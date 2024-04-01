Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars select Sauce Gardner over Travon Walker, boosting their defense significantly.

The Jets take Brock Purdy, the top QB in the class, who was the last pick on the first go-around.

Wide receiver talent in this class has been easy to notice, with five being picked in this first round.

It's been two seasons of play since we first saw the 2022 NFL Draft prospects have their names called and destinations determined. For many, there are still looming questions. Can some sustain their early success to leave their mark on the NFL and form a legacy? Can those looking to recover from their early struggles get back to playing at a high level like they did to warrant their selection in the first place?

What happens if we turn back the clocks, wipe the boards clean, and give each team a second chance? With so much insight and information now surrounding each young player, here is how things might shake out if the 2022 NFL Draft was done over again.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Original Pick: Travon Walker, EDGE

The narrative surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft through the draft process was that without a premiere quarterback, the class was weaker than most years. While the quarterback play was underwhelming, there were still plenty of high-caliber prospects available, and with the Jacksonville Jaguars looking to rebound off a horrendous 2021 season, they'll be happy to add a star to the defense.

Initially, Jacksonville selected Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, who was known to be a developmental pick, and then put together a 10-sack campaign in 2023. However, there has been no player from this class more impactful than Cincinnati cornerback, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner.

Gardner initially went to the New York Jets with the fourth overall pick, and has helped impact one of the league's most dominant defensive units. Added to the Jaguars' defense, Gardner would pair with Tyson Campbell to form one of the most dominant passing defenses in the NFL.

2 Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Original Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE

There was a large debate surrounding the pass-rushers entering draft day, and for some, that debate still exists. However, through two seasons, it appears Aidan Hutchinson has comfortably established a lead as the top edge defender in the class.

As a result, the Detroit Lions repeat their selection made with the second pick and acquire the star Michigan product who has produced 21 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in his first two seasons.

3 Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Original Pick: Derek Stingley Jr., CB

There weren’t many more divisive prospects leading up to draft day than LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. who had shined in his freshman season for the Tigers but battled injuries after that.

Some felt that he had fully regressed, while others believed he just needed to get healthy to regain his superstar-level play. The Houston Texans seemed to also think the latter, and Stingley Jr. has been a great building block for the defense as a result. They’d be happy to repeat the choice a second time around.

4 New York Jets: Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Original Pick: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Originally selected with the last overall pick of this draft, Brock Purdy has been a stud under center for the San Francisco 49ers. With plenty of ties to the organization on the 2022 Jets' staff, they’ll roll the dice on taking the Iowa State quarterback and hoping he repeats his success.

While Purdy's success has been a heavily debated topic, he has, without a doubt, been the top passer of this draft class and is worth taking the gamble on for a New York team desperate to find success through the air.

With Gardner already off the board and the team knowing Zach Wilson's fate, there is a void at the quarterback position. With their new leader under center to keep things afloat, the team has a real chance to shake things up in the AFC.

5 New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Original Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

When Kayvon Thibodeaux got through to the fifth pick for the New York Giants, it appeared to be a slam dunk choice. While Thibodeaux had a nice 2023 campaign, the team has more dire needs to address.

That’s where Garrett Wilson slots in, as the wideout has shined through his first two seasons in spite of the lackluster quarterback play from the Jets' offense. Initially taken with the 10th overall pick, Wilson moves up this time around for a team desperately seeking wideout help.

6 Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Original Pick: Ikem Ekwonu, OT

The Carolina Panthers' offensive line struggles needed to be addressed. As a result, they selected North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu. While the pick has been fine, Charles Cross tops the ranks at the position and becomes the choice on redo.

Cross was originally picked ninth in 2022, but is selected earlier with hindsight in play as the likely long-term left tackle in Carolina. As a prospect, many wondered if his ability to adapt to the NFL running game would ever happen. While it is still a work in progress, he has performed well enough in that department to warrant drafting him here at six.

7 New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Original Pick: Evan Neal, OT

Despite passing over the Oregon edge rusher the first time around, the Giants are more than happy to reacquire him here with the seventh pick. There was a large part of the draft cycle that Thibodeaux was believed to be the draft's top prospect, and while he hasn't dominated since entering the league, he did produce 11.5 sacks in his 2023 campaign, and appears to be on his way to a strong career.

Their original choice of Evan Neal hasn’t worked out very well so far, but there are still flashes. Regardless, after two years, a top-ten draft pick can’t be spent on a maybe.

8 Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

Original Pick: Drake London, WR

Perhaps with Arthur Smith making calls offensively, they should find some random 3rd string tight end to target in the red zone. However, the talent for Drake London is obvious, and with another chance, the Atlanta Falcons likely make the same selection.

For as good as he’s been already, with Kirk Cousins now under center, London should be in for a massive 2024 campaign to potentially move up the receiver ranks.

9 Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Original Pick: Charles Cross, OT

With Charles Cross off the board, the Seattle Seahawks pivot from offensive tackle and select a player who has arguably been the top prospect from this class in Kyle Hamilton.

The Notre Dame safety initially fell a bit to the 14th overall selection before being picked by the Baltimore Ravens and thriving. Now in the Seahawks secondary, he should provide the impact the team had hoped Jamal Adams would bring when they initially traded for him.

10 New York Jets: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Original Pick: Garrett Wilson, WR

After the Giants steal Garrett Wilson at No. 5, the Jets use their second first-round pick to take his teammate in Chris Olave. The former Buckeye has stepped into the New Orleans Saints' offense and been the top weapon in the passing game ever since.

Originally selected with the 11th overall choice, the Ohio State receiver moves up one on the draft board. Now a part of 'Gang Green' and paired with Purdy, he should continue to succeed.

11 New Orleans Saints: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Original Pick: Chris Olave, WR

As New Orleans delves further and further into their cap hole, they’ve had issues in sustaining success in the trenches. However, when Jordan Davis is on the board to resolve that issue, the decision is easy.

Davis has been a quality run-stuffer for the Philadelphia Eagles so far in his career, and the Saints should sustain that success. They know the impact that a massive, yet athletic nose tackle can have on a defense, as seen by their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Vita Vea.

12 Detroit Lions: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Original Pick: Jameson Williams, WR

It’s hard to really place Jameson Williams through two seasons as he spent his first season recovering from injury, and his second missing time due to suspension. While he still has time to show how good he can be, the Detroit Lions go in a different direction on a do over, and they do so by selecting UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Initially picked with the 153rd pick in 2022, Woolen has tremendous size and speed to make an impact in coverage. While his tackling may not cut it for Dan Campbell, they can likely figure that part out later in order to get a high-impact presence at the position.

13 Philadelphia Eagles: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Original Pick: Jordan Davis, DL

With Jordan Davis gone, the Eagles still have some quality options on the board. But with the chance to acquire one of the league’s best young running backs in Breece Hall, the choice is simple.

While some may gripe about positional value, or discuss Miles Sanders production in 2022. The team appeared to make Sanders capable of producing, and having a game changer like Hall behind that offensive line working with Shane Steichen at offensive coordinator should help the Eagles' offense potentially take an even bigger step forward. Possibly enough to rewrite Super Bowl 57’s ending?

14 Baltimore Ravens: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Original Pick: Kyle Hamilton, S

The Ravens have found success generation production out of their pass rushers but with Travon Walker slipping through to 14, they may be able to have one of the top defenders in the league off the edge.

Walker was originally selected first off the board in 2022 and really came into his own last season. Working with Mike Macdonald, he likely finds some eye-popping success and leaves people wondering how he dropped to 14.

15 Houston Texans: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Original Pick: Kenyon Green, OG

Kerby Joseph was originally selected with the 97th pick just two years ago, but he’s impressed in the Lions’ secondary and become one of the top safeties in the league.

Kenyon Green has shown promise, but the Texans have been able to plug-and-play on the offensive line. Adding a high-end secondary player would go a long way for the defense moving forward.

16 Washington Commanders: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Original Pick: Jahan Dotson, WR

When Roger Goodell announced the Washington Commanders were selecting Jahan Dotson, many were surprised by the choice. Out of the gates, it looked like an excellent pick, but he’s slowed down since then. Still, the former Penn State product has shown flashes to contribute at a high level in the league.

On the defensive side, things have been disastrous in Washington. As the team’s secondary has been abysmal in both 2022 and 2023. Adding Trent McDuffie to the cornerback room would be a huge upgrade for the team, and likely elevate the franchise’s play.

17 Los Angeles Chargers: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

Original Pick: Zion Johnson, OG

With the initial selection of Zion Johnson not going so hot, the Los Angeles Chargers pivot their selection, but stay at the same position.

Tyler Smith was a late riser in the process coming out of Tulsa, but showed promise at tackle and guard for the Dallas Cowboys. With an emphasis on protecting Justin Herbert, Smith would be a welcomed addition.

The Chargers have a few different directions they could go in this position, especially with how prevalent their defensive issues have been the past two seasons. However, Smith appears to be a high-end interior lineman and would be a huge building block for the team moving forward.

18 Tennessee Titans: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Original Pick: Treylon Burks, WR

One could argue that the Tennessee Titans' left tackle position has been the worst performing spot in the NFL. Luckily for Titans fans, this pick allows them to rewrite history.

Braxton Jones has been a developmental player for the Chicago Bears' offensive line, but he’s done admirably at left tackle, and appears to be the long-term starter for the team. Brought into Tennessee, he’d need time to grow, but would eventually be the solution to the offensive tackle disaster that’s plagued the team these past two years.

19 New Orleans Saints: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Original Pick: Trevor Penning, OT

After missing out on Olave at 11, the Saints recover well by getting Steelers' wideout George Pickens with their second pick in the round.

Sniping the Pittsburgh Steelers right before they have the chance to pick, Pickens has been a great physical wideout in the team’s offense. Now he heads to the Bayou to make his mark.

Their original selection, Trevor Penning, has been rather disappointing to this point in his career. While there are other available tackles on the board, getting a difference-maker like Pickens at wideout is worth it.

20 Pittsburgh Steelers: DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Original Pick: Kenny Pickett, QB

With 14 interceptions in two years, and a 2023 campaign with the most pick-sixes in a single season, DaRon Bland has burst onto the scene as an exciting young cornerback despite being the 167th pick in 2022.

For a Steelers team that has been yearning for playmakers at cornerback, landing Bland at 20 would be a great selection to strengthen the defense.

While quarterback would remain a huge need, none of the available options are worth a first-round pick. As Kenny Pickett has already been traded after just 25 games played for the organization.