Players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft are given four-year contracts, with team options for both the third and fourth seasons. Prospects that make it through the entirety of their first deal are eligible to sign extensions heading into their fourth year.

Earning even one contract extension beyond their rookie deal practically ensures a player will have generational wealth; enough money to feed their family for decades past their own life.

For a few select prospects, though, those that earned a max contract extension through their first few seasons, they essentially guarantee that their families will never want for anything again, given that they spend their money even semi-responsibly, of course.

In the 2020 NBA Draft class, only three players were given the five-year maximum extension: Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and Tyrese Haliburton. It'll be interesting to see how these extensions will shake out for the 2021 Draft class.

Between the probable free agents and the few 2021 draftees who are already out of the league or headed that way, that only leaves a few candidates to receive a max contract extension. These are those players listed from least likely to most likely to command a max deal.

6 Alperen Sengun

2023-24 Statistics: 20.0 PPG, 5.4 APG, 9.1 RPG, 53.3 FG%

Funnily enough, Alperen Sengun is currently performing like the best player from the entire class this season. This year, he's the leading scorer for a surprisingly competitive Houston Rockets team that looks to be a contender to make the playoffs, averaging 20.2 points per game.

Alperen Sengun - Passing Metrics 2023-24 Passes made per game 39.1 Secondary assists per game 0.6 Potential assists per game 8.1 Assist-to-pass % 13.9

Through his first two seasons, Sengun looked like a promising, albeit flawed project, one who's deficiencies might have held him back from establishing himself as a full-time starter.

As an undersized big man who didn't have the lateral quickness to slide along the perimeter against opposing power forwards, he was destined to play center, but also didn't have the size or defensive chops to survive at the NBA's most important defensive position.

This season, though, the Rockets are proving in real time that a competitive team can be built around Sengun and other players of his archetype. Since he's only been at this tier for one season — technically, a quarter of a season so far — there's a chance that Houston can extend him long term without giving him the full max, but they'll be wise to not allow him to hit free agency in 2025.

5 Franz Wagner

2023-24 Statistics: 20.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 45.8 FG%

If his numbers hold, this'll be Franz Wagner's second season playing like a borderline All-Star. He wasn't as big of a steal as Sengun, who was selected with the 16th pick in the 2021 Draft, but he's already made plenty of teams regret allowing him to fall to eighth when he was ultimately taken by the Orlando Magic.

Franz Wagner - 2023-24 Playtype Field goal % Drives 49.0 Catch-and-shoot 32.8 Pull-up 36.5

Not only does Wagner have the statistical production to warrant a max contract extension, his archetype is one of the most valuable to have in the league.

As a jumbo wing who can create offense for himself off the dribble and play off-ball, he's shown the potential to grow into a star forward, someone who's a walking mismatch and a constant headache for opposing defenses to try to contain. Add in his defensive prowess, and he's already one of the most complete players in the league.

If he continues to grow his game, a second contract max extension would wind up a bargain for a 6-foot-10, two-way Swiss army knife that is putting up the numbers he has.

4 Jalen Green

2023-24 Statistics: 18.0 PPG, 3.0 APG, 40.0 FG%

Through three seasons, Jalen Green has had difficulty shedding his inefficient, volume scorer reputation with the Houston Rockets. Green was comfortable putting the ball through the hoop as soon as his sneakers first hit an NBA court, but the amount of shots it takes him to put together a decent box score is concerning.

Also worrisome is the fact that the season his Rockets have taken a step forwards is the same campaign in which he's taken a step back, both in terms of production and usage.

Jalen Green - 2023-24 Playtype Points per game Drives 6.4 Catch-and-shoot 2.9 Pull-up 4.7

Still, a player taken second-overall can usually bag a max contract extension even if they don't quite live up to expectations. While Green's efficiency could certainly improve, he's shown growth in other areas that suggest he still has the ability to turn into far more than just a volume gunner.

His playmaking and defense have both vastly improved this season, and he's starting to get a rhythm after straggling out of the gates. It's definitely not guaranteed that he'll receive a max offer this summer, but his chances are looking pretty good.

3 Scottie Barnes

2023-24 Statistics: 20.1 PPG, 5.6 APG, 9.1 RPG, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT%

Had his deadline come at the beginning of this season instead of next season, Scottie Barnes would have landed firmly in the non-max section, even with his pedigree as a top-five pick.

That's because Barnes's development completely stagnated in his sophomore season, and, if anything, he arguably took a step back, especially in terms of efficiency and defense.

Scottie Barnes - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Usage Rate 23.1 Assist % 24.0 Turnover % 9.6

Through the first quarter of this campaign, though, Barnes has recaptured all of his star potential that seemingly evaporated last season. Under new head coach Darko Rajaković, he's showcasing all the tantalizing two-way talent that made him a top-tier prospect and one of the best rookies in his class.

He's brought back his defensive impact returning to an off-ball roamer role, and he's responded well to his increased usage rate with Fred VanVleet gone from the Toronto Raptors.

With the 3-point shooting leap he's taken — 38 percent on over five attempts per game this year compared to 29 percent on 2.9 attempts last season — he'll only have to maintain his current output in order to sign a max contract extension.

2 Cade Cunningham

2023-24 Statistics: 22.0 PPG, 7.3 APG, 42.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT%

Cade Cunningham has been a difficult player to evaluate so far with the Detroit Pistons. On the one hand, his box score production and visual game screams that he's a guaranteed future superstar, capable of single-handedly leading an offense as a heliocentric jumbo playmaker, a la James Harden or Luka Dončić.

On the other hand, the advanced stats, specifically those that measure efficiency, claim that he's nothing more than a below average volume scorer with a high usage rate. On the other, other hand, one single sitting through a Pistons game will show that Cunningham's supporting cast is the worst in the league.

Detroit Pistons with and without Cade Cunningham Offensive Rating Defensive Rating With Cunningham 108.1 118.5 Without Cunningham 113.8 117.3

Cunningham has to improve his shooting percentages and cut down on his turnovers, regardless of the teammates around him. His 49 percent rim field-goal percentage is in the bottom 20th percentile in the league.

The only player who's played more than 10 minutes who matches or exceeds his usage rate and has finished worse at the rim this season is Bradley Beal, who just recently returned from a back injury. Nevertheless, Cunningham's standard box score production and status as the number one pick should make him an automatic bid for a max extension.

1 Evan Mobley

2023-24 Statistics: 16.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.7 BLK, 57.3 FG%

Evan Mobley has been by far the most consistent player from the 2021 NBA Draft and has a real chance to go number one in a hypothetical redraft. His defense was beyond its years in his rookie campaign and has only improved consistently through his first two and a quarter seasons.

Even if he were an average offensive big man, his defensive impact alone makes him one of the most valuable players in the league.

Evan Mobley - Defensive Impact Field goals defended per game 19.3 Field goal % on shots defended 43.2 Diff vs average field goal % -5.7

But, Mobley isn't just a standard run-and-dunk defensive center. While his offensive progression has left a lot to be desired, his game on that end of the court is already better than most big men in the league. He has a developing handle and perimeter game, already has a reliable face-up and midrange attack, and can finish at the rim with either athletic dominance or dexterous finesse.

He also might be the best passing big man in the NBA not named Nikola Jokić, Alperen Sengun, Bam Adebayo, or Draymond Green. The only thing holding Mobley back from absolute superstardom is his 3-point jumper.

Still, he's a lock for a max contract extension, although the Cleveland Cavaliers may want to re-sign him as a restricted free agent to manipulate the books in their favor.