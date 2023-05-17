The NBA Draft Lottery results are in, and we finally know where, barring some major change between now and the actual draft, Victor Wembanyama will be plying his trade.

The 2022-23 NBA season is still going strong, with the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers getting underway tonight (or last night depending on when you’re reading this), with the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat beginning tonight.

But for the rest of the league, their attention is already turning towards what is going to happen next season, and for a small group of teams, they have had their eyes on one particular man for some time since the regular season came to and end back in April.

Tonight saw the NBA conduct their draft lottery as teams all prayed that they would be given their chance to select French superstar Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama has generated a lot of buzz through his play in France, with both his size and his playing ability combing to create arguably the perfect basketball player and someone that could have a major impact on whatever team he plays for, as documented in a recent feature on Sportscenter:

Video: ESPN profile of Victor Wembanyama:

Who was in the NBA Draft Lottery?

As a result of the weighted picks system that the NBA uses, teams eligible for the lottery were given these odds to pick first.

Detroit Pistons - 14.0%, Houston Rockets - 14.0%, San Antonio Spurs - 14.0%, Charlotte Hornets - 12.5%, Portland Trail Blazers - 10.5%, Orlando Magic - 9.0%, Indiana Pacers - 6.8%, Washington Wizards - 6.7%, Utah Jazz - 4.5%, Dallas Mavericks - 3.0%, Chicago Bulls - 1.8%, Oklahoma City Thunder - 1.7%, Toronto Raptors - 1.0%, New Orleans Pelicans - 0.5%.

Who won the NBA Draft Lottery?

After much fuss and feather, the winners of the NBA Draft Lottery were the San Antonio Spurs, something that they were very happy to share on their social media afterward:

Given the hype that has surrounded Wembanyama, you imagine that the fanbase is going to be very excited about this, possibly with the chance to turn the fortunes of their franchise around moving forward, much in the same way that LeBron James did for the Cleveland Cavaliers all those years ago.

Full NBA Draft Lottery results:

1 - San Antonio Spurs

2 - Charlotte Hornets

3 - Portland Trail Blazers

4 - Houston Rockets

5 - Detroit Pistons

6 - Orlando Magic

7 - Indiana Pacers

8 - Washington Wizards

9 - Utah Jazz

10 - Dallas Mavericks

11 - Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

12 - Oklahoma City Thunder

13 - Toronto Raptors

14 - New Orleans Pelicans