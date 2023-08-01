With the 2023-24 Premier League season now upon us, it's time to have a bit of fun, predicting which players will stand out throughout the campaign.

A place in the Premier League Team of the Season is reserved for the very best in the league. It's a prestigious honour, essentially labelling those involved the very best performing talents in their position that year, so let's go out on a whim here and see if we can predict who will be among the few to receive that award this year.

Here are our predictions for who will make the 2023-24 Premier League Team of the Season.

Andre Onana - Goalkeeper

Making his Premier League debut this season, expect Andre Onana to hit the ground running at Manchester United and seal his spot among the Team of the Season as the campaign comes to an end next May.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper is one of the very best keepers in the world and will provide a huge upgrade for the Red Devils this year, replacing David de Gea in between the sticks.

The former Ajax man will suit Erik ten Hag's style of play perfectly, so it feels safe to presume he will flourish at Old Trafford and play a key role in the club's campaign, both in the league and in the Champions League. There are some incredible keepers throughout the league, but his impact on United's fortunes should be enough to earn him a spot here.

Reece James - Right-back

Reece James stands with his hands on his hips during a Premier League fixture for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge amidst a dissapointing season.

Considering how poor Chelsea were last season, things can only get better for the Blues this year and Reece James should be a standout performer in the side as Mauricio Pochettino's reign gets underway.

The Englishman struggled to stay fit last season and was limited to just 16 league appearances for Chelsea, but if he can remain healthy this time out and put together a consistent string of appearances, he should be influential in the club's success and anything they may achieve.

James is one of the best right-backs in the world and is due for a bounce-back year after last season's difficulties. If Chelsea are to achieve any level of success in the 2023-24 campaign, it will be with James as one of the club's best players.

Pau Torres - Centre-back

Probably the riskiest prediction in this team, Pau Torres debut season in England could go a number of different ways. It could prove to be a bit of a disaster, or it could be a monumental success, and that's the more likely result.

Unai Emery's arrival at Aston Villa last year saw the club's fortunes pick up drastically and expect that to continue this year. The club has conducted some incredible business in the transfer market this summer, bringing the likes of Youri Tielemans into the club, but it's Torres who will stand out for the Villans.

Cementing his place in the heart of the club's defence, Torres should adapt wonderfully to the Premier League and working under his former manager in Emery should only bring positive results. As Villa continue to thrive under the former Arsenal manager, the centre-back will be a standout performer and land a spot in the Premier League Team of the Season come the campaign's end.

Levi Colwill - Centre-back

Having shone on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last year, Levi Colwill is primed for a breakout season at Chelsea this year, and having recently signed a new deal with the club, it's safe to say they view him as a key figure at the side.

With the likes Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta having left Chelsea this summer, there's sure to be plenty of opportunities for Colwill at the back this season and if his loan at Brighton is anything to go by, he'll flourish this year.

This campaign should be a star-making one for the youngster, so expect to see his name on the lips of many when discussing the Premier League Team of the Season in May.

Andrew Robertson - Left-back

Last season may not have been the best in Andrew Robertson's career, but there's every reason to believe he'll come back better and stronger this time around and force his way back into the Premier League Team of the Season.

Having earned a spot in the team twice already in his career, Robertson is no stranger to being the best left-back in the league and expect him to retake his place as the best over the next 10 months. Liverpool have undergone a number of changes this summer already, but the Scotsman being one of the most consistent performers in the team is business as usual, and he'll be regarded as the best left-back in the league again after the season.

Declan Rice - Central midfield

Having stood out as West Ham United's best player for a number of years, Declan Rice made the big-money move to Arsenal this summer, becoming one of the most expensive signings of all time, and he's about to show he was worth every penny.

Expect Rice to take his already impressive game to a whole other level once he's integrated into the middle of the Arsenal midfield. The club had an incredible season last time out, and while they might actually take a step back this year in comparison, he will still be one of the very best centre-midfielders in the league.

There are few players better suited to slot right into an elite side and hit the ground running than Rice, and it's almost inevitable that he will be included in the Premier League Team of the Season for the second straight year.

Mason Mount - Central midfield

Mason Mount smiles for a picture on his first day at Manchester United after signing for them from Chelsea.

On his day, Mason Mount can be one of the most effective and impactful midfielders in the entire Premier League, and following his move to Man Utd this summer, those days are going to be coming back fairly quickly.

Throughout his Chelsea career, Mount was consistently one of the Blues' best players and aside from last season's struggles, he was pretty flawless at Stamford Bridge. The move to United gives the Englishman the chance to rediscover his previous form, and he'll flourish at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's first season in Manchester was a successful one, but don't be surprised if the side takes another step forward this year, and Mount is pivotal in their success.

Kevin De Bruyne - Attacking midfield

Having already been among the Premier League Team of the Season on five separate occasions, it will be just business as usual for Kevin De Bruyne this year as he once again demonstrates why he's one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in the league and cement his place in the prestigious XI.

Sure, Erling Haland earns the majority of the plaudits at Manchester City for his wild goalscoring exploits (more on him later) but De Bruyne is the heart of the team and has been influential in the monumental success they've seen in recent years.

If the Belgian is in form, City are almost unbeatable, and fortunately for Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne is almost always in form, and it won't be any different this season. Unless something goes drastically wrong, you could almost bet your house on the City midfielder making it into the Team of the Season.

Mohamed Salah - Right wing

Water is wet, the sky is blue, and Mohamed Salah will be Liverpool's best player again this season, with the Egyptian returning to the Team of the Season.

There has been a significant change in personnel surrounding Salah in recent years, with both Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino leaving the club recently, but the winger continues to flourish no matter who he lines up alongside and that won't change this year.

With the addition of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer significantly strengthening the Reds' midfield, the moves will only benefit Salah and don't be surprised if he is among the league's top performers.

Bukayo Saka - Left wing

Considering Bukayo Saka's knack for continuing to improve from one season to the next throughout his Arsenal career so far, there's no reason to doubt that will continue this year and he'll firmly cement his place as one of the best wingers in the league.

Mikel Arteta's side may have fallen short in the league last season, but Saka had a tremendous individual year and, having signed a brand-new deal with the club this summer, expect him to continue forging his legacy at the Gunners throughout the campaign, sealing his place among the Team of the Season.

Erling Haaland - Striker

Did you really expect anyone else in this spot? There hasn't been a player take to the Premier League quite as triumphantly as Erling Haaland did last season, maybe ever.

The goalscoring phenomenon was just in blistering form all year long, bringing the record for most goals in a single Premier League season, and you'd be absolutely bonkers to assume he won't continue performing at a similar level this year.

Very rarely has there been a striker who strikes, pun very much intended, fear in opposition defenders to the degree that Haaland has done since he arrived in England last summer, and whether City will be able to replicate their historic treble-winning success from last season, there's no doubt that the Norwegian will still be the best forward in England, and the world.