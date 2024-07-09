Highlights The 2019 NBA Draft class has been somewhat overshadowed by the 2018 and 2020 classes, but it still features some good talents.

Ja Morant goes first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans in a re-draft.

Zion Williamson falls to second overall, bolstering the Memphis Grizzlies' frontcourt.

The 2019 NBA Draft had a tough act to follow. The 2018 class wound up being one of the best draft classes since the year 2000. It delivered some of the best players in the NBA today and a handful of potential future Hall of Fame talents.

When looking back at the re-draft of the top five of 2018, every single player in that group was at least a star player. Two of those players were even clear-cut superstars. Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the two headliners of the 2018 class and both of them were MVP runner-ups this past season, finishing second and third to Nikola Jokic .

Jalen Brunson , who was also a member of the top five in the 2018 re-draft, similarly placed in the top five of the candidates for this year's MVP race. He finished fifth.

The 2018 class also featured a Defensive Player of the Year winner in Jaren Jackson Jr. . On top of that, it had one of the game's best offensive weapons in Trae Young . 2018 is set to age like fine wine. It was such a strong class that it made the 2019 one even more disappointing.

Overall, there are some good talents in this draft class. It features multiple players that can be considered stars in the league. However, given its predecessor, it feels like the 2019 class gets quickly lost in the shuffle of the draft classes that entered the league around this period.

There is an unshakable feeling of 'good, but leaves one wanting more' when it comes to 2019. Perhaps that feeling will go away as time passes, with the careers of some of these players stabilizing and even potentially flourishing. The class has certainly produced enough role players and solid starters, but in terms of its headliners, it falls short of the other classes that surround it.

1 New Orleans Pelicans: Ja Morant

Original Pick: Zion Williamson

It feels fairly safe to say that at this time, Ja Morant is by far and away the best player that the 2019 class produced. Given a do-over, the New Orleans Pelicans would definitely select him with the first overall pick.

Ja Morant's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 22.5 RPG 4.8 APG 7.4 SPG 1.0 FG% 47.2 3P% 31.8 All-Star Selections 2 All-NBA Selections 1 MIP 1 ROY Yes

Morant is the only member of the 2018 class that has made an All-NBA Team. He certainly has had his fill of off-court controversies, resulting in him being suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season. However, when he is on the court, his talent blows the rest of his peers away.

Morant is an explosive athlete, and he capitalizes on those natural gifts to put constant pressure on defenses. He has consistently been a 25-plus point-per-game scorer in his last three seasons. Granted, he only played nine games last year before being shut down with an injury.

Morant has proven himself capable of leading a playoff team. The Memphis Grizzlies have been a regular in the NBA Playoffs since the 2020-21 season, excluding last year when the injury bug dismantled the organization. Quite frankly, that statement says enough about why Morant deserves to be featured over the rest of his peers at the top spot.

There is only one other player on this list who can lay claim to being his team's go-to option and leader. That other talent has struggled to stay healthy throughout his young career, failing to do quite what Morant has done in terms of individual and team success. Morant is likely to easily occupy this spot for the foreseeable future.

2 Memphis Grizzlies: Zion Williamson

Original Pick: Ja Morant

Zion Williamson has been a massive disappointment to this point in his NBA career. The hype around Williamson before the 2019 NBA Draft was comparable to that of LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama .

Perhaps it was slightly more dialed back than those two, but not by much. Williamson was undoubtedly hailed as the next big thing. That has not been the story of his career thus far.

Zion Williamson's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 24.7 RPG 6.5 APG 4.1 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.6 FG% 59.2 3P% 34.1 All-Star Selections 2

The problem with Zion has been his durability. When Williamson plays, there are signs of the player that was promised. Perhaps, not quite to the level of where people would have hoped for, but a star nonetheless.

Williamson played the most games of his career in a single season during 2023-24. He managed to be available for 70 games in the regular season. Unfortunately for him, his year ended with, predictably, an injury. Williamson suffered an injury against the L.A. Lakers in the NBA Play-In Tournament that would have him miss the postseason for the Pelicans.

Zion has yet to play a game in the postseason for his team. The Pelicans have made it to the NBA Playoffs twice without him and failed to do any significant damage, partly due to his absence.

The placement of Zion in this re-draft is tricky. It feels clear that he is one of the two best players in the class. However, his lack of availability works against his case. Being picked at number two here should reflect some hope that perhaps Williamson figures it out the longer his career goes on. If not, he will take a healthy tumble down this re-draft.

3 New York Knicks: Darius Garland

Original Pick: RJ Barrett

Darius Garland feels like the player who separates himself just enough from the crowd that follows. He gets picked third overall in the re-draft by the New York Knicks .

Darius Garland's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 18.4 APG 6.7 SPG 1.2 FG% 44.8 3P% 38.4 All-Star Selections 1

Garland truly broke out on the scene in his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers . He averaged 21.7 points (at 46.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc) to go with 8.6 assists per game. Garland was selected for his first and only All-Star appearance in the 2021-22 season.

The talent is noticeable with Garland, but it feels like his role and potential growth as a player has been stunted by the arrival of Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The backcourt fit between the duo has not been a great one to this point.

Perhaps if the Cavaliers change their stance on trading Garland, he can have an opportunity to thrive elsewhere. He feels capable of doing so much more than what is currently being asked of him by the Cavaliers.

4 Los Angeles Lakers: RJ Barrett

Original Pick: De'Andre Hunter

The Lakers were never the recipient of this pick. They made the selection, but it made its way over to the Atlanta Hawks after originally being sent to the Pelicans first. With that being clarified, De'Andre Hunter certainly does not keep his spot at fourth in the re-draft.

There could be some debate over the last two selections in this process, but there is reason to believe that RJ Barrett will turn out to be the best of the bunch.

RJ Barrett's Career Stats PPG 18.4 RPG 5.4 APG 2.9 FG% 43.5 3P% 34.6

Barrett's time with the New York Knicks was a bit of a disappointment. However, one would argue that the underwhelming run had a lot more to do with the poor fit between Barrett and Julius Randle , than an overall indictment of RJ's game.

The Knicks traded Barrett to the Toronto Raptors as a part of a package that landed them OG Anunoby this past season. Barrett's short time with the Raptors has shown plenty of promise.

His scoring average improved, but more importantly, his efficiency skyrocketed. Barrett averaged 21.8 points per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc in 32 games with the Raptors. The sustainability of that kind of production and efficiency will play a big part in whether Barrett can maintain a spot among the top five talents in the 2019 class.

5 Cleveland Cavaliers: Tyler Herro

Original Pick: Darius Garland

There are a few players who deserve honorable mention here. Nicolas Claxton , Keldon Johnson , Jordan Poole , and Coby White all received some level of consideration. Ultimately, Tyler Herro feels like the right call as to who gets the last spot in the top five.

Tyler Herro's Career Stats and Accolades PPG 18.1 RPG 4.9 APG 3.6 FG% 44.0 3P% 38.5 6MOY 1

Herro has carved out a solid role with the Miami Heat and has had a productive career to this point. He has averaged over 20 points per game in each of the last three seasons. He even has a Sixth Man of the Year trophy under his belt through five years in the NBA.

Herro was a key member of two runs to the nba finals for the Heat during his time with the team. He even has a song by Jack Harlow named after him. That last part does not officially have any sway over his ranking, but it certainly does not hurt his cause. Herro's spot is not locked down beyond reason of doubt, but he has a strong enough case to edge out the other competitors for now.

