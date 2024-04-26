Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to select wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The trade is eerily reminiscent of a 2017 deal between the Bills and Chiefs that landed Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Worthy can be a long-term WR1 for Mahomes, and the Bills may be kicking themselves for a long time after passing on him.

Back in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs executed a massive trade with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft, moving all the way up from No. 27 overall to No. 10.

It may have cost them three picks, two of which were first-rounders, but it's safe to say the Chiefs don't regret the move. That was the trade that landed them two-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Now, seven years later, the Chiefs have traded up with the Bills again, this time moving from the 32nd selection to the 28th. Kansas City and Buffalo exchanged three picks apiece in the deal, though this time the Chiefs selected wide receiver Xavier Worthy out of Texas... also known as the guy who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history.

While comparing the Worthy trade to the Mahomes one is a fool's errand, the notion of it does feel eerily similar. In 2017, the Bills badly needed a franchise quarterback and gifted the game's best one to the Chiefs. Now, in desperate need of a wide receiver after trading away Stefon Diggs, the Bills may have handed Mahomes his new WR1 on a silver platter.

Speed Kills, But So Does Mahomes

Buffalo is still searching for answers after trading down multiple times

At Texas, Worthy earned the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award, 2022 Second-Team All-Big 12 recognition, and 2023 First-Team All-Big 12 honors as a three-year starter. In his final year, he tallied 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

His slender 6'1", 172-pound frame, lack of physical play, and occasional drops tempered his draft stock, but running a 4.21 second 40-yard dash can alleviate a lot of concerns. The Miami Dolphins have shown speed can kill in the NFL, which Mahomes and the Chiefs know as well as anyone.

It wasn't long ago that Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were running laps around secondaries, though Hill has since been plying his trade in Miami as the spearhead of their speed-first offensive attack. Now, Worthy can come in and fill the long-term WR1 role for Mahomes, especially if Rashee Rice doesn't return from his legal troubles in a timely fashion.

The Chiefs do have Marquise Brown after signing the veteran receiver in free agency, but he's only on a one-year deal. For all intents and purposes, it appears as though they plan to give Worthy all the reps he needs to prove himself as a dynamic x-receiver in head coach Andy Reid's system.

Should Worthy prove, well, worthy of his first-round status, he'll give one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time yet another weapon. The Bills, who did well to secure Josh Allen just a year after passing on Mahomes, certainly regret the 2017 trade to this day.

Chiefs-Bills 2017 Draft Trade Chiefs Get: Bills Get: QB Patrick Mahomes CB Tre'Davious White WR Zay Jones ILB Tremaine Edmunds

While all of those players had their moments in a Bills uniform (White and Edmunds both earned two Pro Bowl selections while playing in Buffalo), none are still playing Western New York. On the other hand, Mahomes is in the middle of a historic ten-year contract with the Chiefs.

The Bills traded back again on the first night of the draft, moving back one spot to pick No. 33, the first pick of the second round. They did get Florida State receiver Keon Coleman with the pick, who many analysts graded as a first-round talent. Still, it's impossible not to at least wonder if, like the Allen-Mahomes debate, the Bills got the short end of the stick on this one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, out of 96 seasons logged since 2003 by receivers with sub-4.30 40-yard dash times, only nine resulted in 1,000-yard seasons. Remarkably, Tyreek Hill contributed six of those seasons (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023), with Randy Moss accounting for the other two (2007 and 2008).

Only time will tell if Buffalo made the right decision in handing the Chiefs the fastest player in the history of the pre-draft process. Smart money says it wasn't, but fortune favors the bold. Perhaps Buffalo will be rewarded for betting on history not to repeat itself.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference (NFL) and Sports Reference (NCAA) unless stated otherwise.