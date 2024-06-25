Highlights DeAndre Ayton failed to meet the expectations of being a generational center, leading to uncertainty in Phoenix.

The 2018 NBA Draft was one of the most talented groups in recent memory. It has produced multiple All-Stars, heaps of quality starters and role players, and is sure to age like fine wine the more time passes.

Almost everywhere that one can look around the NBA, they will find some semblance of that class. The league stands to have fingerprints of that class on it for a long time.

One of the biggest fingerprints left on that class can be found right near the top. There was a generational talent available in the class: Luka Dončić. However, that was not the consensus in 2018.

Leading up to the class, the conversation around Dončić was about whether he would improve much in the league. Despite already being the MVP of the second-best basketball league on the planet, pundits were not sold on Dončić's potential at the NBA level.

Looking back at that, everyone can have a good laugh. Rather, almost everyone can have a good laugh. As everyone knows, Dončić ended up on the Dallas Mavericks. That same Mavericks team was just in the finals, led by the superb superstar efforts of Dončić.

While they came up short this time, Luka is likely to have them back in that position several times more in his career due to the game-changing talent that he has. Without a doubt, Dončić is one of the best players in the league currently, and could even have a case for being the very best.

Had three other franchises known what they do now, they certainly would not have let the Mavericks commit the highway robbery that they did when they left the 2018 NBA Draft with Dončić as a member of their organization.

The Mistake At First Overall

The Suns selected a player who is no longer on their team

DeAndre Ayton was projected as the first overall pick for most of the process back in 2018. His dominant season with Arizona had scouts believing he could be one of the next great bigs in the league.

Ayton's 2017-18 Season Stats With The Wildcats PPG 20.1 RPG 11.6 BPG 1.9 FG% 61.2

The talks of the generational center were certainly present around Ayton. To be fair, his production with the Wildcats would indicate a lot of upside. He had great size and an NBA-ready body that he moved exceptionally well with, he could score in numerous ways, and he was as consistent as one could ask for.

That never quite translated to the NBA. Ayton has been a good player in the league. There should not be any confusion as to that. However, by comparison to the company he is keeping in relation to this conversation, he does not come anywhere close to the talents of Dončić. In his defense, almost no one does. That is exactly the point though.

When Ayton was due for a new contract, there seemed to be hesitancy from the Phoenix Suns to even give it to him, considering the price tag that was attached. Ultimately, he got that money, but he has since relocated to a new team.

In an effort to improve their championship contender, Ayton was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns failed in that trade, similar to how they failed with the top pick here. Given a do-over, one would imagine they use the top selection on Dončić without hesitation.

That hypothetical is somewhat amusing to ponder, given the competitive relationship that Dončić and Suns star Devin Booker have had over the years.

The Sacramento Kings Fumble Another Selection

It was another infamous misstep in the NBA Draft for the Kings

This is the second player in a row who is no longer with the team that drafted him. The Sacramento Kings have a rough relationship with the NBA Draft and this one might be among the worst of it.

The Kings selected Marvin Bagley with the second overall pick in 2018. The less said about his time in Sacramento is probably the better.

Bagley's Career Stats With The Kings PPG 13.5 RPG 7.4 BPG 0.7 FG% 49.4 3P% 29.9

Bagley was a very productive player when he was with the Duke Blue Devils. His athleticism and fluidity for his size were some of the big talking points around why he could effectively translate his game from college to the NBA.

However, after three and a half seasons, the Kings had seen enough of the experiment. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons, putting an end to his time with the team. The Pistons no longer employ him either. In the 2023-24 season, Bagley was traded to the Washington Wizards.

There is a good chance Bagley enjoys a decent career in the NBA, bouncing from team to team as a journeyman. However, that is certainly not what one would want out of a second-overall pick, especially considering who came next in the draft.

The Draft Day Trade

Atlanta briefly had Dončić before giving him up

This might be the part of the story most are familiar with. The Atlanta Hawks used the third overall pick to select Dončić. If that was where the story ended, they would have walked away like gangbusters.

The Trade The Swapped Dončić And Young Mavericks Receive Hawks Receive Luka Dončić Trae Young Cameron Reddish (originally a protected 2019 first-round pick)

The Mavericks put together a deal to acquire Dončić in exchange for the selection of Trae Young and a future first-round pick. In the first few years of their careers, this was seen by many as a win-win trade. Dončić and Young were both rising stars in the league. However, the longer it has aged, the less that feels like the case anymore.

Young is a mighty fine NBA player and no one should be convinced otherwise. However, he is simply nowhere near the caliber of superstar that Dončić would grow into. The part that makes this worse for the Hawks is completely missing the pick they got from the Mavericks in this trade.

Cameron Reddish has struggled to produce as a consistent role player in the league. His time in Atlanta was short, making the pick they used on him feel rather wasted.

Looking back at the 2018 NBA Draft will always be an unfortunate experience for the Suns, Kings, and Hawks. It is left to the reader's interpretation regarding which one of these teams came out of it looking like the biggest fool of the bunch.

