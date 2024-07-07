Highlights Most drafts see several players over and underperform relative to their draft position, and the 2018 NFL Draft is no exception.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have established themselves as elite quarterbacks and possible Hall of Famers.

Josh Rosen is the only quarterback from the first round to fall out of the top five, being replaced by a well-known backup.

Every spring, teams across the league spend countless hours scouting college prospects in hopes of finding their next great player in the NFL draft. From film to interviews and athletic testing, no one can accuse these front offices of not being thorough. However, each year, there are several players who the league gets wrong.

Whether it’s taking a flawed player too early or letting an uber-talented one slide, the draft order isn’t always indicative of who will have the best career. It’s been six years since the 2018 NFL Draft took place, and the reranked quarterback class looks much different than it did on draft night.

Overall, 13 quarterbacks were selected over those three days, but we've chosen only to rank the top five, four of whom were taken in the first round. The only first-round selection not included here is Josh Rosen, who was taken 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals but hasn't taken a real snap since 2021.

1 Josh Allen

Allen originally went seventh overall and was the third quarterback selected

Josh Allen’s metamorphosis into a superstar quarterback has changed how the NFL scouts quarterbacks. The Wyoming product was extremely raw and lacked the skill to succeed when he was drafted seventh overall. The Buffalo Bills, however, never wavered and put everything they had into developing their young quarterback.

As a rookie, Allen was dreadful. He showed signs of promise as a sophomore but was still one of the worst pure passers in the league. It wasn’t until 2020 that the Bills' vision was fully realized. Allen went from a passable starter to runner-up in the NFL MVP voting, passing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

That season catapulted Allen to the top of the quarterback hierarchy, where he has remained since. Truthfully, his resume thus far is rather misleading, as he has only has two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection. But from a productivity standpoint, he’s been arguably the best quarterback in the league since 2020.

Choosing between Allen and Lamar Jackson for the top spot comes down to taste. Jackson has more accolades, but his playing style has the potential to age poorly, and he’s dealt with more injuries as a pro.

While Allen will need to do a better job of protecting himself in the coming years, there are fewer questions about the sustainability of his game. In a game filled with physical freaks, Allen’s traits are unparalleled for his position.

2 Lamar Jackson

Jackson originally went 32nd overall and was the fifth quarterback selected

When the Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to select Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, not everyone was a believer. Despite two incredible seasons at Louisville, including winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016, scouts were skeptical of how his game would translate to the next level.

These concerns weren’t entirely unwarranted, as Jackson possessed a tantalizing yet unconventional skill set. On draft night, this worked against him, as teams opted for more prototypical players with well-defined skill sets. Many teams were intrigued, but only the Ravens were bold enough to pull the trigger.

By Jackson’s second season, it became obvious that the league had made a mistake in letting him fall to the 32nd pick. While Jackson’s distinctive playing style was viewed as a defect in the eyes of scouts, it turned out to be his best feature. Jackson could do things that no one else in the league could, which left defenses scrambling when they had to face Baltimore.

While Jackson became renowned for his rushing ability, it was how he used it to set up pass plays that separated him from previous dual-threats. When Jackson escapes the pocket, nearby defenders have to follow, but in doing so, they open up passing lanes. Through six seasons, Jackson has made three Pro Bowls and won two league MVPs.

His resume is already approaching Hall of Fame status, and he has plenty of time to continue growing. The player who was questioned and scrutinized throughout the pre-draft process has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks of this generation.

Teams may have accounted for his athleticism and playmaking, but they massively undersold his passing and game sense. In a redraft, Jackson would, at worst, be the second player off the board and has a compelling argument to go ahead of Allen.

3 Baker Mayfield

Mayfield originally went first overall and was the first quarterback selected

Some found the Cleveland Browns’ decision to select Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick puzzling. He was an undersized walk-on who came from a QB-friendly system at Oklahoma. It was widely believed that QBs such as Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen were more polished, and guys like Josh Allen were more physically talented.

Early on, Mayfield looked like a superstar in the making. In only 13 starts, he set the rookie touchdown passing record with 27, which would be broken by Justin Herbert two years later. In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to their postseason victory in decades, and it seemed as if he was on a path to becoming a Cleveland legend.

Unfortunately, his decision to play through a serious injury backfired when he posted career lows in touchdowns and passing yards in 2021, and he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers the following offseason.

Mayfield revived his career in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a career-best 28 touchdowns and 4,044 yards. No one will ever hold the Heisman Trophy winner in the same breath as Allen and Jackson, but he’s had a respectable career.

There is a growing narrative that Mayfield is a system quarterback, someone who needs to be in the right ecosystem to succeed. With that said, an average starter who’s heavily dependent on what’s around him is still the third-best quarterback of 2018 by a comfortable margin.

4 Sam Darnold

Darnold originally went third overall and was the second quarterback selected

Sam Darnold was one of the darlings of the 2018 draft. Despite underwhelming play at USC in 2017, fans were enamored by his talent and youth.

The New York Jets took him third overall, a decision the franchise would later regret. It can be argued that Darnold was a victim of circumstance, as he was plagued by poor coaching and supporting talent in his earliest years. But as his career went on and his abysmal play persisted, it became nearly impossible to ignore the common denominator.

There were several conspicuous flaws in Darnold’s game. Most notably, he had a penchant for ugly turnovers and straight-up boneheaded plays. The inability to take care of the football that flared up his final year at USC never dissipated, much to the chagrin of his coaches.

Darnold, who teamed with Mayfield in Carolina and also spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers, is now with the Minnesota Vikings and will be tasked with mentoring 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

Considering the performance of Darnold’s successor with Gang Green, Zach Wilson, there are worse outcomes for a top-five pick. Nevertheless, it’s hard to deny his status as a bust and a player who never maximized his immense talent.

5 Mason Rudolph

Rudolph originally went 76th overall and was the sixth quarterback selected

As mentioned, Josh Rosen was the other QB taken in the first round in 2018 and vowed to make the league regret letting him fall to No. 10, claiming there were nine mistakes made ahead of him.

Although he had the confidence to be a franchise quarterback, Rosen seemed to be lacking everything else. He was traded a year after he was drafted when the Cards took Kyler Murray first overall in 2019 and bounced around the league over the next few years, going from team to team as a backup or practice squad player. Rosen takes the term "bust" to a whole new level and has fallen out of the top five quarterbacks from his class.

Is Mason Rudolph a starting-caliber quarterback? No, but he is a respectable backup who stands tall in the pocket and is functionally accurate. In a re-draft scenario, teams would much rather have his somewhat limited skill set over Rosen’s ostensibly non-existent NFL pedigree.

Rudolph, who went 8-4-1 in 13 starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was picked up by the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 offseason and will be a quality backup for the foreseeable future.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.