his ability to shoot the ball. There is a good case to be made that Fultz required time and patience to really figure things out. The Sixers were competing in the short term and could never afford to give him that kind of relaxed timeline.

Some will argue that Fultz's confidence, or lack thereof, would be the reason for his downfall. Regardless of what one may believe to be the biggest reason for his downfall, he only lasted two seasons with the Sixers before they decided to move on.

Fultz's career can be labeled as a disappointment. His time with the Orlando Magic left some optimistic he might recapture the spark and promise that many thought he once had, but despite some solid campaigns, that does not appear to be where his story is headed.

Thankfully, for the overall story of the 2017 class, there was plenty of talent to be found in this draft after the first overall pick.

1 Philadelphia 76ers: Jayson Tatum

Original Pick: Markelle Fultz

Missing out on Jayson Tatum will always be an incredibly tough pill to swallow for the 76ers. The Boston Celtics originally had the top pick in this draft before trading back to third to select Tatum.

The story of this dynamic on draft night was that the Celtics were always locked in on Tatum, whether it was at the first pick or third. That feels like an easy thing to say after the fact, but the stories of Danny Ainge, who was President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics at the time, and Tatum line up.

Ainge said this after trading away the first overall pick.

"We think there’s a really good chance the player we’ll take at three is the same player we would have taken at one." -Ainge

Tatum added more context to this story with his comments thereafter.

"The Celtics were always going to pick me at number one... Philly didn’t know that. Philly thought Boston was going to pick Markelle, so Philly traded the pick and gave Boston a pick for next year. So Boston was like, ‘Well, we can still get the player we want, a next year’s pick, and then we get the player we wanted for less money.’ So Boston still got all that they wanted, and Philly had to give up something. But Philly didn’t know that Boston was going to pick me, so that’s why they traded up." - Tatum

So perhaps no trade happens if things unfold differently, as they do in this re-draft. However, working with the order that was had from draft day, Tatum gets selected first overall by the Sixers here.

Jayson Tatum's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 23.1 RPG 7.2 APG 3.5 SPG 1.0 FG% 46.0% 3P% 37.5% All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 4 NBA Titles 1

Tatum has undoubtedly blossomed into the best player of the 2017 NBA Draft. Despite Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP for the Celtics during the 2024 NBA championship, most should be able to agree that Tatum was the best player on the team throughout the year.

He has ascended into an elite two-way star and is typically recognized as one of the ten best players in the NBA today. There may be some debate to be had on whether Tatum deserves the superstar moniker, but those conversations are mostly nitpicking over semantics.

Tatum has a pretty comfortable stranglehold on the top spot in the 2017 NBA Draft. His case should only strengthen if the Celtics manage to build on their championship and turn into a dynasty like some believe they are capable of doing.

2 Los Angeles Lakers: Donovan Mitchell

Original Pick: Lonzo Ball

There is some humor in having Donovan Mitchell go second overall to the L.A. Lakers considering the amount of reports that once speculated he could be the next star that the team would try and pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis . However, the important thing to highlight here is just how great of a pro Mitchell has been.

Donovan Mitchell's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 24.8 RPG 4.3 APG 4.6 SPG 1.4 FG% 45.0% 3P% 36.6% All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 1

Mitchell came into the league as a slightly older prospect, which worried some. However, Mitchell quickly put any worries to bed, establishing himself as a star in the league almost immediately.

He was tasked with major offensive responsibilities for the Utah Jazz upon arrival, and Mitchell carried that load with ease. He improved consistently, elevating himself to his first All-Star game in his third season. He has remained an All-Star ever since, even after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers .

After signing a max contract extension for three-years, $150.3 million with the Cavaliers, Mitchell should be poised to lead the team as their main guy for the foreseeable future. There may be questions about whether Mitchell is a legitimate number one option that a team can build a contender around, but there should be no questions about him being the second-best player in this draft.

3 Boston Celtics: Bam Adebayo

Original Pick: Jayson Tatum

Similarly to the 2016 re-draft, the Celtics are technically downgrading from their original selection here. It just so happened that the team walked away with the best player from both the 2016 and 2017 classes. However, Bam Adebayo is a solid consolation prize for the Celtics.

Bam Adebayo's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 15.4 RPG 8.7 APG 3.5 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.9 FG% 54.7% All-Star Selections 3 All-Defensive Team Selections 5

Adebayo has blossomed into one of the best defensive players in the league. He has made one of the All-Defensive Teams for five years in a row and has been a regular contender for Defensive Player of the Year, despite never winning it.

Bam has continued to develop his offensive game. His improvements on that end have allowed him to be a co-star to Jimmy Butler for two runs to the nba finals for the Miami Heat .

Adebayo has shown enough promise over his career to this point to believe that he will likely remain in the top three of any 2017 re-draft, despite the quality of the players to follow.

4 Phoenix Suns: De'Aaron Fox

Original Pick: Josh Jackson

Similarly to the 2016 re-draft, one could make an argument that the biggest upgrade in these top five picks goes to the Phoenix Suns . In 2016, that point was not debatable, as the Suns swapped out Dragan Bender for Domantas Sabonis .

Here, the Suns jump from Josh Jackson to De'Aaron Fox . One could argue the Sixers' jump from Fultz to Tatum has just as much claim to being the biggest upgrade, but that depends on one's perception of all the players involved. One thing is for sure, for the second year in a row, the Sacramento Kings are really getting gutted by the Suns in the process.

De'Aaron Fox's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 21.2 RPG 3.8 APG 6.1 SPG 1.4 FG% 47.1% 3P% 33.4% All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 1

Fox has been a steady and reliable contributor at the point guard position for the Kings. He has been a 25-plus point per game scorer in three of the last four seasons. The Kings have finally been able to enjoy some stability and team success, relative to themselves, after surrounding Fox with a solid surrounding cast.

Fox should be a player who can continue to build on the strong start to his career. His case for remaining in the top five will only strengthen as his list of accolades grows over the years.

5 Sacramento Kings: Jarrett Allen

Original Pick: De'Aaron Fox

Given the strength of the class, there were a number of worthy candidates for the final spot. Kyle Kuzma , OG Anunoby and Derrick White are all NBA champions and impactful players in the league that had some consideration here.

The strongest case of any player missing out on this spot probably belongs to Lauri Markkanen , who has blossomed into a star after bouncing around among a few teams. Ultimately, the nod here goes to Jarrett Allen .

Jarrett Allen's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 12.7 RPG 9.1 BPG 1.3 FG% 63.0% All-Star Selections 1

Allen is one of the best defensive centers in basketball. Surprisingly, Allen has never been selected to an All-Defensive Team despite receiving votes for Defensive Player of the Year on multiple occasions.

He is also a productive finisher on the offensive end. While he is not a world-beater by any means, he knows his role in an offense and plays it effectively.

The decision between Markkanen and Allen mostly came down to winning. Markkanen is the flashier player with his scoring ability, but Allen has been a consistent factor for winning teams throughout his career. He currently has the second-most career win shares of any player in the 2017 class, only trailing Tatum. That is enough to help him edge out Markkanen in an otherwise close debate.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.