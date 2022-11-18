Highlights Trevor Lawrence is the only one of the five QBs taken in the first round that remains with the team that drafted him three years later.

Micah Parsons bolsters the 49ers' defense with his pass-rushing prowess alongside Nick Bosa.

Quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones still go in Round 1 despite disappointing starts to their careers.

One way or another, the 2021 NFL Draft will go down as one of the most compelling of all time. Littered with elite prospects on both sides of the ball, the 2021 class was getting all the hype when they came out, but three years on, many of them have failed to live up to the hype.

That's especially true of this QB class, which includes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones. It's only three years in, but that could very well be the worst QB draft class in NFL history, as each and every one of them has fallen short of expectations.

Considering how many whiffs there were in the first round and how many quality players were selected across the entire seven rounds of the 2021 draft process, we're using our 20/20 hindsight vision to redraft the first round how all 32 teams wished they'd done it the first time around.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Free Agency Update Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB

Original Pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There is an argument to be made that Trevor Lawrence has disappointed compared to his expectations, but that won't change the outcome of this first overall selection. Perhaps in a redraft, the Jacksonville Jaguars get the opportunity to redo their coaching hire (Urban Meyer), and put the Clemson quarterback on a better track to begin his career, but they still ultimately take him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the five QBs selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, only one, Trevor Lawrence, remains with the team that drafted him just three years later.

Lawrence has all the traits and tools you could ask for out of a franchise quarterback, but still has to put it together for consistent play to elevate Jacksonville to the next tier. With additional protection added up front, there is reason to believe that 2024 could be his best campaign yet in the NFL.

2 New York Jets: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Original Pick: Zach Wilson, QB

The quarterback play after Lawrence falls off a cliff, so the team will need to redirect their attention elsewhere. The options available are scattered with a large selection of top-end talent, but none more pressing than addressing offensive tackle and selecting current Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell.

In the three seasons since this draft, the New York Jets haven't had a starting tackle hold their position for more than a season, while Sewell has racked up a couple of Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro distinction.

Getting the stability of a franchise tackle that could be slotted on the left or right side would go a long way in laying down the foundation for this roster, and likely help whoever is under center moving forward find success. This selection would also have meant that they stayed young on the offensive line, instead of signing two aging tackles like they did in the 2024 offseason.

3 San Francisco 49ers: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Original Pick: Trey Lance, QB

Despite having one of the most well-rounded rosters in all of football, the San Francisco 49ers' identity is their prowess along the defensive front. So, when presented with the opportunity to select one of the biggest difference makers on that side of the football, they don't hesitate.

As a prospect, Micah Parsons was projected to play as an off-ball linebacker. However, it didn't take him long to demonstrate dominant traits as a pass-rusher, as he quickly moved to the edge and has been a superstar ever since, earning All-Pro honors in each of his three years in the league.

Instead of trading the farm for a QB they gave up on after just four starts, the 49ers pair Parsons with Nick Bosa to create the best pass-rushing tandem in the league, an unstoppable force terrorizing opposing quarterbacks week in, week out.

4 Atlanta Falcons: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Original Pick: Kyle Pitts, TE

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK



A year away from taking Drake London in the top 10, this Atlanta Falcons offense was reliant on tight end Kyle Pitts during their 2021 campaign. Instead, the organization should have provided veteran Matt Ryan with one of the most dominant receivers in the league, and there's a chance that connection would have had similar success to the pairing Chase created in Cincy with his old LSU quarterback.

As a rookie, Chase racked up 1,455 yards, which was the second-highest total ever at the time. There is legitimate concern that Arthur Smith may have reduced that number, but Ryan would have no problem continuing to throw his way. Since joining the league, only six wideouts have produced more yards than Chase.

5 Cincinnati Bengals: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Original Pick: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

With Chase off the board, the Cincinnati Bengals are left with a bitter taste in their mouth after missing out on their chance at their dream LSU pairing. But luckily, they still have the opportunity to scoop up one of the many star wideouts in this receiver class. Debate on which should be next off the board is valid, but ultimately, when looking for the speed and quickness that Chase brought to the offense, the best fill-in is Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In each of his three seasons, St. Brown has had 90+ receptions, and that includes a rookie year when he only started in nine games. With an immediate impact role, the former USC Trojan likely gets off to an even stronger start to his already impressive career.

6 Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Original Pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR

The entire identity of the Miami Dolphins is predicated on speed, so when Jaylen Waddle is available again for them at pick six, they happily repeat their selection. Despite dealing with injury in his final season with the Crimson Tide, Waddle showcased enough game-breaking speed and ability around the field to warrant remaining a top ten pick for the 2021 NFL Draft.

After setting the rookie receptions record and playing a pivotal role in their offensive success in 2023, he remains the team's ideal WR2 and is welcomed back to Miami with open arms.

7 Detroit Lions: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Original Pick: Penei Sewell, OT

With two stars of their original draft class off the board (which speaks to how well they've drafted in the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell era), the Detroit Lions decide to flip to the defensive side of the ball and add a superstar talent with cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The 2021 roster heading into the draft was truly one of the worst in the league, and the team just needed building blocks as Campbell and Holmes began laying the foundation.

Adding a star lockdown cornerback could help in taking those steps, as CB still remains a position of need three years later, especially following their 2023 playoff run to the NFC Championship, during which they allowed over 311 passing yards per game.

8 Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Original Pick: Jaycee Horn, CB

Based strictly on career success, it makes no sense to go for a quarterback who, three seasons later, has been shipped off for a sixth-round pick in an effort to upgrade by his original team. However, the circumstances of the Carolina Panthers make this situation interesting.

Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer are operating with their jobs on the line, and have this year or next to select a quarterback that can change the team's perception and buy them time to keep their jobs. When looking at the remaining options in this class, and the even more disappointing batch of passers coming down the pipe in 2022, the team is forced to operate in desperation.

Justin Fields has upside, his dynamic rushing ability and overall accuracy coming out of Ohio State made him very intriguing as a prospect, but things never developed for the QB, likely because of his lack of weapons and the fact that he had two OCs and two HCs during his first three years in the league.

With a taste of how Fields would do knowing his connection with D.J. Moore (who was a member of the Panthers from 2018-2022 and played with Fields last year in Chicago), there is a chance that the career path he takes in a better situation could also turn out better. With Christian McCaffrey also helping shoulder the load, perhaps things go differently in this timeline.

Jaycee Horn also hasn't lived up to his draft pedigree, as the corner has just four picks in three seasons, though he has dealt extensively with the injury bug, having already missed a whopping 29 games during his career.

9 Denver Broncos: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Original Pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB

The 2021 season had plenty of problems for the Denver Broncos, but with the current draft board, the best course of action would be for the team to add protection for whoever is under center, and there is no one better to step in and do that than current division rival Rashawn Slater.

Entering the draft, Slater was a divisive prospect with questions about whether he could remain on the outside at the next level. After proving that he can not only play at tackle, but that he can thrive in the position, he would be an easy pick for Denver to make and place on the right side opposite of Garrett Bolles. Slater was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his rookie year for the Chargers.

10 Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Original Pick: DeVonta Smith, WR

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles may have been nervous as the wide receivers started coming off the board early, but they're lucky enough to have DeVonta Smith fall right back in their lap to elevate their offensive attack moving forward.

2021 was a bit of a surprise campaign for an Eagles team that started building into one of the most dominant squads in the NFL by the end of the 2022 season. Adding Smith to their roster and implementing him as a featured piece of the passing attack played to the favor of that, and they're more than happy to re-select him here at 10. Smith has put up back-to-back 80+ reception, 1-000+ yard, and seven-touchdown seasons over the last two years.

11 Chicago Bears: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Original Pick: Justin Fields, QB

Originally, the Chicago Bears spent this pick on a quarterback, but this time around, the team should look to set their next passer up with a strong supporting cast first, and a great step in doing so would be with Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw.

While the blindside protector for the Vikings doesn't get talked about much—he has no Pro Bowl or All-Pro distinctions but was the fifth-highest rated pass-blocking tackle in the NFL in 2023, per PFF—he's been one of the best young tackles in the league and would help a Bears unit that was disastrous in 2021, giving up a league-leading 58 sacks. Getting Darrisaw into the lineup and limiting the turnstile of players at the position would go a long way in a more successful rebuild for the franchise.

12 Dallas Cowboys: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Original Pick: Micah Parsons, LB

Jerry Jones has never shied away from the chance to bolster the offensive line and there may be no better lineman in this class than Kansas City Chiefs snapper Creed Humphrey. The quick-moving, powerful two-time Pro Bowler has been a star in the middle for the Chiefs' offense, and has helped the team win two Super Bowls since he arrived.

The Dallas Cowboys had a decent starter in Tyler Biadasz (who is now with the rival Commanders), but getting an elite presence up front like Humphrey is an opportunity too good to pass on.

13 Los Angeles Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Original Pick: Rashawn Slater, OT

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For a quarterback like Justin Herbert, who has found ways to form notable connections with middle-of-the-road tight ends like Gerald Everett, Jared Cook, and even Donald Parham, getting a weapon like Kyle Pitts would be dangerous. In his first season in the league, Pitts put up over 1,000 yards receiving, and seemed poised to take over the NFL as the top tight end.

Instead, Arthur Smith largely used him as a decoy piece, and his production fell off over the last two years as a result. Landing with the Los Angeles Chargers, he should be much more involved in the air attack, and would have the potential to become a superstar. A passing offense with Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Pitts as weapons for Herbert would have been tough for even Brandon Staley to mess up.

14 New York Jets: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

Original Pick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG

The second member of the Chiefs offensive line is now off the board as the Jets are back on the clock for a second time and go ahead with selecting Trey Smith out of Tennessee.

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith was an early-round talent but had medical concerns that put his career and longevity in question. While it's only been three seasons, he's missed just one regular season game so far and appears to be a stud at the position that should last in the league as long as he wants to. While Alijah Vera-Tucker has been solid as well, Smith has outperformed him to this point.

15 New England Patriots: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Original Pick: Mac Jones, QB

With the plan to let J.C. Jackson walk, the New England Patriots should have been better prepared at the cornerback position, and the second time around, they would be by selecting South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn.

While Horn has had some durability issues in his first three seasons, there is no doubting the level of talent and natural coverage ability he brings to a secondary. With most of the injuries he's sustained being unrelated, there is no reason to think that the missed time will plague him throughout his career. However, we won't have the opportunity to see just how good Horn can be until he gets some sustained play under his belt.

16 Arizona Cardinals: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Original Pick: Zaven Collins, LB

Cornerback goes off the board again at 16 as the Arizona Cardinals secondary has been lacking some difference makers at the position. Byron Murphy is solid but limited in size, so Tyson Campbell could step in and immediately be their top boundary cornerback right out of the gates.

Campbell and Eric Stokes were two prized rookies in the 2021 draft as one of college football's top tandems for the Georgia Bulldogs. Now in the NFL, Campbell has been extremely impressive for the Jaguars as one of the most underrated defenders and best run-defending corners in the league.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

17 Las Vegas Raiders: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

Original Pick: Alex Leatherwood, OT

After parting ways with legendary center Rodney Hudson, the Las Vegas Raiders could potentially put Alabama's Landon Dickerson in that position, or move him over to offensive guard. Either way, he'd be a high-quality contributor up front, keeping Derek Carr's jersey clean.

The 2021 season was impressive for Las Vegas as the team went 10-7, but their original pick of Alex Leatherwood did not pan out as hoped, and he very quickly found himself in a reserve role for the squad. Leatherwood did not play during the 2023 season and remains a free agent ahead of the 2024 campaign.

With Dickerson as the pick instead, the offensive line likely takes a huge step forward. That impact could've helped the team make a deeper playoff run and possibly even extend the Carr era in Sin City.

18 Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Original Pick: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE

The main reason Jaelan Phillips wasn't picked earlier in the 2021 NFL Draft was the fact that he'd medically retired once in his college career. However, up until a late-season injury in 2023, the pass rusher has remained relatively healthy in his NFL career and has become a promising contributor for the Miami Dolphins defense.

With Phillips available again, Chris Grier and the Dolphins won't switch it up, as they re-select the Miami Hurricane and look forward to his steady contribution off of the edge, as he's averaged 7.3 sacks and eight TFLs per year so far.

Original Pick: Jamin Davis, LB

Entering their final year before becoming the Commanders, the Washington secondary had just made a huge free agency signing with the acquisition of William Jackson III, who was expected to step in as the team's top corner and elevate the defense. Unfortunately, the signing did not work out, and the secondary continues to have issues to this day, having just finished dead last in passing defense in 2023.

This time around, the team selects Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and is able to insert a scrappy yet effective cornerback who can fit in all over the secondary immediately. While the Chargers have Samuel Jr. in real life and haven't had great defensive numbers, that is in spite of the 24-year-old, not because of him.

20 New York Giants: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Original Pick: Kadarius Toney, WR

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver has been a position of need for the New York Giants ever since OBJ departed, and they attempted to solve that issue by selecting Kadarius Toney in 2021. Unfortunately, the Florida product only dressed for 12 games before being shipped off to Kansas City, where he has become a national pariah.

This time around, they select Nico Collins, who appeared to be a sleeping giant, just waiting for the right passer to unlock his skill set. Collins showed flashes in his first two years in the NFL, but it was his 2023 campaign that made him shoot up boards and landed him here as the 20th pick in the redraft after originally going late in the third round.

With 80 receptions, 1,297 yards, and eight touchdowns las year, Collins looks to have turned a new leaf, and could've been the top wideout the Giants offense has been searching for over the past half-decade. Collins' 2023 campaign is one of a baker's dozen in NFL history where a wideout has had three games of 7+ receptions, 160+ yards, and 1+ TD.