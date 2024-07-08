Highlights Luka Dončić would be the first overall pick in a re-draft of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, and Jaren Jackson Jr. would follow as the second, third, fourth, and fifth overall picks, respectively.

The 2018 NBA Draft class is considered strong, with multiple MVP candidates and All-Star talents, showcasing the potential of these players.

1984, 1996, and 2003 are generally perceived to be the three greatest NBA Draft classes of all time. The order of those is up to interpretation, depending on what one values when assessing the overall strength and historical value of a draft class.

There is a strong chance that there may come a time in the future when the 2018 NBA Draft is looked back upon with the same kind of fondness that those classes currently receive. The 2018 class features both depth and the kind of star power among its best players, where this class should have multiple Hall of Fame players when all is said and done.

It has only been six years since this draft class was the talk of the offseason, making that last claim there feel potentially premature. However, when one takes the time to look at what has already been showcased by the best players to come out of the 2018 class, it is very easy to envision Hall of Fame careers for several individuals among this group.

This class features arguably two of the five best basketball players currently in the NBA . One of those two feels like an open-and-shut case, with the general perception being that he belongs in the top three. The other has only truly ascended to superstardom a bit more recently, making his claim to the top five a little more questionable, but still very legitimate.

Past the two show-stealing, young MVP candidates, there are All-Stars and franchise cornerstones for their own respective teams. The strength of the top talents here is so great that many will forget the painful blunders that transpired with the top two selections of this draft.

1 Phoenix Suns: Luka Dončić

Original Pick: DeAndre Ayton

After the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in the nba finals , some people may be down on Luka Dončić . Make no mistake about it though, Dončić is a generational talent and is poised to be one of the best players in the league for the foreseeable future.

Luka Dončić's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 28.7 RPG 8.7 APG 8.3 SPG 1.2 FG% 47.0 3P% 34.7 All-Star Selections 5 All-NBA Selections 5 ROY Yes

Dončić has experienced a historic start to his NBA career. He has been a regular fixture on the All-NBA First Team since his second season in the league. Through six seasons of his career, Dončić has more selections in that department than several Hall of Fame players and future Hall of Fame players. That is an absurd conversation to be had about a twenty-five-year-old.

Dončić has continued to improve across the board. His 2023-24 season was one of the most impressive statistical seasons from an individual standpoint since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. Dončić averaged close to a triple-double while being the league's scoring champ, averaging 33.9 points per game. It is somewhat shocking that the MVP eluded him this past season.

Not only has Dončić put up ridiculous statistical seasons during the regular season, but he has also been a machine once the playoffs roll around. Dončić has averaged 30.9 points (at 46.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc), 9.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game throughout his playoff career.

Dončić may not have been capable of knocking off a juggernaut like the Celtics in the NBA Finals, but his playoff run in general felt very reminiscent of a young LeBron James . He certainly does not have the same kind of athleticism James does, but the way those two control the game offensively feels like a natural parallel.

There is already a discussion to be had that Dončić is one of the most impressive offensive players that the game has ever seen. One can only imagine what his career accolades look like ten years from now.

It is dumbfounding to recall the 2018 draft and think that not only did the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings pass him up in favor of Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III , but the Atlanta Hawks also traded him after selecting Dončić third overall.

2 Sacramento Kings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Original Pick: Marvin Bagley

The 2018 class features not just one MVP runner-up from this past season, but both of them. Nikola Jokic won the MVP, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming in second, and Dončić finishing third. That alone should let anyone know how strong the top two in this draft class are.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 22.8 RPG 4.7 APG 4.9 SPG 1.4 BPG 0.8 FG% 49.6 3P% 34.9 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 2

Gilgeous-Alexander's jump from rising star to bonafide superstar has been a rapid development. He managed to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top speed in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 season.

As mind-boggling as it is to think about the teams who passed on Dončić near the top of this draft, it feels equally mind-boggling to recall the infamous blockbuster trade that brought Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder.

The L.A. Clippers sent Gilgeous-Alexander and a haul of draft picks to the Thunder in exchange for Paul George . Now that George has moved on from the Clippers and joined the Philadelphia 76ers , that trade will surely go down as one of the most lopsided deals of all time.

After a handful of smart offseason additions, the Thunder will be poised to contend for a championship in the years to come. Dončić may have a leg up on Gilgeous-Alexander as things currently stand, but the conversation of who goes first in a re-draft of the 2018 class should be one that features these two jostling for position for the next decade.

3 Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Brunson

Original Pick: Luka Dončić

For all intents and purposes, while the original pick here was technically Dončić, it may as well say Trae Young . Young is still on the board here at third overall, but Jalen Brunson feels like the wiser option.

Jalen Brunson's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 16.9 RPG 3.2 APG 4.7 FG% 48.9 3P% 39.1 All-Star Selections 1 All-NBA Selections 1

One could certainly argue Young for this spot. He certainly has the more impressive career stats to this point. However, Brunson's late emergence as a certified star player after signing with the New York Knicks delayed his arrival in that regard.

The selection of Brunson with the 33rd pick of this NBA Draft by the Mavericks will go down as one of the biggest steals of the decade. Had it not been for the Kyrie Irving trade, the Mavericks would still be kicking themselves for letting Brunson walk for nothing in free agency.

Brunson has been electric to watch with the Knicks. During his two seasons with the team, he has averaged 26.5 points (at 48.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc), 3.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Ultimately, the decision to go with Brunson over Young came down to a gut check. The idea here is that one would have more confidence in Brunson as their leading man than Young. Perhaps, that is recency bias, but only time will tell about this one.

4 Memphis Grizzlies: Trae Young

Original Pick: Jaren Jackson Jr.

There is a similarly interesting discussion about the fourth overall pick. Would a team rather build around an offensive star like Young or a defensive anchor like Jaren Jackson Jr. ?

Trae Young's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 25.5 APG 9.5 FG% 43.6 3P% 35.5 All-Star Selections 3 All-NBA Selections 1

The difficulties of building around Young are obvious. His defense will always present challenges in constructing a winning roster. However, he is a reliable, productive offensive weapon of the kind of quality that few other players in the league can contend with.

Meanwhile, Jackson Jr. is one of the league's best defenders. He has been a key part of the Memphis Grizzlies and their success in recent years.

This one can be debated in either direction, but Young's edge in career win shares to this point feels indicative of his overall edge in this discussion.

5 Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Original Pick: Trae Young

Mikal Bridges and even Anfernee Simons deserve an honorable mention here. However, it is hard to ignore the special defensive talent that Jackson Jr. has. He gets the nod to go fifth overall in this re-draft.

Jaren Jackson Jr's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 17.6 RPG 5.5 SPG 1.0 BPG 2.0 FG% 46.0 3P% 34.5 All-Star Selections 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 2 DPOY 1

At only twenty-four years old, Jackson Jr. has already won the Defensive Player of the Year in his career. He should remain in contention for the award for many years to come, especially if the Grizzlies can return to form after a brutal 2023-24 season.

Jackson Jr.'s scoring is starting to catch up to his otherworldly defensive prowess. He averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game last season. That number can be considered a little skewed considering how injury-riddled the team was, but it is still worth noting nonetheless.

Jackson Jr. is a great building block and foundational piece for any team he is a part of. It makes him a very easy inclusion in the final spot within the top five of a talented group of pros that entered the league in 2018.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.