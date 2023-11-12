Highlights Defensive coordinators have focused on eliminating big plays in the passing game, resulting in the lowest touchdowns and total points per game in the NFL since 2006 and 2009 respectively, while field goal attempts per game are at an all-time high.

Unique defensive schemes and exceptional individual talents have contributed to the success of the Midseason Defensive All-Pro team, with players like Danielle Hunter and Myles Garrett leading their teams' defenses.

Players like Dexter Lawrence and Aaron Donald have stood out in the interior defensive line, while Roquan Smith and Demario Davis have been instrumental in leading their teams' linebacker corps.

There has been a defensive renaissance of sorts throughout nine weeks of the 2023 NFL season, as defensive coordinators have truly hunkered down on eliminating big chunk plays in the passing game. Touchdowns per team per game (2.33) across the league are at their lowest since 2006 (2.32), while total points per team per game (21.6) are at their lowest since 2009 (21.5). Additionally, field goal attempts per team per game (2.04) are at their highest in league history.

Incredibly unique defensive schematics have been introduced during this counterattack to the offensive revolution of recent years, allowing units to play to greater ability than the sum of their parts. The players who can in turn elevate those schemes to new heights, though, are the truly special talents of modern-day defense.

Some of the players on our Midseason Defensive All-Pro team are those generational types; some are the product of those aforementioned schemes. No matter who falls where, they have all been the very best at their positions through the first half of the 2023 season.

EDGE: Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Hunter has been the main defensive force for a Minnesota Vikings team residing in the NFC’s final Wild Card spot despite a 1-3 start to the season and major injuries to multiple offensive stars. He leads the league in sacks and tackles for loss, matching his 2022 totals in those categories in half as many games:

DANIELLE HUNTER STATS SACKS TACKLES FOR LOSS GAMES PLAYED 2022 10.5 12 17 2023 10 13 9

His 46 combined tackles are also the most among players in contention for an EDGE All-Pro spot. Garrett, meanwhile, is the best player on a Cleveland Browns defense holding opposing offenses to the fewest passing yards per game (145), fewest total yards per game (234.8), lowest third down conversion percentage (26.0%), and smallest time of possession per game (25:48). He is one of the top Defensive Player of the Year candidates. Without his efforts, the Browns would not be in the playoff conversation.

INTERIOR DL: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Second Team: Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

“Sexy Dexy” has been mowing through offensive linemen all season long. Ahead of Week 9, the New York Giants tackle was Pro Football Focus’ top graded interior pass rusher (92.4) and interior run defender (84.8). What’s most impressive is he’s doing it predominantly as a nose tackle. Prior to Week 9, he had racked up an absurd 31 QB pressures when lined up at nose this season; the next closest players, B.J. Hill and Michael Pierce, each totaled six apiece.

Donald may not be the same player he used to be, but he’s still one of the best in the game. His 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Los Angeles Rams have him on pace for a seventh career season with double-digit QB takedowns and a fourth with more than 20 TFL’s. His legacy helps him narrowly beat out two of the league’s biggest rising talents.

LINEBACKER: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Second Team: Quincy Williams, New York Jets; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

Smith has been excellent in Baltimore, transforming the Ravens defense back into one of the league’s preeminent units since his arrival at the 2022 trade deadline. Baltimore is yielding the lowest opponent QBR (69.7) and fewest points per game (13.8) this season, while also leading the league in sacks (35). He has PFF’s third-highest coverage grade (90.1) among linebackers as well.

Warner has been regarded as one of the league’s top two linebackers at minimum for several years now due to his tremendous ability in all facets of the game. His 71 total tackles, five TFLs, and two sacks through eight games have him on pace for career-highs in all three categories. He’s the heart and soul of the San Francisco 49ers defense.

Davis leads a stout New Orleans Saints front in tackles (65) and has the team’s second most sacks (3.0) and TFLs (5). PFF grades him as a top five linebacker in run defense and top ten linebacker in pass coverage, giving him the edge over a pair of Jets defenders.

CORNERBACK: Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears; Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints; Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

Second Team: Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks; Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars; Daron Bland, Dallas Cowboys

Johnson’s surprise availability on trade deadline day came as his contract negotiations with the Chicago Bears stalled out. The former Utah Ute has a pick-six this year and has given up only 13 catches on 256 snaps according to PFF, which has him as its highest-graded corner through nine outings. Opposing receivers have gained only 121 yards on those receptions.

Adebo’s election, like Johnson’s, speaks more to his consistency than splash play frequency. He slots only behind Johnson in PFF’s cornerback grades, has 11 passes defensed and has not given up a touchdown this season. He took home the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Week 9 with his seven-tackle, two-interception performance versus the Bears.

McDuffie claims the “defensive back” or "nickel" nod due to his role on a suddenly dominant Kansas City Chiefs defense. The Chiefs remain in the AFC’s pole position in large part because of his willingness to stick his nose in the box on run fits (51 total tackles) and his league-best four forced fumbles, including the one on Tyreek Hill in Germany last week.

SAFETY: Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons; Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens

Bates’ impact on a new-look Atlanta Falcons defense cannot be understated. The Falcons have improved from 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0) in 2022 to sixth (6.1) this season because of his arrival. His old team—the Cincinnati Bengals—has fallen from 17th (6.6) in the category a year ago to 27th (7.1). Bates has five passes defensed, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Stone leads the league with six interceptions despite not being pegged for a starting role in Week 1. He has been a more than adequate fill-in for the injured Marcus Williams and has earned additional snaps in the second half of the season regardless of Williams’ playing status. His interceptions of Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill in road wins over the Bengals and Tennessee Titans came when the Ravens were in danger of giving up the lead and swung momentum back in Baltimore’s favor.

