As the league transitions from one era to another, many young stars wind up making a name for themselves in the playoffs, on the biggest stage possible.

This year’s playoffs have led to the emergence of many young stars, as they rise through the ranks to earn the title of NBA champions. Every year, a new group of players enters the conversation, while only a select few are able to set themselves apart and make that leap to superstardom.

However, it is quite rare that three players from the same draft class make their leap in the same postseason. Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson from the 2018 NBA Draft class have all headlined these 2024 playoffs, putting the world on notice.

With Dončić already a cemented superstar, and other players in that draft experiencing some success as well, now is the perfect time to revisit the 2018 draft and see which players go first today.

The 2018 draft class will probably go down as one of the greatest drafts in NBA history, featuring a bevy of stars, great storylines, elite role players, and generational talents.

1 Phoenix Suns Select Luka Dončić

Dončić originally went third overall and the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton

Career Stats: 28.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 8.3 AST, 47.0 FG%, 34.7 3P% and 51.2 WS

2023-24 Season Stats: 33.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 9.8 AST, 48.7 FG%, 38.2 3P% and 12.0 WS

Accolades: 5x All-Star, 2018-19 All-Rookie, 2023-24 Scoring Champ, 4x All-NBA and 2019 ROY

While the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to build a contending roster around their generational star, that has not stopped Luka Dončić from lifting his team and competing at the highest level. Currently, on route to the Western Conference Finals, Dončić and the Mavericks have the opportunity to have their deepest playoff run since 2011.

Dončić isn't just one of the best scorers of his generation; he is already one of the best scorers of all time. From an efficiency standpoint, he is truly up there with some of the best, and the scary part is that he has yet to fully reach his prime.

Dončić is a walking 30-point triple-double, with outstanding knowledge of the game. The pace he plays at is unparalleled, and there is no question that if the draft were to take place today, Dončić would go number one.

After dominating the ball for so long, he has developed some elite vision as a playmaker, coupled with his many skills without the ball. Putting all his talents on full display in these playoffs, whether it be his footwork and finishing with either hand or his talent off the dribble, Dončic has proved he is by far the best player in the 2018 class.

The only downside to his game is that he has become too prone to having the ball in his hands, but he is far from a finished product. Even if he does remain the same player for the rest of his career, he will still end up being an all-time great.

2 Sacramento Kings select Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA originally went 11th overall and the Kings selected Marvin Bagley II

Career Stats: 22.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 49.6 FG%, 34.9 3P% and 43.6 WS

2023-24 Season Stats: 30.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 53.5 FG%, 35.3 3P% and 14.6 WS

Accolades: 2x All-Star, 2018-19 All-Rookie and 2x All-NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw a unique turn to his career, after showing immense promise and potential in the 2019 playoffs. As a rookie, he put up about 14 points a game on excellent efficiency from the field for the Los Angeles Clippers, as they pushed the defending champs to six games.

In hopes of accelerating their rebuild, the Clippers traded Gilgeous-Alexander for a more established superstar, Paul George, to pair with their beloved free agent acquisition, Kawhi Leonard. Little did they know that the trade would end up sending them in the wrong direction.

Both Leonard and George have had their seasons cut short by injuries since coming to Los Angeles, while Gilgeous-Alexander came in second in MVP votes this season, leading his new team to the best record in the Western Conference.

Now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to be the face of a newly-minted dynasty for years to come. He is an elusive scorer at every level, a more than capable defender, and possibly the best leader of his class.

Because of his amazing skills, he and the Thunder were well ahead of schedule, winning an astounding 57 games, but their youth showed this postseason, losing to none other than the first pick of this 2018 redraft.

3 Dallas Mavericks Select Jalen Brunson

Bunson originally went 33rd overall and Dallas selected Trae Young

Career Stats: 16.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 48.9 FG%, 40.1 3P% and 37.2 WS

2023-24 Season Stats: 28.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.7 AST, 47.9 FG%, 39.1 3P% and 11.2 WS

Accolades: 1x All-Star

Brunson has certainly cemented his name in NBA history. He has single-handedly brought competitive, playoff basketball back to New York City. Leading the New York Knicks to one of their deepest playoff runs this century, there is no question that Brunson has become a true superstar in this league, facing the most adversity of any star this postseason.

Already undersized, Brunson has played heavy minutes in some physical games throughout this postseason, yet he has still managed to will his injury-ridden team to some impressive victories.

He is currently the leading scorer in these playoffs and has made NBA history, becoming only the 11th person to score at least 40 points in five or more games in a single playoff run.

He will likely be named to his first All-NBA team, and with the team continuing to grow around him, Brunson will undoubtedly end up being one of the better players from the 2018 draft historically. It is hard to imagine that the Dallas Mavericks were able to draft a player with his talents in the second round, but this time around they will have to draft him with their 3rd pick.

4 Memphis Grizzlies Select Trae Young

Young originally went fifth overall and Memphis selected Jaren Jackson Jr.

Career Stats: 25.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 9.5 AST, 43.6 FG%, 35.5 3P% and 37.6 WS

2023-24 Season Stats: 25.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 10.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 37.3 3P% and 4.6 WS

Accolades: 3x All-Star, 2018-19 All-Rookie, 2021-22 All-NBA

Though these past few years have not been in his favor, Trae Young is still one of the best young stars this league has to offer. He is an elite playmaker and initiator on offense, with a shooting range comparable to Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard. Unlike many players on this list, Young is battle-tested and has experienced some extreme highs and lows throughout his short career.

The Atlanta Hawks, led by Young, have teetered along the lines of mediocrity for almost a decade, and a large part of it lies in the front office's inability to construct a contending roster around their superstar, as well as Young's inability, as a superstar, to adapt to his teammates.

He is a substantial liability on defense, due to his physical disadvantages and overall disinterest on that end, and without the ball in his hands, he struggles to move on offense as well. Pairing his flaws with the repeated mistakes made by the Hawks' front office, has only led to the team seeing a disappointing end to their season year after year.

Though Young has struggled to get his team over the hump, that does not take away from the talent that he possesses. Put on full display during the 2021 playoffs, Young revealed to NBA fans everywhere that he is nothing short of a star in this league. Performing on the biggest stage, Young used his offensive wizardry to carry the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals, but that was the only playoff success the Hawks have had during the 'Trae Young' era.

He has certainly proved that he can perform and compete with the best of the best, but whether he will be in the position to do so again, completely relies on him.

5 Atlanta Hawks Select Jaren Jackson Jr.

JJJ originally went fourth overall and the Atlanta Hawks selected Luka Dončić

Career Stats: 17.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 46.0 FG%, 34.5 3P% and 22.4 WS

2023-24 Season Stats: 22.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 44.4 FG%, 32.0 3P% and 3.0 WS

Accolades: 1x All-Star, 2x BLK Champ, 2018-19 All-Rookie, 2x All-Def, and 2022-23 DPOY

Despite their recent struggles, the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as one of the better up-and-coming teams this decade. The front office and management have done an excellent job developing their homegrown talent, with a large part of their core coming from the draft. As the Grizzlies made their transition from the 'Grit and Grind' era, Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first of their new core to be drafted, staying true to their defensive identity.

Jackson Jr. has been in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion repeatedly, elevating his game tremendously from what it was in college. The holes in his game are still evident, as he lacks physicality and struggles to stay out of foul trouble, but they do not, in any shape or form, overshadow the elite aspects of his game.

He is a great shooter for his size, providing the necessary space for his slashing, superstar point guard Ja Morant. Coupling that with his length and raw athleticism, he is quite the offensive weapon for the Grizzlies.

He may never become the type of superstar like those drafted above him, but he is certainly the type of player any fan would want on their team. With the fifth pick, the Hawks would certainly welcome him with open arms.

Rounding Out the Top 10

The players who fell short of the top five

Because of the abundance of talent, some players may find themselves falling out of the top five, but that in no means diminishes how great they have been so far.

2018 NBA Draft Honorable Mentions Players Original Pick New Pick Career PPG 2023-24 PPG Playoff App. Finals App. WS Accolades Collin Sexton 8 - CLE 6 - ORL 18.9 18.7 0 0 13.4 2018-19 All-Rookie Anfernee Simons 24 - POR 7 -CHI 14.1 22.6 3 0 8.6 N/A Michael Porter Jr. 14 - DEN 8 - CLE 15.7 16.7 4 1 20.1 2023 Champion DeAndre Ayton 1 - PHO 9 - NYK 16.7 16.7 3 1 34.8 2018-19 All-Rookie Mikal Bridges 10 - PHI 10 - PHI 14.3 19.6 3 1 36.3 2021-22 All-Def

.After all, their careers are far from over, and some may still have a chance to crack the top five before it's all set and done.