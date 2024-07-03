Highlights These five 2023 NFL Draft picks struggled in their rookie seasons.

After just one season, the teams that drafted these players may already regret their selection

The teams still have hope for these players to develop, but their draft capital could have been used to improve other areas of the team.

A year after the 2023 NFL Draft, teams are already regretting who they selected last season. Of course, these teams are going to do the best they can to develop these individual players and attempt to utilize them as much as possible, but it's tough not to have buyer's remorse after seeing the other available options.

Five NFL Draft Picks These Teams Regret Making Player Team Draft Capital Emmanuel Forbes (CB) Washington Commanders 16th overall Quentin Johnston (WR) Los Angeles Chargers 21st overall Jonathan Mingo (WR) Carolina Panthers 39th overall Luke Schoonmaker (TE) Dallas Cowboys 58th overall Hendon Hooker (QB) Detroit Lions 68th overall

NFL teams often make the draft harder for themselves, and some of these picks showcase that. Other times, you just remember that the draft can be a bit of a gamble and not everything works out as you had hoped.

All five players still have plenty of room to grow, so all hope isn't lost. However, if all five of these teams had a chance to go back last year, none of these players would've been selected when they were.

1 Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Washington Commanders

Forbes' struggles made the Commanders look worse after passing on Christian Gonzalez and Joey Porter Jr.

Emmanuel Forbes' rookie season was horrendous, as he struggled week in and week out. Forbes was drafted too high in last year's draft to struggle as badly as he did. It hit the point where Ron Rivera benched him because he was getting beaten so badly by many wide receivers.

Hopefully, Forbes' second year will be more promising, but it's painful to look back at last year's draft and know the Washington Commanders could've drafted Christian Gonzalez or Joey Porter Jr., who excelled as rookie cornerbacks.

Knowing the Commanders could already have a lock-down cornerback in Dan Quinn's first year as head coach would be huge for the defense. Quinn should be able to help Forbes improve from last season, as he had tremendous success with the cornerbacks on the Dallas Cowboys.

Coming out of Mississippi State, Forbes was a ball hawk, but his slender size would always be a worry. It was apparent it was an issue in year one as he specifically struggled against strong receivers in press coverage. Quinn's defense plays a lot of man coverage, so it's something that he's going to have to improve on if he wants to see playing time in 2024.

2 Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston's misuse and lack of route success will haunt the Chargers for years to come.

Last year's draft had a run of four consecutive wide receivers off the board, with Quentin Johnston being the second one of the bunch drafted. Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has confidence that Johnston can take off in 2024, but it's hard to look back at some of the wide receivers the team could've had instead. Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison went off the board immediately after Johnston, both of whom were more productive in their rookie seasons.

2023 First-Round Wide Receiver Statistics Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Jaxon Smith-Njigba - SEA 63 628 4 Quentin Johnston - LAC 38 431 2 Zay Flowers - BAL 77 858 5 Jordan Addison - MIN 70 911 10

Among the four first-round wide receivers, Johnston was by far the least productive with the least amount of competition due to injuries suffered by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Johnston's draft profile was intriguing due to his size and speed, but he didn't play to his size.

His strengths focused on getting the ball in his hands and dominating after the catch, while his weakness was his difficulties playing through contact.

Not everything can be blamed on Johnston last season, as former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn't utilize Johnston properly. Rather than allowing him to play more snaps in the slot and working sideline to sideline, he worked on the outside, running more vertical routes, forcing him to win one-on-one battles with cornerbacks instead of scheming him open.

Year two will be crucial for him, as the Chargers lost two of their starting wide receivers and will need to rely on Johnston to play a larger role.

3 Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers

Mingo was already demoted to WR4

Jonathan Mingo appeared to have an opportunity as the WR1 last year and now appears to be the WR4 heading into training camp. Mingo still feels his best is yet to come, but it will be an uphill battle for him as he fights for targets behind three other wide receivers.

Based on the last two drafts, the Carolina Panthers wanted a receiver with some size, as they took Mingo 39th overall last year, followed by Xavier Legette at 32nd overall this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jonathan Mingo set the record for most receiving yards in a single game in Ole Miss history, with 247 yards against Vanderbilt.

Mingo was a late bloomer in the draft process last year, as he only had one productive season at Ole Miss in his last season.

It was evident that he was extremely raw as a rookie and needed time to develop, which is hard to realize for the Panthers, considering the other wide receivers they could've taken. Jayden Reed, Rashee Rice, and Tank Dell are three options the Panthers could've had, but they passed on.

Imagine the Panthers wide receiver corps with Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Legette, and one of the three receivers previously named. The wide receiver corps would be considered a team strength rather than a position group that the Panthers need to eye.

Heading into year two, Mingo feels like the forgotten man in Carolina. Even if he can improve from his rookie season, the Panthers would've liked this pick back.

4 Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson's breakout makes Schoonmaker draft pick a complete waste

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Luke Schoonmaker in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it was an immediate head-scratcher. A year later, the feeling remains the same.

Last year's draft class was known to have a historic tight end class, and it seems Dallas was shaken up by the number of tight ends that flew off the board in the second round. So they reached for Schoonmaker despite having Jake Ferguson as the TE1 on the roster.

Ferguson was superb last season and may not have even scratched the surface yet. At best, Schoonmaker could be a high-end TE2 as one of the Cowboys' premium draft picks from last year. The problem is it that may not even happen.

John Stephens Jr. impressed all training camp last year, and the team signed undrafted free agent Brevyn Spann-Ford, one of the best blocking tight ends from this draft class. Schoonmaker should get the upper hand heading into the season because of his draft capital, but several tight ends are creeping up right behind him.

Realistically, Dallas didn't need to take a tight end with this pick. They could've drafted Dell as a future WR2 or selected their future starting running back with one of several running backs selected in the third round of last year's draft class. The Cowboys reached on a player they didn't need with a second-round pick, leaving numerous opportunities to upgrade their roster in the present and the future on the table.

5 Hendon Hooker, QB, Detroit Lions

Lions drafted Plan B if Jared Goff didn't work out with this high third-round pick

At the time, the Detroit Lions selecting Hendon Hooker made a lot of sense. Hooker was coming off of a torn ACL in his final year at Tennessee, so he was never going to be able to start year one. But a career year for Jared Goff in 2023 may prevent Hooker from ever starting for the Lions.

Hooker would always need time to develop, as his pocket presence could use improvement. However, he protected the ball really well in college and led a really good Tennessee offense. Unfortunately, he may never even get his chance in Detroit.

Clearly, the Lions were close to reaching the Super Bowl last season, so the draft pick used on Hooker could've been used to help a championship team. Whether improving the wide receiver room or the defense, the Lions missed an opportunity to improve immediately. Drafting a quarterback when you have a starter on the roster is always a risk, especially when the quarterback was only 28 years old at the time Hooker was drafted.

