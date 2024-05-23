Highlights VAR mistakes had a significant impact on the 2023/24 Premier League final standings, altering results for multiple teams.

VAR is often the source of the biggest controversies in Premier League football. Whether it be offside calls being made by the absolute finest of margins, or subjective decisions such as fouls or handballs, it seems as though the use of technology has caused more harm than good in the English game.

The primary job of the Video Assistant Referee is to either reaffirm the onfield decision, or overturn it when the wrong call is made. However, time and again it appears as though those watching the game in Stockley Park seem hesitant to overturn the referee's decision, even if he has made an incorrect one.

It bodes the question, how different would things look if VAR did it jobs properly and made no mistakes during the 2023/24 season. It may be an idealistic way of looking at things, but thanks to a report by ESPN, it has been proven once and for all how much of an impact technology had on the league's final standings.

2023/2024 PL table without VAR mistakes Rank Club Position Change Points Points Change 1 Manchester City 0 91 0 2 Arsenal 0 89 0 3 Liverpool 0 82 0 4 Tottenham +1 66 0 5 Aston Villa -1 66 -2 6 Chelsea 0 63 0 7 Manchester United +1 58 -2 8 Newcastle United -1 57 -3 9 West Ham 0 52 0 10 Crystal Palace 0 50 1 11 Brighton 0 49 1 12 Bournemouth 0 49 1 13 Wolves +1 48 2 14 Fulham -1 46 -1 15 Brentford +1 39 0 16 Everton -1 38 -2 17 Nottingham Forest 0 35 3 18 Luton Town 0 26 0 19 Burnley 0 26 2 20 Sheffield United 0 13 -3

Amount of VAR Mistakes in the Premier League

There was a total of 31 VAR errors during the 2023/24 season

According to the Premier League's KMI panel, there were 31 VAR-related mistakes made throughout the 2023/2024 season. As explained by the EFL, the KMI (Key Match Incidents) panel, is a collective made up of experienced players and coaches who act as an independent group flanked by one member of the EFL and one member of the PGMOL. This specific group reflects on games only in the Championship to League Two, but was implemented following successful implementation in the Premier League.

Of the recognised mistakes, some of the most contentious ones include Andre Onana's debut wipeout of Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic, a decision that Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil later admitted he received an apology for from the PGMOL. There was also the high-profile offside given against Luis Diaz against Tottenham and two red cards in the fixture between Newcastle and Arsenal in November.

All of these decisions ended up having an impact on the final standings. Without them, some teams would be better off whereas others will be grateful for the errors.

Tottenham Finish in Top Four

Spurs would've overtaken Aston Villa if VAR errors were corrected

The biggest beneficiaries of VAR mistakes during last season were Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men found themselves on the right end of three mistakes during the season, with none going against them. This ended up giving them two extra points which, without those, would've drastically changed the outlook of their season.

The Villains finished the season in fourth, qualifying for the Champions League with the first time in three decades. This would not have been the case had they lost those extra two points, as they would've fallen before Ange Postecoglou's men and slipped into the Europa League.

Tottenham would've been grateful for the miscommunication in the VAR room that led to Luiz Diaz's goal wrongly being ruled out for offside against them in September. However, ESPN has deemed that other offences that went against them mean that they break even with no difference to their final points tally. This would've seen them finish above Aston Villa on goal difference, and punch their ticket back to Europe's elite competition.

No Europe for Newcastle

Eddie Howe's men would lose three points without VAR mistakes

Another team that benefitted from being on the right side of VAR mishaps was Newcastle. The Magpies endured a tough season, having been one of the teams to suffer the most with injuries for most of the campaign.

Despite that, Eddie Howe's side put together a strong run at the end of the season to usurp Manchester United and finish in seventh. This will secure the Geordies a spot in next season's Conference League, so long as the Red Devils don't win the FA Cup final on Saturday.

However, if VAR errors were corrected, it would've been Erik Ten Hag's side taking that final European spot one way or another, as they would've finished one point ahead of Newcastle. Interestingly, the 20-time champions would've lost two points themselves, which would've seen them hit their joint-lowest points tally in Premier League history. Perhaps they would've accepted that, as Newcastle, who finished above United on goal difference, would've been docked three points and fallen a spot behind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's eighth-place finish is their worst in Premier League history.

Nottingham Forest Right to be Frustrated

One club who were not afraid to make their feelings about VAR known over the course of the season was Nottingham Forest. The Garibaldi's repeatedly felt they were on the wrong side of poor calls, so much so they hired former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg to become the first-ever refereeing consultant in English football.

Although this was designed to be a move that acted as a bridge between the club and the PGMOL, it seemingly changed very little. Things came to a head in a game against relegation rivals Everton, where Forest were disgruntled by three decisions they felt went against them. They claimed that Stuart Atwell, the VAR for the game, allowed his allegiance to Luton Town to affect his decision-making. This led to a Premier League investigation and eventually saw Clattenburg resign from his position.

According to the KMI panel, Forest ultimately had the right to feel aggrieved. Although their position wouldn't have changed, Nuno Espirito Santo's team would've gained three points without any VAR mistakes, the most of any other Premier League team. This would've seen them avoid taking the relegation fight to the final day, with them finishing nine points clear of 18th-placed Luton.